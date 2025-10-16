Cambodian scam, centre bosses target young Thai nationals seeking better pay due to the poor economy

Cambodian call centre gangs target young Thai workers seeking better pay. 11 victims were rescued near Aranyaprathet as police vowed a relentless hunt to dismantle cross-border scams exploiting Thailand’s weak economy with deceptive online job ads.

National Police Chief General Kittirat Panphet has vowed to leave no stone unturned after 11 Thais—seven men and four women—were trapped by a Cambodian call center gang and rescued Tuesday near Aranyaprathet, Sa Kaeo Province; they had fallen for online job ads promising ฿20,000–25,000 per month but were instead held against their will, showing how the kingdom’s poor economy makes young workers easy targets for cross-border scammers, and Pol. Gen. Panphet warned the investigation will be relentless, with authorities determined to track down the organisers and dismantle the network preying on Thailand’s youth.

The National Police Chief has vowed to hunt down the gang that lured 11 Thais into Cambodia. Authorities say the operation may be linked to an international call centre gang.

On Tuesday, October 14, 2025, Pol. Maj. Gen. Theeradej Thamsuthee, Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, revealed the details at Royal Thai Police Headquarters. He stated that Aranyaprathet Police Station in Sa Kaeo Province received a tip from a vigilant citizen. The tip reported a Thai citizen held against their will in Fak Huai Subdistrict, Aranyaprathet District.

Police, supported by soldiers from the Burapha Task Force, acted immediately. Consequently, they rescued all 11 victims, seven men and four women, safely. The victims were unharmed but shaken, officials said.

According to Pol. Gen. Kittirat Panphet, National Police Chief, the case will receive the highest priority. He ordered Provincial Police Region 2 to expedite the investigation and arrest all those involved. Moreover, he assigned the Technology Crime Suppression Division, also known as Cyber Police, to monitor online job pages and social media channels. This measure aims to prevent citizens from falling prey to transnational call centre gangs.

Investigators reported that the victims’ statements were consistent. They explained that they found job advertisements on social media promising high salaries in Cambodia. Specifically, the ads offered ฿20,000-25,000 per month, which attracted desperate job seekers. Furthermore, the ads included a phone number, which the victims used to contact the recruiters.

An unidentified Thai man reportedly picked them up at Aranyaprathet bus and train stations in a pickup truck. He then took them to a house, claiming they would wait there to cross the border.

However, instead of working abroad, they were held captive. Authorities emphasised that no physical harm occurred, but the victims were confined against their will.

Police warned that human traffickers increasingly exploit social media to target vulnerable job seekers. Consequently, officials urge the public to verify job offers through official channels. Moreover, Panphet stressed that such gangs often fund other criminal activities, including cybercrime and money laundering.

The case highlights a disturbing pattern of human trafficking linked to fraudulent employment schemes. Criminals frequently promise legitimate jobs abroad, but the reality is exploitative. In this instance, the victims were recruited through a fake employment scheme, designed to appear trustworthy.

Investigators are analysing phone records, social media accounts, and online advertisements to identify the perpetrators. At the same time, police are coordinating with Cambodian authorities to determine if the gang has cross-border connections. Officials have not released suspect identities, but arrests are expected soon.

The rescued victims are receiving medical evaluations and counselling. Additionally, they are providing detailed statements to help investigators build a stronger case. Police emphasised that prompt action saved the victims and prevented further exploitation.

Human trafficking remains a growing problem in Southeast Asia, experts said. In many cases, traffickers promise high-paying jobs abroad, then coerce victims into exploitative labour. Therefore, authorities stress early detection and public awareness to reduce risk.

The National Police Chief warned that anyone caught facilitating these operations will face the full force of Thai law. Moreover, he highlighted the importance of dismantling criminal networks that exploit citizens. Officials stressed that public vigilance is equally critical.

Local authorities praised the citizen who reported the crime. Consequently, their timely action helped save 11 lives. Police officials also urged communities to cooperate with law enforcement in detecting suspicious activity.

Cyber Police are investigating all online platforms used for recruitment. Specifically, they are monitoring job pages, social media accounts, and online classifieds. In addition, investigators are looking for patterns in advertisements to prevent future scams. Authorities said coordinated monitoring is essential against sophisticated transnational gangs.

The victims were recruited through social media pages offering work in Cambodia. Desperate for jobs, they contacted the phone numbers listed and arranged meetings. Subsequently, they were taken to a house under the pretext of waiting to cross the border.

The incident shows how criminals exploit the poor economic situation and unemployment in border regions. As a result, job seekers must exercise caution when applying for overseas positions. Authorities recommend using verified recruitment channels and consulting labour protection agencies.

Pol. Gen. Panphet stated that prompt and coordinated police action serves as a warning to traffickers. He also said that Thailand will not tolerate the exploitation of its citizens. In addition, authorities are sharing information with neighbouring countries to strengthen regional prevention efforts.

Experts warn that online recruitment scams are growing more sophisticated. They often include fake social media accounts, counterfeit company profiles, and deceptive work permits. Therefore, raising public awareness is a top priority for authorities.

The National Police Chief pledged that this investigation will continue until all culprits are apprehended. Moreover, officials will intensify efforts to prevent human trafficking in Thailand. Citizens are urged to report suspicious activities immediately.

This case demonstrates the dangers posed by transnational criminal networks. However, swift rescue operations and ongoing investigations show the government’s commitment to protecting its people. Police stressed that vigilance, both online and offline, is crucial to stopping human traffickers.

The combined efforts of local police, military units, and Cyber Police highlight a multi-pronged approach. Consequently, authorities aim to dismantle criminal networks and prevent future incidents. Officials also emphasised that timely citizen reports are essential in saving lives.

Authorities continue to warn job seekers about the risks of fraudulent employment. Meanwhile, they are investigating how the gang recruited victims and whether similar schemes exist elsewhere. The case will remain under close observation until all perpetrators are arrested and prosecuted.

The case comes as on Wednesday, the United States, United Kingdom, and South Korea announced coordinated action to rein in the out-of-control, scam centre industry in Cambodia. It comes at a time when the credibility of Phnom Penh is now online as to whether it is a crime-driven state or the victim of Chinese criminality. Certainly, Chinese-linked businessmen, many with ties to Cambodia, have been linked to the industry.

On Wednesday, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) moved to seize $15 billion in crypto assets linked to Cambodian high-flying businessman Chen Zhi. The driving force behind the Cambodian conglomerate Prince Holding Group is also a close associate of Cambodia’s strongman Hun Sen and Prime Minister Hun Manet.

