Suspended prison sentences and fines for owners and driver of school bus that killed 23 people in inferno

Thanyaburi court handed down suspended sentences and fines to bus owners and driver after deadly October 2024 Pathum Thani school bus explosion killed 23, exposing illegal modifications, negligence and prompting nationwide safety reviews of gas-powered buses.

Thanyaburi Provincial Court on Tuesday handed down three suspended sentences to the bus owners and driver responsible for last October’s deadly school bus explosion in Pathum Thani. The blast claimed 23 lives, including teachers and students, and shocked the nation. An intensive investigation by the Ministry of Transport revealed the bus was part of a fleet legally modified to run on gas. On the day of the disaster, the driver abandoned the bus as flames consumed passengers. Meanwhile, the operating company tried to hide other buses secretly and illegally reconfigured. The tragedy exposed glaring failures and triggered a nationwide review of the gas-powered bus fleet. Yet, observers warn that illegal practices and corruption continue to put lives at risk.

On Tuesday, September 9, 2025, the Thanyaburi Provincial Court delivered a landmark judgment in the school bus fire case. This case involved a horrific accident that killed 23 teachers and students on October 1, 2024. The court sentenced three defendants: the father and daughter who owned the garage, and the bus driver. Initially, the garage owners were given eight years each and fined ฿200,000.

However, after confessing, their sentences were reduced by half to four years, with fines lowered to ฿100,000. They also received suspended sentences and five years of probation. The bus driver was originally sentenced to eight years and two months with a fine of ฿205,000. Following his confession, his sentence was halved to four years and one month, with a fine of ฿102,500, a suspended sentence, and five years of probation.

Thanyaburi court delivers suspended sentences to bus owner and driver following the October 2024 tragedy

The tragedy occurred on October 1, 2024, when a school bus carrying 38 students and six teachers exploded on a Pathum Thani highway. The bus was en route from Uthai Thani to an educational exhibition at the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) in Nonthaburi.

First, a tyre ruptured, causing the bus to collide with a black Mercedes sedan. Then, the collision ruptured gas-fueled tanks on the vehicle, triggering a deadly explosion. Ultimately, 23 people perished, including three teachers and 20 students.

Families were devastated. One father, who had three children aboard the bus, found two but his youngest remained missing. He described his ordeal searching among the chaos. “I found my two children in another car, but my youngest son was still missing,” he told reporters.

He added that he would recognise his son despite any condition because he was the tallest in the room. Tragically, the child was later confirmed among the deceased. The father recounted how excited his children were for the educational trip to EGAT and a famous temple in Ayutthaya earlier that day.

Families grieve as 44 passengers, including children and teachers, die after bus hits car and road barrier

The bus carried 44 passengers, mostly children, when it lost control and hit the Mercedes. Subsequently, it struck a road barrier and burst into flames at approximately 12:30 PM.

Three teachers and sixteen students survived, but twenty-three people were consumed by the fire. Rescuers later found ten victims near the bus doors, trapped as they tried to escape. Authorities temporarily halted the rescue operation due to leaking gas, fearing further explosions.

Government officials responded swiftly. Transport Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungruangkit rushed to the scene. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Anutin Charnvirakul demanded accountability.

Acting National Police Chief Kittirat Phanphet promised that all responsible parties would face justice. Former Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaiset, MP for Uthai Thani, also arrived to comfort survivors and provide transport for distraught parents. In addition, he assisted three seriously injured children and tried to calm families searching for news.

Investigation showed 50-year-old bus was illegally modified with uncertified gas tanks, which exploded

The bus was the second of three transporting students from Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School. Before the explosion, the tour had visited a temple in Ayutthaya province. The next destination was the EGAT educational centre in Nonthaburi.

Significantly, the bus was 50 years old and had been illegally modified to operate with uncertified gas cylinders. Investigators discovered the fleet had eleven cylinders instead of the six permitted by law. Officials believe these illegal modifications caused the gas leaks that fueled the explosion.

Police investigations revealed serious attempts to conceal wrongdoing. Authorities raided a garage in Nakhon Ratchasima, finding five other buses being secretly reconfigured. The modifications involved removing illegal gas tanks before inspection.

The discovery strengthened the case against bus owner Songwit Shinbut and his company, Shinbut Tour Company Ltd., which operated the fleet. Mr. Shinbut endured over three hours of questioning at Khu Khot Police Station.

He pledged compensation to families and attendance at the victims’ funerals. Meanwhile, the bus driver, Saman Chanbut, surrendered to authorities. He was subsequently denied bail due to the severity of the case.

Department of Land Transport confirmed modified buses are unsafe. Ordered inspections of thousands using CNG

The Department of Land Transport confirmed the fleet’s modifications made the buses overweight and unsafe. Officials described these buses as prone to gas leaks, fire and catastrophic failure. The five seized buses remain under investigation, while authorities have begun nationwide inspections of 13,246 CNG-powered vehicles.

Moreover, the Ministry of Education has imposed a temporary ban on all school field trips. Officials are reviewing transportation safety protocols, emphasising gas-powered buses.

Survivors, families and first responders faced immense trauma. Parents searched frantically for their children while rescuers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation worked tirelessly. Grief and shock were widespread. Government officials acknowledged the need for emotional support and immediate psychological care.

Former MP Chada Thaiset provided direct assistance to families and survivors. In addition, the then Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, visited the Rangsit hospital to meet survivors. She also reviewed the government’s response. She appeared visibly emotional during briefings, reflecting the disaster’s national impact.

Probe confirmed illegal bus modifications contributed directly to the 23 deaths and bypassed inspections

The investigation confirmed that illegal modifications violated multiple safety regulations. Evidence shows the buses bypassed inspections despite concealed illegal gas cylinders and increased fire risks.

Officials believe these actions directly contributed to the deaths of 23 individuals. Investigators suspect leaking gas tanks spread the fire rapidly after the collision. While the exact ignition source remains under review, investigators are confident that negligence and the illegal modifications played key roles.

The Thanyaburi court ruling on Tuesday emphasised accountability. While suspended sentences reflect confessions, the court highlighted the severity of negligence and illegal practices. Experts note that the verdict may set a precedent for cases involving transportation violations. The court stressed that safety regulations are mandatory. Violations should therefore carry substantial legal consequences.

Public response has been intense. Citizens expressed grief, outrage and demands for systemic reform. Lawmakers and officials pledged stricter safety regulations and oversight for buses. Families of victims insist on justice and full compensation.

Broader systemic failures exposed in school trip safety and oversight of gas-powered bus operations nationwide

The tragedy revealed broader systemic failures. School trips, particularly in gas-powered buses, afterwards faced intense scrutiny. Emergency preparedness, vehicle inspections and regulatory enforcement were to be strengthened. The Ministry of Transport certainly initiated a review of licensing, fleet management and operational safety standards nationwide. The goal was to prevent repeat tragedies and ensure student safety.

The incident emphasised the dangers of poorly regulated transportation. Three teachers, including a trainee and twenty students, mostly kindergarten-aged, were killed. Rescue operations were hampered by ongoing gas leaks, showing the extreme hazards of unsafe modifications. Families, schools, and the government are still working to restore confidence in transportation safety.

In addition, officials now demand better oversight of transportation companies. Investigations into the Shinbut fleet uncovered deliberate concealment of illegal gas tanks. Local officials believe the operators undoubtedly were aware of the danger.

Officials confirmed bus operators knowingly endangered passengers, and ordered a nationwide safety review

In short, they knowingly endangered passengers. Other legal proceedings continue against the owner, driver and others involved. Meanwhile, nationwide bus inspections and school trip reviews were ordered last year by the previous government.

Thailand continues mourning the victims. Condolences poured in last October from former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Palang Pracharat Party leader General Prawit Wongsuwan. Government agencies coordinated to support survivors, families and first responders.

Policy reforms, stricter enforcement, and public education on transport safety were reported to be in the pipeline. We were told lessons learned from this disaster are expected to shape future regulations.

The October 1, 2024, tragedy demonstrated the lethal consequences of negligence and illegal vehicle modifications. Officials afterwards emphasised the need for stringent inspection, certified fuel systems and regulatory compliance. The bus explosion today serves as a national warning that safety cannot be compromised.

Court ruling shows some accountability, but broader industry reforms and enforcement remain overdue

The judgment on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, shows that at least there is some accountability, although the fines imposed and the suspension of prison sentences will be noted. Garage owners and the bus driver face accountability. Nonetheless, broader reform within the industry and indeed within enforcement is still overdue.

Families, in the meantime, continue to receive support, while regulatory authorities promise to tighten oversight. Certainly, the government has pledged ongoing vigilance, emphasising student and teacher safety. Despite this, there is scepticism. The troubling question is, can another disaster happen again?

Finally, the Pathum Thani bus explosion killed 23 people, exposed systemic failures and revealed illegal practices by bus operators. The court on Tuesday imposed suspended prison sentences, fines and probation.

Further reading:

Death Bus firm in hot water as officials raid a garage where illegal gas tanks were being removed before inspection

Bus driver surrenders following Tuesday’s horror inferno that may have been avoided by evacuation

25 dead including 22 school students in horrific bus explosion in Pathum Thani on Tuesday afternoon

Fast acting luxury bus driver evacuated 15 Polish tourists before their coach was engulfed in flames

Bus driver charged as police find fatal inferno was caused by brake failure triggering a gas explosion

6 year old among 5 people burned to death in overnight bus tragedy on Tuesday morning in Khon Kaen

5 people die including 4 young men hurled from a pickup truck in early morning road tragedies on Monday

World Bank report warns Thailand of huge potential economic loss caused by road carnage

Another fatal crash as express train smashes car off the tracks in Phetchaburi – woman killed

GPS policing to be studied for all cars and motorbikes in Thailand to curb road accidents, deaths and carnage

Tourists to Thailand will be required to have a valid licence to ride a motorbike under new order

Drunk soldier who overturned pickup guns down a diligent policeman trying to rescue him in a stupor

18 dead in bus rail crash in Chachoengsao province early on Sunday morning with over 40 injured

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>