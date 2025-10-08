Scam Money Bombshell: Rangsiman Rome vows to expose Cambodian scam funds flooding Thailand, says top ministers have ties to financier Ben Smith, and warns the network threatens national sovereignty, economic security and democracy.

Rangsiman Rome MP, hit with a ฿100 million defamation suit, is pushing back hard. He’s using his House committee to expose what he says is a dangerous flood of dirty money from Cambodian scam rings. He plans to summon Deputy PM Thamanat Prompow and Education Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat over alleged ties in public to South African financier Ben Smith, whom Rangsiman named in Parliament. Smith calls himself a clean businessman. Rangsiman calls him a threat. He warns: if this network isn’t exposed, it will undermine Thailand’s sovereignty from the inside out.

On October 7, 2025, at Parliament, Rangsiman Rome stood firm in front of a packed media gallery. The People’s Party deputy leader and party-list MP held nothing back.

In his capacity as Chairman of the House Committee on State Security, Thai Border Affairs, National Strategy and National Reform, he launched a blistering attack. The target: cross-border financial infiltration, allegedly tied to Cambodian scam networks, high-ranking Thai officials, and powerful foreign financiers.

According to Rangsiman, the committee is now investigating whether dirty money from Cambodia has entered Thai markets. This comes following concerns over scam call centres operating with impunity in Cambodia, yet directing operations into Thailand.

Rangsiman warns Cambodian scam money is flooding Thai markets and threatening national sovereignty

“These operations are not isolated,” Rangsiman declared. “They threaten the security of our economy and the sovereignty of our country.”

Moreover, the alleged financial flow may be linked to prominent political figures in Cambodia—including advisors to Hun Sen, the former Prime Minister and current President of the Cambodian Senate.

Notably, Rangsiman revealed that his committee had received 48 pages of new evidence. This documentation, he said, linked key individuals in the Cambodian government to illicit financial networks and possible bribery trails inside Thailand.

The issue exploded into headlines on Monday. This came after South African financier Benjamin Mauerberger, also known as Ben Smith, filed a defamation lawsuit against Rangsiman. The suit demands ฿100 million in damages. Smith accuses Rangsiman of falsely connecting him to Cambodian scam networks and illegal capital flows. He insists he is an above-board businessman operating in Thailand, Dubai, and Singapore.

Rangsiman hit with lawsuit but insists he has evidence of Cambodian-linked scam finance in Thailand

Nevertheless, Rangsiman insists his actions are based on verified evidence and carried out in his role as committee chair. “I will not be silenced,” he said. “Lawsuits are being used to muzzle MPs doing their duty. That cannot stand.”

Despite the lawsuit, Rangsiman is pushing forward. On Tuesday, he confirmed that the committee would summon Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow and Minister of Education Narumon Pinyosinwat for questioning. He stated that Ms. Narumon may have a relationship with Ben Smith, who resides in Thailand.

Both ministers are key members of the Kla Tham Party, currently the second most influential party in Thailand’s minority coalition government. Significantly, Narumon is the party’s leader.

Furthermore, the committee will also call Minister of Digital Economy and Society, Chaichanok Chidchob, to explain a separate and troubling matter. This concerns an alleged ฿40 million bribe, possibly linked to the same cross-border financial networks.

Top Thai ministers to be grilled over alleged ties to scam-linked financier and suspicious ฿40m payment

“Let me be clear,” Rangsiman said. “We are not targeting anyone out of malice. Our focus is evidence. Our goal is national security.”

Clearly, Rangsiman stressed that the accusations are not personal. He repeated that he holds no hatred for Thamanat, Narumon, Chaichanok, or Hun Sen’s advisors. “This is not about political games. It’s about fighting organised financial crime,” he said.

Even so, he didn’t mince words about Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat’s conduct. Initially, Thamanat had threatened legal action against Rangsiman. Then, unexpectedly, he backed away.

“That 360-degree turnaround shocked me,” Rangsiman said. “Is this the behaviour of a credible Deputy Prime Minister?”

Meanwhile, Thamanat’s actions raised eyebrows. He allegedly stated that Rangsiman had more “social capital” than him—a surprising comment, given Thamanat’s position in government.

Rangsiman blasts Thamanat’s legal threats and retreat, calling them intimidation tactics against MPs

“Why say you’ll sue me, make noise in the media, and then back down?” Rangsiman asked. “These threats weigh heavily on MPs. We get dragged to provinces like Phayao and Narathiwat for court. It’s deliberate pressure.”

Still, Rangsiman stressed the need to remain undeterred. “If every MP gets sued for exposing corruption, who will be left to speak up? This tactic undermines democracy.”

Crucially, Rangsiman believes the Cambodian call centre gangs are expanding and becoming more sophisticated. He suggested they are actively laundering funds, possibly with cooperation from figures inside Thailand.

“Black money is flowing into our system,” he said. “Some of it may be tied to foreign political advisors. We cannot allow that.”

After his initial allegations about Hun Sen’s advisors, whistleblowers began to come forward. “Just yesterday,” Rangsiman revealed, “we received 48 pages of new documentation from anonymous sources. These details must be investigated immediately.”

New whistleblower documents deepen suspicions over Cambodian political links to scam networks

According to him, this latest evidence supports the claim that individuals close to Hun Sen are helping to channel fraudulent earnings from scam operations into Thailand. Some of that money may be disguised as investment capital.

“Parliament cannot ignore this. We must take action. Delay will only worsen the risk,” he warned.

In response, Rangsiman’s committee has scheduled additional hearings. These will at length involve sworn testimony from the ministers, financial experts, and digital security analysts.

“This is not about vengeance. It’s about responsibility,” he said. “Our job is to protect the country. If you’re clean, there’s nothing to fear.”

Additionally, Rangsiman emphasised the broader implications. “This scandal isn’t just about scammers in Cambodia,” he said. “It’s about whether Thailand can defend itself from economic infiltration.”

Committee expands hearings to probe scam-linked funds disguised as investments and entering Thai markets

He called on law enforcement, regulators, and intelligence agencies to work together. Importantly, “We must unite,” he said. “Only a coordinated response can dismantle these financial networks.”

Furthermore, Rangsiman praised Thai police for their prior efforts but acknowledged the challenges. “Prosecuting money laundering is extremely difficult,” he said. Nevertheless, “Even when investigators do their job, courts sometimes interpret the law narrowly.”

Accordingly, he urged legal reforms to close loopholes exploited by cross-border criminal syndicates.

“Cambodian call centres aren’t just conning elderly Europeans anymore,” Rangsiman said. Moreover, “They’re targeting Thais, laundering billions, and afterwards bribing their way into our financial system.”

He claimed that these scams may involve the use of cryptocurrency, shell companies, and illegal investments. “These methods are harder to trace,” he added, “but not impossible to uncover.”

Rangsiman calls for legal reforms as call centre scams evolve and dig deeper into Thailand’s economy

Meanwhile, Rangsiman cautioned the public not to be distracted by lawsuits. “This is a classic deflection strategy,” he said. “While we’re in court, the real criminals continue to operate.”

In addition, he challenges other MPs to stand up. “If we don’t act now, who will? We are elected to defend the public. Let’s do it.”

As pressure builds, all eyes are presently on the upcoming committee hearings. Narumon, Thamanat, and Chaichanok are certainly expected to testify. However, Mr. Rangsiman insists the process will be fair and respectful but firm.

“No one is above scrutiny,” he said. “Minister or not, you answer to the people.”

Rangsiman urges MPs to resist intimidation as powerful ministers prepare to face parliamentary inquiry

Significantly, political analysts say the case could in turn shape the public’s perception of the minority coalition government. The Kla Tham Party’s proximity to the accused individuals puts it under intense pressure. The outcome may also affect its future role in Thai politics.

The Rangsiman-led inquiry has undeniably already become a closely watched political story. With powerful names, international connections, and allegations of criminal finance, the stakes are undoubtedly high for all concerned.

Ultimately, Rangsiman believes the investigation will strengthen Thai democracy. “We are setting a precedent,” he said. “Foreign capital that enters through criminal means will be exposed. So will the politicians who enable it.”

He added, “This committee will not stop. We will certainly follow the money—no matter where it leads.”

