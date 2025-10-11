Riot police sent to Sa Kaeo border flashpoint area with Cambodia as tension begin to rise sharply there

Riot police have been deployed to the Sa Kaeo border as Cambodian nationals face eviction, tensions escalate sharply, crowds form, media swarm and foreign embassies warn travellers to stay at least 50 kilometres away from the Thai-Cambodian frontier.

The Royal Thai Police have deployed six companies of riot police to the Sa Kaeo border near Ban Nong Ya Kaeo and Ban Nong Chan. Cambodian nationals in the area are under threat of eviction, as Friday’s deadline for them to leave has passed. Tensions are escalating rapidly, with crowds gathering at the Cambodian border and media crews swarming the area. Meanwhile, foreign embassies in Bangkok are warning their citizens to stay at least 50 km away from the Thai-Cambodian frontier. Authorities are on high alert, signalling that any violation of Thai law will be met with strict enforcement.

As the deadline passed for Cambodian nationals to leave Ban Nong Ya Kaeo and Ban Nong Chan, tension increased sharply. Certainly, foreign embassies in Bangkok issued urgent warnings about travel near the Thai-Cambodian border. These advisories specifically highlight areas near Sa Kaeo, extending up to 50 kilometres from the border. Travellers are advised to exercise extreme caution.

On Friday, the National Police Commissioner General Kittirat Phanphet responded decisively. He dispatched six companies of riot police to the affected border areas. Their mission is to reclaim Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo while enforcing Thai law fully. Moreover, authorities emphasised that no violations will go unpunished.

Thai authorities prepare to act swiftly after the deadline expires for Cambodians to leave border villages

At a press briefing on October 10, 2025, Pol. Lt. Gen. Yingyot Thepchamnong, spokesman for the Royal Thai Police, explained the situation. He stated that the Thai-set deadline for Cambodians to evacuate the disputed area had expired. Consequently, Thai authorities are prepared to act swiftly.

Pol. Gen. Kittirat Phanphet instructed local police, Provincial Police Region 2 units, Border Patrol Police, and other relevant authorities to coordinate with the military. Together, they aim to protect Thailand and uphold national sovereignty. Importantly, all operations will follow legal guidelines and international standards. Furthermore, the safety of civilians and officers is the top priority.

Local unit commanders received detailed instructions. They must ensure all personnel and equipment are fully ready. Additionally, accurate intelligence gathering and threat prevention are crucial. They are also tasked with providing care to surrounding communities.

Pol. Gen. Kittirat emphasised that law enforcement remains the primary duty of the police. Any breach of Thai law will be prosecuted strictly and without exception.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Yingyot highlighted that six companies of Provincial Police Region 2 riot control officers are currently deployed to support the army. Their training focuses on crowd control, legal enforcement, and coordination with military units. Moreover, officers have high morale and are fully prepared for operations. The National Police Chief has repeatedly instructed commanders to maintain readiness and morale among personnel.

Six companies of riot police deployed to support army and secure border with readiness and high morale

On Saturday, October 11, 2025, Pol. Gen. Samran Nuanma, Deputy National Police Commissioner, and Pol. Lt. Gen. Somprasong Yenthuam, Assistant National Police Commissioner, visited the border area. Their purpose was to personally oversee operations and boost morale among officers. This visit underlines the seriousness of the Thai authorities’ response.

Authorities also requested public cooperation. Residents and non-essential visitors are asked to avoid entering the affected areas. Instead, the public should follow official instructions, monitor government announcements, and report any suspicious activity.

Furthermore, officials warned against sharing false or distorted information that could provoke panic. Citizens can report concerns directly to the Royal Thai Police hotline at 1599.

The border region has long been sensitive due to overlapping territorial claims. Tensions in Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo have escalated as the deadline expired. Therefore, authorities are taking every precaution to prevent conflict. Law enforcement and military coordination aim to enforce the law while minimising civilian disruption.

Authorities take precautions to prevent conflict as tensions rise at Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo

Residents in the disputed areas are strongly urged to comply with evacuation directives. Authorities promise assistance and protection during operations. Police and military units are prepared to provide medical care, food, and other essential support. Additionally, all steps will be taken to safeguard the well-being of local communities.

The deployment of six riot police companies signals the operation’s scale and seriousness. These units are highly trained in crowd control, legal procedures, and safety protocols. Moreover, close coordination with military forces ensures effective enforcement along the border. Together, they aim to secure the area while preventing escalation.

Foreign embassies have reiterated travel warnings. They urge travellers to avoid the Sa Kaeo border region unless absolutely necessary. Travellers should also monitor updates from Thai authorities and follow official instructions closely. The advisories emphasise that safety and caution remain paramount.

Furthermore, the Thai authorities remain committed to transparency. They will continue to provide updates to the public as events unfold. Pol. Lt. Gen. Yingyot confirmed that law enforcement’s focus is on public safety, legal compliance, and maintaining peace. Consequently, authorities urge citizens to rely on official information channels only.

Thai officials remain committed to transparency and public safety while urging citizens to follow guidance

On Friday and Saturday, there were reports of a crowd of Cambodians on the border with Sa Kaeo Province. Meanwhile, there has also been a ramped-up media presence. On Friday, the Royal Thai Army announced demining operations near Ban Nong Ya Kaeo.

Previously, Thai authorities gave the families in both Ban Nong Ya Kaeo and Ban Nong Chan until Friday to remove themselves from homes that are reported to be on Thai land. At the same time, Thailand requested Cambodia remove their nationals by Tuesday, October 7th.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has issued ambiguous comments on the affair. At one point, he said it was unlikely that the deadline would be kept. He also suggested that Thai officials would deal with the matter humanely. However, in later comments, he stated that Thai law will be applied.

Finally, the Royal Thai Police are emphasising vigilance, compliance, and caution. Citizens are asked to avoid entering disputed zones and to monitor official updates closely. Authorities pledge to maintain order, uphold Thai sovereignty, and protect civilians. The hotline at 1599 remains active for reporting suspicious activity or seeking clarification. Law enforcement operations will continue until full compliance with Thai law is achieved.

