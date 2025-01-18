Thaksin replies to bombshell Ministry of the Interior news on Thursday. No big deal says the former PM

Thaksin downplays land dispute over Alpine Golf Club, calling it “no big deal” as controversy heats up. Meanwhile, Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai parties clash over leadership and political tensions, with potential compensation claims and land challenges looming.

De facto Pheu Thai Party leader and veteran former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra on Saturday moved to diffuse any tensions over his family’s ownership of a golf and sports club in Pathum Thani. On Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and the Minister of the Interior landed a bombshell. In brief, he announced that an order had been signed at his ministry to revoke the ownership of the land. It relates to a controversy over its transfer into private hands in 1990.

Previously, this has been a long-running political controversy, which has seen a former top official at the ministry jailed. Indeed, at the outset of Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s term as Prime Minister, it was seen as one of the more significant challenges to her tenure.

Speaking in Nakhon Pathom, Mr. Thaksin said he welcomed a final resolution to what he termed an ‘annoying and long-winded issue’ and noted that governments may face extensive compensation claims for innocent parties. Meanwhile, he warned against making a ‘big deal’ over the issue. This comes despite a potential ฿7.7 billion claim for damages against the Department of Land.

On Saturday in Nakhon Pathom, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra told reporters he was sanguine about the controversy related to the Alpine Golf Course in Pathum Thani province.

Thaksin Shinawatra emphasizes resolution and legal compliance in Alpine Golf land controversy

In short, the de facto leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party said that he would like to see the matter resolved promptly. Describing the ongoing controversy as ‘annoying; long-winded,’ the former premier said the law must take its course. At the same time, everyone must abide by the law.

In particular, he suggested that as his family owned the golf course, he would not be in favour of litigating it.

Neither did he propose making a big deal of the matter. Certainly, this is a long-running controversy. Indeed, it stretches back to when 924 rai of land was bequeathed by a wealthy donor to the Wat Thamikararam Worawihan monastery in Pathum Thani. That was in 1971. After that, the land was transferred into private hands in 1990.

Ownership transfer of Alpine Golf Club raises historical concerns over compliance with monastery will

Previously, however, according to the will of Ms. Neum Chamnanchartsakd, it was to be used by the monastery. Mr. Thaksin and his family’s link with the land only arose in 2002. This came following the purchase of 732 rai of land by the Alpine Golf and Sports Club.

After that, a high-end golf club was developed. It still exists today. Formerly, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was a significant shareholder. However, she is understood to have sold her shares before becoming Prime Minister in August 2024.

Presently, the three key shareholders are Khunying Potjaman na Pombejra, Panthongtae Shinawatra, and Pinthongta Shinawatra Kunakornwong. In short, Mr. Thaksin’s former wife and the elder siblings of the PM. According to a September 2024 filing, they hold 29.88 million, 22.42 million, and 22.41 million shares respectively.

Alpine Golf Club controversy reignites after ruling invalidates 1990 transfer of monastery land

However, a big controversy blew up decades ago which targeted Mr. Thaksin. Previously, the Council of State ruled that the 1990 transfer of the land was illegal. Before that, a former permanent secretary at the Ministry of the Interior had intervened. In short, he enabled the 2002 deal linked with the Alpine Golf Club.

That individual was Yongyuth Wichaidit. Later, he went on to become a cabinet minister and deputy prime minister. This was in the government of Yingluck Shinawatra in 2011. Consequently, this whole affair has since become an ongoing political target.

Conviction of Yongyuth Wichaidit in Alpine Golf scandal underscores long-lasting political fallout

Indeed, Mr. Yongyuth was previously convicted and served time in prison for his role in the affair. This was in 2008. It came following an inquiry which upheld the viewpoint of the Council of State. It has ruled that the 1990 land transfer was illegal under the Civil and Commercial Legal Code.

The latest news in relation to the affair is that in the closing days of the administration of Srettha Thavisin, Bhumjaithai Deputy Minister of the Interior Chada Thaiset signed an order revoking the ownership of the originally 924 rai plot.

In effect, this means further action must now be taken to void the title deeds to the property. In turn, Deputy Prime Minister and Ministry of the Interior Anutin Charnvirakul on Thursday announced that this would happen before September 30, 2025.

The minister said that the permanent secretary of the Ministry of the Interior, Mr. Chamnanwit Terat, was duty-bound to act. At length, he would like to see the matter expedited before he retires in October. Otherwise, he would be open to charges of dereliction of duty and possible malfeasance in relation to the matter.

Anutin Charnvirakul announces deadline for voiding property title deeds amid land dispute complications

However, Mr. Anutin pointed out that this could expose the Department of Land at the Ministry to heavy compensation claims. In addition to the Alpine Golf and Sports Club, there are reported to be thousands of smaller property owners affected.

The lands in question have been extensively developed since Ms. Neum passed away in 1971. Certainly, this was simultaneously pointed out by Mr. Thaksin on Saturday.

He said it was presently unknown who would be compensating whom. The former Prime Minister also suggested that the monastery of which the owner of the land may consider some leasing arrangements.

At the same time, it is notable that compensation claims could be somewhere in the order of ฿7.7 billion. Nevertheless, Mr. Thaksin said it was time to bring the long-running saga to a conclusion.

“If people follow the rules and don’t cling to anything, don’t cling to anything. Everything should be according to the rules. What are the rights of the injured party? Let’s talk about it. Since the state uses this power, the injured party has the right to demand compensation. Don’t think of everything as a big deal. We like to make small things into big things. In reality, nothing is big,” said Mr. Thaksin.

Thaksin comments on potential compensation claims, stresses the importance of legal resolution and fairness

Certainly, Mr. Thaksin, as Mr. Anutin did on Thursday, ruled out any political ill will linked to this issue. However, many observers believe this would be naive. Increasingly, the Bhumjaithai Party and the Pheu Thai Party are at loggerheads.

With the Pheu Thai Party facing a dangerous Election Commission probe into the influence of Mr. Thaksin, it is possible that it may be disbanded. Of course, such an outcome would plunge Thailand into another political crisis.

Some commentators have noted that this may end the political career of Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra. However, it would still leave a rump element of Pheu Thai in parliament.

Certainly, a Constitutional Court hearing in the future is expected to sideline as many as 47 former Move Forward Party MPs presently members of the People’s Party.

One theory focuses on the sole remaining Pheu Thai Party nominee for Prime Minister, Mr. Chaikasem Nitisiri. In brief, he would still be a viable candidate for Prime Minister.

Indeed he would be the only candidate apart from the former junta government parties. In that scenario, a new Pheu Thai successor party in association with a depleted People’s Party may form an alliance.

Political tensions rise as Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai parties clash over potential crisis and election concerns

Commentators in recent weeks have noted the friendship between former Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat and Mr. Thaksin.

Particularly when both attended the wedding of a Pheu Thai MP and a People’s Party counterpart on January 10. Both figures acted as honoured guests and were invited to toast the happy couple.

Of course, secondly and a more likely prospect would be another General Election. Otherwise, Mr. Anutin, despite his protestations otherwise, is the next leading candidate.

However, it is understood that Mr. Anutin had previously sought Mr. Thaksin’s assurance that should Ms. Paetongtarn’s government fall that he would be the next preferred candidate for Prime Minister.

At the same time, it’s reported that Mr. Thaksin rebuffed such a suggestion. Against that backdrop, there are a number of other points of contention between the Pheu Thai Party and the Bhumjaithai Party. Not least is the frustrated efforts to enact constitutional change.

Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai parties face friction over leadership ambitions and constitutional reform

Certainly, these were voted down not only by Bhumjaithai Party MPs in parliament but also by the Senate over which the party is presently known to exercise control. After that, there is the new casino bill announced by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra last week.

Although approved by the cabinet, the Bhumjaithai Party has previously expressed reservations. That bill is now being reviewed by the Council of State. Afterwards, it will ultimately be decided in parliament.

Certainly, there are fears that it may be frustrated. This is despite indications from the People’s Party that it will support the measure provided there are safeguards. In the meantime, the Bhumjaithai Party’s leading lights, the Chidchob family in Buriram, may face a similar land challenge.

Notably, the circumstances are slightly different. This concerns 5,083 rai of land in the Khao Kradong area of Buriram. The Supreme Court has ruled that the land is owned by the State Railway of Thailand.

Indeed, the court has ordered the Department of Land to transfer the ownership of the land forthwith.

Bhumjaithai Party faces possible land challenge in Buriram amid political and legal tensions with Pheu Thai

In this case, the Department of Land has set up a committee to review its actions in relation to a Supreme Court decision. Moreover, Pheu Thai Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungruangkit, as Minister of Transport, has laid down a marker.

In short, he has vowed to reclaim the land for the state railway firm.

179 rai of this land, including 12 hectares related to the stadium grounds of Buriram United, a famous car racing track, and other buildings are linked with the Chidchob family. Certainly, the stakes and undercurrents beneath Thailand’s present coalition government are growing. The question is when they will openly surface.

Further reading:

Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai rift is real and widening despite the latest attempt to soothe concerns among the public

Thaksin’s rapturous welcome in Ubon Ratchathani as he puts in another vintage performance on stage

Anti-coup bill to be withdrawn as opposition grows from conservative parties within the government

People’s Party MP calls for anti-coup d’état laws. Praises South Korean MPs after martial law rescinded

South Korean President shocks the World by declaring Martial Law. Raises tensions further in Asia Pacific

North Korea reminds the World of its evil state repression by executing 30 young students for watching TV

Police dubious of answers emerging from arrested suspects in the murder of a South Korean tourist in Thailand

Two men arrested for the body in barrel murder of a South Korean tourist, final suspect at large in Burma

South Korean tourist taken from Bangkok nightlife centre, tortured, murdered and buried in a bin

Chinese student here only 20 days kidnapped, tortured and murdered by evil gang from China here as tourists

Fear-mongering, fake news and disinformation being stoked in China against visiting Thailand

Chinese tourists arrested on kidnapping and extortion charges insist they are innocent

Police defend Pattaya search warrant raid which saw two officers shot with Chinese man arrested and charged