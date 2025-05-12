Top coalition parties deny a potential election with swirling reports over the Senate collusion probe

Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai deny split as budget rumours swirl amid Senate probe and Thaksin scandal. Party insists coalition remains united, blames political manoeuvres and media pressure for fuelling false reports ahead of crucial May budget vote.

On Sunday, both Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai Party spokespeople came forward to deny persistent political rumours suggesting the junior coalition partner would not support the 2026 budget bill in parliament. The denial came amid signs that the Election Commission is pressing ahead with a prosecution process targeting sitting senators. Several upper house members have been unofficially linked to the Bhumjaithai Party. Pheu Thai spokesperson Danupon Punnakan dismissed the reports, attributing them to political manoeuvring. He warned that some individuals were seeking personal promotion, while others hoped to join the cabinet if the government were to collapse.

The Pheu Thai Party has ruled out dissolving parliament amid speculation that tensions over the 2026 budget bill could destabilise the coalition government.

On 11 May 2025, Pheu Thai spokesperson Danupon Punnakan made clear that despite reports of the Bhumjaithai Party’s (BJT) possible rejection of the budget, all coalition parties remain committed to working together.

At the same time, also on Sunday, Nan Bunthida Somchai, Ubon Ratchathani MP for the Bhumjaithai Party, confirmed this. The provincial MP said the 2026 Budget was important. Certainly, it would help solve problems for ordinary people. Therefore, the reports that the Bhumjaithai Party was not supporting the measure were entirely unfounded.

Danupon urges public not to be misled by rumours linking budget debates to Senate collusion investigations

Speaking as a list MP and party spokesperson, Pheu Thai’s Mr Danupon said the public should not be misled by rumours. These are being unfairly spread, linking the budget standoff to a Senate collusion case. He noted that no political party had been named in any investigation. Both the Election Commission (EC) and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) were, he stressed, acting strictly within their legal authority.

“People should not let this kind of news shake their confidence,” Mr Danupon said. “We’ve spoken to our coalition partners. Everyone remains cooperative and ready to move forward.”

He confirmed that the annual budget bill for fiscal year 2026 would be tabled in the House of Representatives from 28 to 30 May. According to Mr Danupon, all parties in the coalition understand the significance of the bill. Therefore, he said, they are preparing to support it.

Importantly, he emphasised that this was not a “Pheu Thai budget”. Every ministry’s allocation is included in the draft, and all coalition partners have a stake in its success.

Still, he acknowledged what is at stake. “If the budget fails,” he said, “there are only two options: the Prime Minister resigns or parliament is dissolved.” Either outcome, he added, would be a “big deal”.

Danupon stresses goodwill within coalition. Dismisses claims of Bhumjaithai trying to collapse government

For that reason, Mr Danupon called for restraint in public discourse. He warned against narratives that paint Bhumjaithai as trying to bring down the government. In his view, such claims are part of a broader political tactic aimed at shaking the government’s resolve.

When asked whether Pheu Thai can still work effectively with Bhumjaithai and other partners, Mr Danupon was firm. “Of course. We’ve worked through differences before. This is no different,” he said. “We are all here to work for the people.”

He stressed that even if disagreements exist within the coalition, they are manageable. Party leaders, including the Prime Minister, regularly meet before cabinet sessions. These informal talks, he said, help iron out policy differences before they become real problems.

Confidence in the coalition’s stability remains high, Mr Danupon stated. He noted that senior figures, including the Prime Minister, have spoken continuously with other party leaders. These conversations, he said, confirm that coalition members are still committed to backing both the budget and the government’s broader legislative agenda.

Timing of budget rumours deemed part of routine political strategy, with some parties seeking new roles

Still, the timing of the budget rumours has raised eyebrows. Mr Danupon admitted that similar stories always emerge when a budget is about to be debated. “It happens every year,” he said. “It’s not strange.”

He suggested that such news often signals internal power plays. Some parties might be seeking a cabinet reshuffle. Others might want to negotiate new roles within the government.

“Some parties,” he added, “may not have been invited to join the coalition. Now they want elections so they can try to return and form the government.”

Therefore, he said, the public should see these developments for what they are—a normal part of political strategy before a major vote. “There are only two chances to bring down a government,” he explained. “One is the no-confidence debate. The other is the budget.”

Earlier this year, the Prime Minister survived a no-confidence motion with strong backing. As a result, Mr Danupon argued, the only remaining path for opponents is to create doubt around the budget vote.

Pheu Thai confident in the coalition and insists rumours about party disagreements are politically motivated

“That’s why we see these stories now,” he said. “They claim this party or that party won’t vote for it. The goal is to rattle the government.”

Even so, Mr Danupon insisted that Pheu Thai is not rattled. “We still believe in our partners. We believe we can work well together,” he said.

Asked directly whether the government would consider dissolving parliament, he was categorical. “No. Absolutely not,” he said. “Working together doesn’t mean we always agree. But we can always talk.”

Indeed, he argued that differing views within a coalition are natural. What matters is that party leaders can keep talking and solving problems together. “We’ve seen time and again that communication works,” he said. “That’s how we move forward.”

For now, Pheu Thai remains focused on passing the budget. The party hopes to avoid unnecessary instability. Mr Danupon reaffirmed that no single party owns the draft bill. Every coalition member has something invested.

Danupon calls for the public to judge the government by actions, not speculation or political ambitions

He also reminded reporters that speculation about government collapse is often based on political ambitions, not facts. “Sometimes people want to be ministers. Sometimes parties want back in,” he said. “They use the media to create pressure.”

Nevertheless, Mr Danupon urged the public to judge the government by its actions, not by rumours. He expressed confidence that unity will prevail in the coming vote.

“The coalition is not perfect,” he concluded. “But it’s functional. It’s working. And we’re not going anywhere.”

Supreme Court to review Thaksin’s hospital stay as Pheu Thai faces rising scrutiny during budget standoff

As the budget debate approaches, political observers will certainly be watching closely. However, for now, Pheu Thai stands firm. There will be no snap election. There will be no retreat. Only a determination to govern and deliver.

In the meantime, the Pheu Thai Party is grappling with a potential crisis over former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s controversial hospital stay. He spent the entirety of his prison sentence at the Police General Hospital. Now, the matter is scheduled to come before the Supreme Court on June 13.

On Thursday, the Medical Council moved to suspend two doctors and censure another over the affair. This development in particular has created uncertainty.

