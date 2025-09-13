British tourist brutally attacked in Pattaya condo early Friday morning when four transgender women demanded ฿10,000 each. A knife used in the savage assault left him bloodied, hospitalised, prompting a citywide manhunt as police hunt down the suspects.

A British tourist who expected the company of two young women at his Pattaya condominium was horrifically attacked in the early hours of Friday morning when four transgender women showed up and demanded ฿10,000 each. What began as a dispute quickly spiralled out of control, and the confrontation turned savage when a knife was produced. The man suffered deep head lacerations and was rushed to hospital, where his condition was serious but stable. This shocking attack is the latest in a string of violent incidents involving transgender individuals posing as sex workers in the resort city, with past cases also featuring assault and robbery targeting unsuspecting foreign men.

A British tourist was brutally slashed in his Pattaya condominium early Friday morning after a violent altercation with a group of transgender women. The victim, 65-year-old Duncan Hamish Kirkwood, suffered multiple deep cuts to his head and was left soaked in blood before escaping to safety. The attack occurred around 5:30 a.m. on September 12, 2025.

According to police, the incident stemmed from a dispute over services Kirkwood claims he never agreed to. The confrontation escalated into a vicious knife assault that has shocked both locals and tourists. Police Lieutenant Manasak Polyiem of Pattaya City Police Station received the emergency call shortly after the attack. He immediately dispatched patrol officers and rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation to the scene.

Kirkwood’s attackers were a group of transgender women who had allegedly demanded payment of ฿10,000 each. That was ฿40,000 in total or $1,260. He refused to pay the inflated fee, prompting an argument that quickly escalated into violence.

UK tourist bloodied in early morning Pattaya condo attack after refusing fees demanded by trans women

Upon arrival, responders found Kirkwood staggering in the lobby of the condominium. His head was split open, and blood streamed down his face. Rescue workers quickly administered first aid and rushed him to a nearby hospital. His condition is reported as serious but stable.

According to investigators, the incident unfolded in Kirkwood’s 20th-floor condo unit in South Pattaya. He told police that he had arranged to meet two young women for companionship. However, when four transgender women showed up instead, he became suspicious.

Despite his objections, the group refused to leave the room.

At first, Kirkwood tried to reason with them. However, when he refused to pay the inflated sum, the mood in the room turned hostile. The women allegedly began shouting and making threats. Then, without warning, the confrontation turned violent.

Knife pulled and British tourist repeatedly slashed during violent altercation with transgender women in Pattaya

One or more of the assailants pulled out a knife. They then began slashing at Kirkwood’s head, striking him several times. As blood poured down his face, he fought to escape.

Eventually, he managed to break free and run from the room. Security guards on duty found him in a panic, covered in blood and begging for help. By the time police arrived, the attackers had fled.

Police say the suspects are all transgender women, commonly referred to as “ladyboys” in Thailand. While many in the transgender community work in Pattaya’s nightlife sector, this case has highlighted growing concerns about crime involving foreign visitors.

Officers have since confirmed that the attack was captured on surveillance cameras. CCTV footage from inside the building is now being reviewed frame-by-frame. Detectives believe the footage will be key to identifying the suspects and making arrests.

Pattaya police launch citywide manhunt after CCTV captures brutal assault on British tourist in condo

Meanwhile, a citywide manhunt is underway across Pattaya. Police are working to track down the perpetrators before they leave the area. Officers have also alerted transport hubs and shared suspect descriptions with other local units.

According to Lieutenant Manasak, the investigation is being prioritised due to the brutality of the attack and its impact on tourism. “This is not just a physical assault,” he said. “It’s an attack on public confidence and tourist safety.”

Moreover, he added that further interviews with Kirkwood will be conducted once he is medically cleared. At present, doctors are monitoring him closely for signs of concussion or other complications from the head wounds.

The victim’s statement has already helped form the basis of the investigation. Kirkwood claimed he felt deceived and threatened. He insisted that he never agreed to meet four individuals and never consented to pay ฿40,000.

Lonely British tourist targeted in Pattaya after hiring companions as attack points to knife violence and scams

In fact, local media reported that loneliness was a factor in this case. Kirkwood admitted to hiring two companions to “relieve his loneliness.” However, what began as a consensual arrangement quickly turned into a nightmare.

Additionally, police have noted that violence involving knives is a rising concern in certain areas of Pattaya. While this attack occurred indoors, similar incidents have happened on the streets in recent months.

Furthermore, authorities are urging tourists to exercise caution, particularly when inviting strangers into private residences. They also advise against paying any fees before confirming the agreed services and number of individuals involved.

The British Embassy in Bangkok has been notified and is providing consular support to the victim. A spokesperson said they are working closely with Thai offcials to ensure justice is pursued in this case.

Local police to increase patrols in tourist hotspots as Pattaya faces scrutiny over assaults foreign visitors

Meanwhile, local law enforcement has pledged to tighten patrols in known trouble spots and condominiums that frequently house foreign visitors. Enhanced CCTV systems are also being considered as a preventive measure.

This latest attack has sparked fresh debate over how Thailand’s tourist hubs manage crime involving vulnerable visitors. Although the country remains a top travel destination, incidents like these risk damaging its international image.

Until arrests are made, police say the suspects remain dangerous. Officers are asking the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious individuals matching the group’s description.

Kirkwood is expected to remain in the hospital for several more days. Doctors are monitoring his recovery and say his condition is improving. However, both physical and emotional scars may take far longer to heal.

The investigation remains active. Police have not ruled out the possibility that the suspects may have been involved in other similar incidents.

For now, the police urge all tourists in Pattaya to stay alert, avoid confrontations, and seek help immediately if they feel unsafe.

