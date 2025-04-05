A quiet night in Kanchanaburi turned deadly when a French tourist was fatally struck by a speeding car moments after stepping onto a worn zebra crossing with no warning signs. The horrific crash highlights the ongoing danger pedestrians face on Thai roads.

A quiet and deserted street in downtown Kanchanaburi on Wednesday night turned to horror and later death for a 40-year-old French tourist. One minute the French man was quietly crossing the road with no one about, and the next he was facing death at speed. The French man was hit after he walked onto a Zebra crossing marked on the road to allow pedestrians to cross. Afterwards, his mangled body was given first aid. He was rushed to a local hospital where he subsequently died.

The particularly dangerous nature of Thailand’s roads was brought home on Wednesday night in Kanchanaburi. Shockingly, a 40-year-old French tourist lost his life the moment he placed his foot on a Zebra crossing in the downtown area of the province. A chilling CCTV video of the accident is horrific to watch. In it, a quiet night unfolds as the French man leisurely walks across the road. The incident happened at 10.50 pm near the JJ market.

After crossing, he steps onto the intersection pavement on what appears to be a peaceful evening in town. Then, abruptly, he takes two steps before turning, seemingly noticing his impending death.

French tourist fatally struck by speeding car moments after stepping onto zebra crossing in Kanchanaburi

Heartbreakingly, this is when the relatively fit Frenchman tries to run. Unfortunately, he is caught off guard as a black car barrels towards him. The Frenchman, identified as Mr. Clement, never stood a chance after entering the Zebra crossing.

The French man’s body was mangled by the impact of the car. When rescuers arrived, he was severely injured and treated by medics from the Pitak Kan Foundation. Despite efforts, he succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to the nearby Paholpolpayuhasena Hospital.

Subsequently, the driver of the dark car made a quick return to the scene. He later gave a statement to police. Witnesses noted that the Zebra crossing markings were worn, with no apparent lighting or other warning signs.

Certainly, it must be stated that the car was travelling at a rapid pace. Indeed, it’s hard to see how the car could have been stopped. Local witnesses suggest that this area of Kanchanaburi is especially quiet at night.

Speeding driver struck tourist on worn crossing with no warning signs in quiet Kanchanaburi street

After the Frenchman crossed to the other side of the road, he was alone in the downtown area. Witnesses pointed out that cars often speed along this stretch of road where the Frenchman struggled for his life, which he tragically lost just minutes later.

This shocking incident must be noted by both foreign visitors to Thailand and residents alike. Visitors should not expect the same level of courtesy, politeness, and responsibility they might experience on Western roads.

Of course, not all Thai drivers are like this; indeed, some are aware of the dangers and take precautions. However, there is a real danger on Thailand’s roads for pedestrians, particularly at Zebra crossings.

Significantly, many Thai drivers have not properly passed their driving tests, a fact acknowledged due to cultural attitudes that often resist authority or government interference in daily life.

Many Thai drivers unlicenced as cultural resistance hampers road rules and pedestrian safety nationwide

At the same time, the Royal Thai Police do not consistently enforce road safety laws. Efforts to change this may be underway, but foreign pedestrians should not assume that a Thai driver will yield or even understand what a Zebra crossing signifies.

Many foreign embassies and missions have issued advisories about the dangerous nature of Thailand’s roads.

Zebra crossings are particularly hazardous, as foreign pedestrians often assume they have the right of way when, in many cases, they do not. A Thai driver travelling at speed may not recognise or respect this.

Pedestrians warned as zebra crossings remain misunderstood and hazardous for foreigners in Thailand

This issue gained political attention years ago in Bangkok following the tragic death of ophthalmologist Dr. Waraluck Supawatjariyakul.

Certainly, this was both shocking and deeply distressing, just like Mr. Clement’s tragic accident on Wednesday night. Dr. Waraluck was struck down in broad daylight amid heavy traffic in the Ratchathewi district of the city on January 21st, 2021.

Dr. Waraluck, unlike Mr. Clement, was hit by a motorcycle. Notably, it was recorded travelling at 128 km per hour. It was later revealed to be a police vehicle ridden by Police Corporal Norawich Buadok, who was reportedly on a mission for the force. Significantly, this was later strongly denied by top brass.

He was subsequently dismissed from the Metropolitan Police Bureau and sentenced to 1 year and 15 days in jail. This sentence was handed down in April 2022.

