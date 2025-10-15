American economic and political power at work as Deputy Prime Minister Ekniti promises to keep faith

Thailand pledges to uphold all previous trade agreements as Deputy Prime Minister Ekniti accelerates US tariff talks, advances a European Union FTA, and coordinates with Cambodia ahead of an October ceasefire signing attended by US President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas vowed to honour all commitments by the previous government’s Team Thailand, leading US trade negotiations with continuity and focus. Appointed by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, he aims to finalise the US-Thai trade deal within four months while simultaneously pursuing a European Union free trade agreement. Thailand is also coordinating with American and Malaysian officials in talks with Cambodian authorities ahead of a ceasefire pact expected to be signed in Kuala Lumpur on October 26, with US President Donald Trump attending.

Thailand has reaffirmed its commitment not to undo trade agreements made by the previous government. Team Thailand, which led negotiations under the former administration, finalised an initial tariff deal of 19% on August 1, 2025. Previously, that deal was broadly welcomed by Thai industry. Presently, it is at the heart of the government’s economic plan, with exporters urged to prioritise development of the still-growing US export markets.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas emphasised that all commitments from that deal remain valid. Consequently, Thailand aims to maintain continuity while pursuing sector-specific tariff reductions.

A final deal is expected to be completed certainly by the end of the four-month interim government.

Thailand’s continuity strategy aims to uphold previous trade agreements while targeting key sectors

Intensive negotiations are continuing around the clock with the United States. Top US trade envoy Jamieson Greer has led discussions on behalf of Washington. Meanwhile, Thailand’s new negotiating team focuses on protecting national interests while respecting prior commitments. Reports indicate that negotiators are targeting reductions below 19% in select agricultural and industrial sectors.

Recent concessions from US President Donald Trump have strengthened hopes in Thailand. Trump waived reciprocal tariffs on products that are unavailable or difficult to source in the United States.

As a result, Thai negotiators have greater flexibility to propose adjustments without violating prior agreements. Furthermore, these concessions provide breathing room for Thai industries facing global competition.

At the same time, Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by Sihasak Phuangketkeow, is conducting parallel discussions with Cambodian officials. The two kingdoms are expected to sign a ceasefire deal on October 26th in Kuala Lumpur. Significantly, US President Donald Trump is expected to attend the signing.

Thailand talks with Cambodia and US with ceasefire deal signing planned for October in Kuala Lumpur

Additionally, consultations are ongoing with Malaysian and American interlocutors to coordinate their positions on the simmering conflict between the countries. Thailand has also reportedly eased preconditions for these discussions to accelerate progress. Consequently, government officials of both countries hope to pursue trade access with the United States. The US President successfully linked both issues to being an end to hostilities at the end of July.

Deputy Prime Minister Ekniti has accelerated online negotiations due to the short timeline. On October 15, 2025, he revealed that the Cabinet appointed him chairman of the strategic working group for US trade discussions.

The committee includes six key ministers: Commerce, Foreign Affairs, Agriculture and Cooperatives, Industry, and Public Health, all serving as vice-chairs.

Representatives from relevant agencies participate, while the Director-General of the Department of International Trade Negotiations acts as secretary. Consequently, the group ensures rapid decision-making and consistent policy guidance across ministries.

Thailand’s working group coordinates ministers and agencies to streamline US trade negotiation deal

Urgent priorities include negotiating US tariffs and finalising a free trade agreement with the European Union. These steps aim to strengthen Thailand’s economic, trade, and investment foundations.

Furthermore, the government intends to conclude these agreements within its four-month administrative window. Deputy Prime Minister Ekniti stated, “The team has begun online discussions with the United States to lower tariffs to, or at least not exceed, the current 19% level.” He noted that reductions below 19% are difficult but emphasised that the EU maintains the same tariff.

Prime Minister Anutin stressed that these negotiations are central to government policy. Accordingly, he instructed ministers to provide guidance and support to negotiators within their respective areas.

Tariff reductions are crucial to protecting exports, agriculture, manufacturing, employment, and overall economic stability. Thailand’s largest export market, the United States, directly influences trade policy, making accelerated negotiations a top priority.

Thailand moves to implement US trade reforms already planned while ensuring all ministries are aboard

Many US demands overlap with reforms Thailand had already planned. These include improvements in regulatory frameworks, law enforcement, and product standards. As a result, the government can implement changes quickly, allowing negotiations to progress efficiently.

Moreover, integrating multiple ministries under a single working group prevents policy contradictions. Meanwhile, it ensures consistent messaging to US officials. Therefore, Thailand can respond to demands while maintaining oversight and accountability.

Observers note that these negotiations reflect broader US strategies to combine diplomatic and economic tools. Washington’s approach also aims to counter Chinese influence efforts in the Indo-Pacific.

A May 2025 White Paper outlined Beijing’s efforts to expand regional influence. Indeed, it described its measures as responses to rising American power. Additionally, Thailand’s engagement with both the US and the EU emphasises its strategic role in regional trade and economic security. Certainly, it is an effort to be less dependent on China.

Thailand balances US engagement with EU trade plans to strengthen economic independence and security

Deputy Prime Minister Ekniti and his team continue to accelerate online discussions. They cite challenges in reducing tariffs below 19% and aim to prevent delays that could affect exports, agriculture, and industrial production.

Additionally, these measures give the private sector clarity and confidence for planning and investment. Government sources indicate Thailand exports over $40 billion annually to the United States, representing its largest trading market. Consequently, even minor tariff reductions could impact billions in trade and thousands of jobs.

Thailand prioritises measured outcomes and full ministerial coordination to safeguard exports and jobs

Deputy Prime Minister Ekniti emphasised the importance of measurable outcomes. “Our priority is to secure tariffs that do not exceed the current 19%,” he said. “We are committed to continuity and fulfilling previous agreements while protecting national interests.” Furthermore, the working group monitors progress across six ministries and multiple agencies to ensure full coordination.

Officials report that successful negotiations would directly benefit Thailand’s agricultural exports, industrial products, and manufacturing sectors.

Rice, sugar, and rubber producers could see immediate tariff relief, while industrial exporters maintain competitive access to the US market. Moreover, foreign investors are closely watching these developments. Trade agreements significantly affect supply chains and investment decisions.

Thailand faces tight deadlines to secure trade deals with the US and EU while maintaining investor confidence

Hard deadlines remain a central pressure point. The government has just four months to advance negotiations and secure both the US tariff deal while also pursuing a European Union Free Trade Agreement.

Any delays could risk higher tariffs, slower exports, and reduced investor confidence. Consequently, the Cabinet has emphasised daily reporting and ministerial coordination to meet these timelines.

Intensive, continuous discussions with US envoy Jamieson Greer define the pace of negotiations. As a result, Thailand is pursuing measurable, enforceable trade outcomes. This is not political signalling. Analysts note that achieving even incremental tariff reductions will affect billions of dollars in exports, thousands of jobs, and sector-level competitiveness.

