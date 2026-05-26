Chavanond Intarakomalyasut, a former Democrat Party spokesman, was arrested in Bangkok over alleged 100 million baht dud cheques as police uncovered multiple warrants, bounced repayment deals and expanding criminal complaints.

A widening financial crime investigation has engulfed Chavanond Intarakomalyasut after police arrested the former Democrat Party spokesman in Bangkok on a court warrant. The warrant was issued over alleged dud cheques worth more than 100 million baht. Investigators described a pattern of mediation deals, bounced repayment cheques and renewed criminal complaints that allegedly triggered multiple arrest warrants. Police said complainants withdrew lawsuits after settlement agreements, only to return when the cheques allegedly failed during cashing attempts. The arrest now places fresh pressure on the Democrat Party’s anti-corruption message under the restored leadership of former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva. Investigators are reportedly pursuing additional complaints and expanding legal action.

The former spokesman for Thailand’s Democrat Party, was arrested in Bangkok on Monday over alleged dud cheques worth about 100 million baht. Officers from the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division, operating under the Central Investigation Bureau, took him into custody at a condominium in Phra Khanong Nua.

Meanwhile, the arrest operation was led by Pol Lt Col Pathompong Thongchamroon, deputy chief of NEC sub-division 5.

Police said Mr Chavanond was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the North Phra Khanong Criminal Court on April 20, 2025. Investigators accused him of issuing cheques for legally enforceable debts while intending to dishonour payment.

Former Democrat spokesman accused of using failed repayment cheques in collapsed debt settlements

According to police, the alleged offence violated the Cheque Act. In addition, authorities confirmed Mr Chavanond previously served as secretary to a foreign minister.

According to investigators, several complainants first approached police in 2023 and reported financial losses worth several million baht. However, the disputes later moved into mediation negotiations.

Under those agreements, complainants agreed to withdraw lawsuits after repayment arrangements were reached. In return, Mr Chavanond allegedly issued cheques to settle the debts.

However, police said the repayment process quickly unravelled. When complainants attempted to cash the cheques, the payments allegedly failed. Consequently, the complainants returned to investigators and filed fresh complaints. Authorities said the failed cheques reignited criminal proceedings and reopened the financial disputes.

Police track former party spokesman as mounting complaints and arrest warrants mount rapidly

Furthermore, investigators alleged Mr Chavanond later became unreachable. Police said complainants could no longer contact him after the renewed complaints emerged.

As a result, investigators sought an arrest warrant from the court. The court later approved the warrant used in Monday’s operation in Bangkok.

During the arrest, Mr Chavanond allegedly asked officers to verify whether the warrant remained active. He reportedly told investigators that several previous warrants against him had already been withdrawn after negotiations and settlements with complainants. However, officers informed him that the current warrant remained valid and enforceable.

Police said background checks uncovered two active arrest warrants against him. Moreover, investigators found several additional complaints still awaiting court approval for warrants. Authorities estimated total damages linked to the cases at more than 100 million baht.

Investigators describe a repeated pattern of failed mediation deals and bounced cheques

Investigators did not disclose the identities of complainants or provide details about the underlying transactions connected to the debts. Nevertheless, police described a repeated pattern in the complaints. According to investigators, mediation agreements were followed by repayment cheques that later failed during cashing attempts.

Initially, complainants believed the disputes had been resolved through mediation agreements. Later, police alleged the repayment cheques could not be honoured, forcing complainants back into legal action. Consequently, criminal complaints resumed, and investigators reopened the cases.

Police did not say how long Mr Chavanond allegedly avoided contact before his arrest. However, investigators confirmed they continued tracking him after the complaints escalated. Monday’s operation ended with his arrest at the condominium in Phra Khanong Nua.

Police pursue expanding cheque fraud investigation after Chavanond’s confession, following his arrest

After the arrest, officers transferred Mr Chavanond to investigators at Khlong Tan police station for legal proceedings. During questioning, police said he confessed to all charges. Meanwhile, investigators did not disclose whether he sought bail following the interrogation.

Authorities said several complaints connected to the case were still under judicial review. In addition, police indicated that more complainants could emerge as the investigation continues. The Central Investigation Bureau has continued pursuing cases involving dishonoured cheques and failed debt settlements.

For investigators, the case centres on allegations that mediation agreements were repeatedly backed by cheques that later bounced. According to police, the repayment arrangements failed after complainants attempted to cash the cheques. Consequently, the disputes escalated into another round of criminal complaints and legal action.

Fresh complaints and mounting legal fallout intensify scrutiny following Chavanond’s Monday arrest

Instead of closing the cases, investigators said the repayment process allegedly deepened the disputes. Furthermore, police alleged the failed cheques triggered renewed financial claims and fresh criminal proceedings. Authorities also confirmed that several additional complaints remain under court review for possible arrest warrants.

Meanwhile, legal action against Chavanond Intarakomalyasut is continuing through Khlong Tan police station. Investigators are also examining complaints linked to alleged damages exceeding 100 million baht.

The arrest comes as Thailand’s Democrat Party attempts to rebuild its political standing under former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva. In recent months, the party has promoted a tougher public stance on corruption and accountability. However, the arrest of a former party spokesman now places fresh attention on the case and its expanding legal fallout.

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