A lawyer claims the ฿12 million found in a condo trash bin on Thursday in Muang Thong Thani just outside Bangkok is his, saying he hid the cash at home for safety but forgot it after flood damage. Police are verifying his story before returning the money, while residents remain shocked by the bizarre discovery.

A respected lawyer with corporate accounts has come forward to claim the ฿12 million in cash found by a condominium resident on Thursday evening. The money, in crisp banknotes, was discovered in a rubbish disposal area on the fourth floor of a well-known condominium building in Muang Thong Thani, on the outskirts of Bangkok in Nonthaburi province. The unusual discovery of such a large sum of discarded cash quickly became a national talking point in Thailand. Now, Thaweewat Sengkaew has identified himself as the owner. Moreover, he says he has the documentation and withdrawal slip to prove it. Speaking at Pak Kret Police Station in Nonthaburi on Friday night, he explained that he had withdrawn the money from his bank for personal reasons.

Furthermore, he had chosen to store it in the condo unit rather than a traditional safe, believing it to be a more secure option—essentially hiding the cash in plain sight. However, due to recent flooding, he moved the cash to dry it out and later forgot to return it to its hiding place.

A lawyer who claimed ฿12 million found in a condo trash area was seen quietly leaving the building early the next morning with two large bags. Police are still reviewing his explanation and say the money won’t be returned until the story and cash both check out.

Thaweewat Sengkaew, the man who filed the claim, left Building P2 of the Muang Thong Thani condo complex around 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Lawyer seen leaving condo early morning with large bags after claiming ฿12 million found in trash area

Residents say he carried one overstuffed backpack and a second heavy bag in his hand. He didn’t talk to anyone as he walked out of the lobby.

“He looked down the whole time. I don’t think he wanted to be recognized,” said one fourth-floor resident.

According to police, Thaweewat had only come forward the night before. He appeared at Pak Kret Police Station shortly after 6 p.m. Friday. That was less than 24 hours after a woman found a grey plastic bin full of money sitting next to a garbage chute.

The bin had been placed in the fourth-floor trash area of Building P2. Inside were neatly stacked bundles of ฿1,000 notes—later counted at over ฿12 million. The finder, a resident named Usa, had been looking for recyclable items when she opened the bin. Instead of bottles or cans, she found a fortune in cash.

Startled, she alerted her neighbour Natthaphat, who then contacted police. Officers arrived quickly and found dozens of sealed bundles. Tucked between them were two pieces of paper—a withholding tax slip and an official letter from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC). Both documents bore the same name: Mr. Thaweewat Sengkaew.

The bin, money, and documents were immediately secured and taken to Pak Kret Police Station. Police sealed the contents and placed them in evidence storage.

Man claims money accidentally discarded from flooded condo due to elevator outage at Muang Thong Thani

On Friday evening, Thaweewat showed up in person. He identified himself as the man named in the documents and told officers he believed the bin was accidentally discarded while cleaning out his flood-damaged condo unit.

He said the incident occurred on Wednesday. Due to elevator maintenance, he was forced to carry several items to the trash area on foot. He explained that he mistakenly placed the wrong bin—one that had remained unopened in his condo since 2020.

“I thought it was just full of junk—old clothes, empty wine bottles,” he told officers. “I didn’t realize the money was inside.”

He explained that he had withdrawn the money in 2020 and never spent it. According to him, it was his legal income from private practice and advisory work with the NBTC. He said he didn’t trust banks and didn’t want to pay for a deposit box.

“I didn’t want to lose ฿2,000 a year on rental fees,” he said. “I felt safer keeping it at home.”

Police request proof to verify lawyer’s story before returning ฿12 million in cash found in condo trash

Although he provided a preliminary statement, police say further documentation is required. Investigators are now working to verify whether his story aligns with financial records. They have requested certified withdrawal slips from the relevant banks.

“We’re not accusing anyone,” said Nonthaburi Police Commander Pol. Maj. Gen. Kittithanet Thanananthavisin. “But we need proof the money came from a legitimate source. That includes bank statements and timing.”

On Saturday morning—less than 12 hours after making his claim—Thaweewat quietly left the building. Condo residents say he moved quickly and avoided speaking to neighbours. His two bags appeared heavy, but he carried them without help.

“He usually parks downstairs. This time he walked out the front with everything,” said another tenant. “No goodbyes.”

Police have confirmed that Thaweewat is not facing charges. However, they won’t release the money until every detail is confirmed. The documents he submitted are being reviewed. Moreover, investigators are working with banks to validate his explanation.

Pak Kret police say legal process must be followed before releasing the found cash to lawyer who has claimed it

Pak Kret Police Superintendent Pol. Col. Apisak Chotikasathian said the process must follow legal protocols. “We asked him to submit original bank slips,” he said. “Once those arrive, we’ll check the amounts and the years.”

Thaweewat has practised law for over a decade. He’s registered with the Thai Lawyers Council and has worked with several firms. Since mid-2022, he’s also served as an external advisor to the NBTC.

When asked why the cash sat untouched for years, he said he simply forgot it was there. “It had been sealed away since COVID,” he explained. “I didn’t think I’d need it. Then the flooding happened.”

His condo unit, located on the fifth floor, had recently suffered water damage. Building staff confirmed that several residents had been forced to clear their units due to persistent leaks. The elevator was out of service at the time.

While Thaweewat says the bin was moved by accident, police are not rushing to a conclusion. According to Pol. Lt. Col. Banjob Ratchakit, who heads the case, they must ensure no other party has a rightful claim.

“We need to verify ownership and origin,” he said. “That includes confirming that no crimes were involved.”

Investigation continues with CCTV review and increased condo security monitoring amid public confusion

As part of the inquiry, officers are reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to building staff. They’re also checking whether Thaweewat had previously reported the loss or mentioned keeping large sums at home.

Meanwhile, the Muang Thong Thani complex has stepped up its internal monitoring. Security guards have been instructed to report unusual movements. Management has also reminded residents to report lost property immediately.

Some tenants remain confused. “I had no idea anyone kept that kind of money in a condo,” said a fourth-floor neighbour. “It’s shocking.”

Others were simply baffled. “Why would anyone throw away ฿12 million by mistake?” asked another resident.

Even so, police emphasize that Thaweewat’s story, while unusual, is not being dismissed.

“Strange things happen,” said one officer. “That’s why we check every angle.”

Thaweewat told reporters he is not worried. “I have all the paperwork,” he said. “If they want to check, I’ll let them check everything.”

Lawyer hasn’t returned since Saturday; police await verification before releasing money and closing case

Still, he has not returned to the building since Saturday morning. Police say he is not required to stay in the area. However, they may contact him again if more questions arise.

Until then, the cash remains locked in an evidence vault. Officers will not release it until all verification steps are complete.

“It’s not about suspicion,” said Pol. Maj. Gen. Kittithanet. “We just need to be sure. Everything must be fully documented.”

For now, the mystery remains—how a box of old bills ended up next to the trash bins and whether the lawyer who says he forgot it will get it back.

Further reading:

฿12 million in neat cash left out as trash in suburban condo building. Woman sought to use plastic box

Smuggler’s portal or ‘Doraemon Gate’ closed up in Kanchanaburi after 25-year-old found with ฿18M cash

Golden Triangle drug lords or Wa Reds are Thailand’s enemy and it must tackle them head on, says Thaksin

Thaksin to address state board on drug suppression despite howls of protest from human rights groups

Health Minister Somsak launches regulatory blitz to outlaw non-medical cannabis use within 40 days

UK girl’s dream holiday in Thailand turns into life in a Georgian prison. Courtesy of cannabis smuggling

British cannabis Kingpin arrested at a luxury pad in Bangkok as Ko Samui police smash easy money racket

Massive Pot smuggling racket. Foreign tourists paid and sent to Thailand on holidays. Security threat

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>