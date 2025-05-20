Anutin laughs off Senate probe and effort to link Bhumjaithai to an alleged plot to rig the upper house

Anutin laughs off explosive claims linking Bhumjaithai to a Senate-rigging plot as the EC and DSI ramp up investigations, summoning over 140 people. Coup fears rise amid talk of fake candidates, party collusion and a looming Constitutional Court showdown.

With the Election Commission now stepping up its probe into the June 2024 Senate election, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also leads the Bhumjaithai Party, on Monday dismissed growing speculation linking his party to allegations of collusion and vote-rigging. Tensions appear to be rising. Former Redshirt leader Tida Tawornseth also warned on Monday that the situation could spiral into another coup d’état if left unchecked. That same day, the Election Commission issued a fresh batch of 93 summonses, bringing the total number of individuals called in for questioning to 146. Notably, a significant number of those summoned are reportedly aligned with Bhumjaithai.

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Monday hit back at explosive allegations tied to Thailand’s 2024 Senate election. He firmly denied that the Bhumjaithai Party was involved in any form of collusion or vote-rigging. Furthermore, he dismissed claims that his party could be dissolved as “ridiculous” and politically motivated.

Speaking at Government House around 11:20 a.m., Anutin said he had never done “anything wrong.” He insisted Bhumjaithai had fulfilled its duties lawfully. “We have never engaged in anything that violates the Constitution or the law,” he told reporters. “All our members are working hard in Parliament and government.”

Explosive petition accuses top officials of conspiring to rig Senate vote using proxies and fake candidates

His defiant comments came just hours after activist lawyer Nattaporn Toprayoon submitted a petition to the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG). The request, filed under Section 49 of the 2017 Constitution, accuses certain parties of attempting to “overthrow the democratic regime with the King as Head of State.”

Nattaporn, a former adviser to the Ombudsman, alleged a network of political figures and state officials conspired to rig the Senate selection process. According to him, this network manipulated registration lists, used front candidates and coordinated bloc voting across provincial and national levels.

Importantly, he pointed to “damning” evidence collected by both the Election Commission (EC) and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI). That evidence reportedly includes financial transactions, phone records, and suspicious communications between Senate applicants and party operatives.

Recently, the EC summoned 53 people for questioning. Many of them are sitting senators who allegedly helped orchestrate the scheme. However, that number is growing fast. A second wave of summonses issued on May 19 brings the total to 146 individuals.

Bhumjaithai-linked names surface as investigation spreads to ex-MPs and local officials nationwide

Notably, the EC’s investigation is widening. It now includes provincial officials, former MPs, and local government figures with close ties to major parties. Among those newly named is Ms Warin Chinwong, President of the Nakhon Si Thammarat Provincial Administrative Organisation. Mr Supachai Phosu, former Deputy House Speaker and ex-Bhumjaithai MP for Nakhon Phanom is also under scrutiny.

In Phuket, former Bhumjaithai candidate Mr Wongsakorn Chanakit has reportedly been summoned. Others include ex-lawmakers from Sukhothai and other northern provinces. These names suggest the alleged plot was national in scope.

Yet Anutin remains defiant. When asked whether he feared the case could lead to his party’s dissolution, he laughed. “Anybody can file a petition,” he said. “It doesn’t mean it’s valid.”

He also dismissed Nattaporn’s credibility. “I don’t even know who that is,” he said. “What he’s saying is nonsense.”

When pressed further on whether the Senate election scandal could trigger legal trouble for Bhumjaithai, Anutin doubled down. “We haven’t done anything wrong,” he repeated. “We have nothing to fear.”

Petition under Section 49 triggers review by Attorney-General as political tension rises sharply

Nonetheless, the legal basis for concern is real. Section 49 allows any citizen to petition the Attorney-General if they believe someone is trying to overthrow democracy. If the OAG declines to act, the petitioner can go directly to the Constitutional Court.

So far, the Attorney-General has set up a panel to study Nattaporn’s complaint. It remains unclear how long the review will take or whether it will proceed to court. But given the scope of the accusations, legal and political observers are watching closely.

The situation has also alarmed prominent figures in Thailand’s political sphere. On Monday, former red-shirt leader Ms Tida Tawornseth warned that mishandling the case could spark a deeper crisis. “If the EC and the DSI compromise, we’re heading for another coup,” she said. “It would destroy public confidence in elections and in democracy itself.”

Ms Tida, who led the United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship (UDD), urged all political parties to act responsibly. “Don’t give the military an excuse to intervene,” she said.

“We’ve seen what happens when power is seized by force.”

In her view, a coup would be catastrophic. “Thailand would fall behind the region. It would become a failed democracy,” she said. “And it would be almost impossible to recover.”

Red-shirt leader warns of another coup if agencies fail to enforce election law without compromise

She added that the EC must prosecute wrongdoing wherever it leads. “No double standards. If politicians rigged the Senate, then they must face consequences,” she said.

The respected political activist also called on the military to remain neutral. “They have no role in this. Let the courts and independent agencies do their job,” she stressed.

Still, Tida does not believe the current government will collapse any time soon. “Bhumjaithai and Pheu Thai need each other,” she said. “They’ll hold on as long as possible.”

However, speculation is growing that internal power struggles are accelerating behind the scenes. Sources close to the government suggest that key figures like Captain Thamanat Prompow may be lobbying to push Bhumjaithai out of the ruling coalition. Thamanat, a former Palang Pracharath Party figure, is now the force behind the growing Kla Dharma Party. This is led by Narumon Pinyosinwat, who is presently the Minister of Agriculture.

So far, there is no public confirmation of such moves. Yet tension between Bhumjaithai and Pheu Thai has been simmering for months. The Senate scandal could now tip that uneasy alliance into a full-blown confrontation.

Tensions rise in coalition as Thamanat-linked party eyes Bhumjaithai’s place in ruling government bloc

Even within the Cabinet, friction is visible. Journalists asked Anutin on Monday whether he planned to replace Justice Minister Police Colonel Thawee Sodsong as DSI boss. The DSI, under Thawee’s ministry, is one of the key agencies investigating the Senate case.

Anutin responded cautiously. “That’s not within my purview,” he said. “I haven’t discussed anything like that.”

But the question itself hints at deeper strains. Some observers believe Bhumjaithai may feel betrayed if the DSI aggressively targets its allies.

Meanwhile, Thaksin Shinawatra’s name has also re-emerged in the national conversation. Ms Tida said the fugitive former prime minister should stop fearing prison. “He won’t be treated as harshly as our red-shirt brothers who’ve already served time,” she said. “He has options.”

She suggested the Corrections Hospital was Thaksin’s safest place. “He should stay there,” she said, “at least until things calm down.”

Cabinet rift and Thaksin reappear as DSI pressure builds and speculation swirls over justice ministry control

Overall, the scandal has revived fears of a broader legitimacy crisis. Critics worry that if the Senate is tainted by fraud, its role in checking executive power could become meaningless. That could weaken the separation of powers—and erode faith in democratic institutions.

At the heart of the controversy is the Senate’s constitutional role. Though unelected by the public, the Senate has major powers. These include vetting laws and selecting key members of independent oversight bodies. In particular, the Constitutional Court. If its composition was rigged, those checks and balances are compromised.

While Anutin has tried to deflect blame, the EC has not ruled out party-level involvement. According to insiders, the commission is studying whether patterns of coordination point back to central command structures within parties.

Furthermore, DSI sources suggest that some Senate candidates may have acted as “proxies” for political bosses. These individuals allegedly paid fees, submitted applications, and voted in line with orchestrated instructions.

Questions grow about Senate legitimacy as DSI probes proxy candidates and party-level coordination patterns

Although the investigation is ongoing, it’s becoming clear that the plot—if proven—was not a mere fluke. Instead, it may have involved dozens of operatives, coordinated actions, and instructions from well-connected political insiders.

Despite the storm surrounding his party, Anutin insists he will not step aside. “I’ve done nothing wrong,” he said again on Monday. “There’s no reason for me to go anywhere.”

For now, the Bhumjaithai leader is digging in. But with more names surfacing, and more documents under review, the political fallout may only be beginning.

Certainly, one thing is clear. The fallout from the Senate election controversy is already rocking Thailand’s political landscape. And the final act in this brewing storm may still be only approaching.

