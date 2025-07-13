Election Commission dismisses strong speculation of legal action over Senate election collusion claims

Bhumjaithai faces rising political pressure as the Election Commission denies imminent Senate collusion charges and the Minister of the Interior pushes review of Khao Kradong land tied to the Chidchob family. Investigations continue amid heated rivalry and legal battles set to unfold after mid-July.

The political pressure is mounting sharply for the Bhumjaithai Party, which now faces two serious threats. First, key party leaders are under scrutiny in the Senate collusion probe by the 26th Election Commission Committee. This probe is slated to wrap up by July 17th. Over the weekend however, the Election Commission slammed rumours of immediate legal action, stressing the investigation is still in its early stages. There are three more steps before any final decision is made. At the same time, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai is taking a hard look at a controversial ministry ruling that refused to revoke land rights tied to top Bhumjaithai figures in Buriram. The disputed Khao Kradong land, already ruled by courts to belong to the State Railway of Thailand, includes key assets linked to the powerful Chidchob family. The stakes have never been higher for the party.

Over the weekend, the Election Commission moved quickly to address widespread rumours about the Senate collusion investigation. It firmly denied reports that the 26th Central Investigation and Inquiry Subcommittee had decided to prosecute 229 individuals linked to the case.

Instead, the Commission clarified that the investigation is still in its very early phase, primarily focused on gathering evidence. Moreover, the deadline for this initial phase was recently extended from July 14 to July 17, allowing the subcommittee more time to complete its work.

Commission explains four stages in Senate Collusion case, with early phase deadline extended to July 17

The Commission explained that the case process involves four distinct stages. First, the subcommittee collects and analyses evidence, preparing its initial opinion. Afterwards, the case file moves to the Election Commission office, where officers carefully review all findings.

This step includes detailed analysis and reporting to senior officials within the Commission. Subsequently, a specialised subcommittee examines the case thoroughly before making recommendations.

Finally, the full Election Commission reviews the entire matter and decides on any legal or administrative actions. Notably, this final decision can include referring the case to the Election Division of the Supreme Court.

Importantly, the Election Commission stressed that the case has not yet reached the second stage. Therefore, no case file has been submitted to the full Commission for approval or prosecution decisions.

This contradicts earlier media reports claiming that 91 individuals linked to a major political party and 138 senators were already implicated, with compiled findings. The Commission urged the public and media to avoid spreading unverified information, which could cause confusion.

Election Commission warns media against unverified rumours about Senate collusion prosecutions

Furthermore, observers point out that a similar situation occurred months ago. At that time, it warned the public before summonses were officially issued to many figures connected to the Senate and the same political party. This pattern shows the Commission’s commitment to transparency and careful process management.

Meanwhile, in another politically sensitive matter, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Phumtham Wechayachai is revisiting a controversial decision related to the Khao Kradong land dispute in Buriram Province.

This dispute involves large land plots ruled by courts to belong to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT). Despite this, a committee of senior Ministry officials previously decided not to revoke the disputed land titles. Now, Phumtham plans to set up a new committee to review whether this earlier decision was lawful.

The new committee will investigate whether the original order, which declined to revoke the land titles, complies with legal standards. If the order is found to be illegal, it may be reversed, paving the way for the SRT to reclaim its property. This land dispute involves about 5,083 rai.

Deputy Prime Minister to form committee reviewing legality of previous decision on Khao Kradong land titles

Significantly, the land includes plots where key family members, such as Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob and his relatives, have properties. For example, Saksayam’s residence sits on a 7-rai plot registered under Silachai Buriram. Other plots of various sizes belong to family-linked entities, creating a complex ownership web. These land titles have been challenged by the SRT, which insists on its rightful ownership according to court rulings.

This dispute first drew public attention during a no-confidence debate in July 2022. Then, an opposition MP revealed alleged connections between the Chidchob family and the contested land, intensifying scrutiny.

Since then, the issue has become a focal point of regional political rivalry, especially between the Bhumjaithai Party and the Pheu Thai Party. As a result, tensions have risen sharply and political stakes have increased.

Phumtham’s upcoming committee is scheduled to be officially appointed on July 14. It will reassess the findings of the previous investigation conducted under Section 61 of the Land Code. This section governs whether land title revocation orders are valid and enforceable. The Minister of the Interior hopes to clarify the legality of past decisions and ensure that government actions align with court rulings.

Khao Kradong dispute intensifies as rivalry heats up with new committee appointment planned on July 14

In the meantime, the Election Commission continues its methodical approach to the Senate collusion case.

It insists that the investigation remains in the early evidence-collection phase and that any prosecution decisions are far from imminent. Furthermore, the Commission emphasises the importance of following due process to uphold justice and maintain public confidence. It has appealed for patience and caution, warning against the premature spread of rumours.

Thus, no formal charges have been brought against any individuals involved in the Senate collusion allegations. The Commission’s four-stage process ensures thorough review and fair treatment for all parties.

Meanwhile, political observers expect further developments in both the Senate case and the Khao Kradong land dispute. Each issue highlights deep challenges in Thailand’s political and legal systems.

Certainly, both the Election Commission and the Ministry of the Interior are engaged in significant investigations. These inquiries involve key political figures and families, revealing complex links between law, politics and power.

As these processes unfold, officials stress the need for transparency, legality and proper administrative procedures. Consequently, the public must await further official announcements and outcomes in the weeks ahead.

