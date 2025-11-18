Three children of Cambodian Senator Kok An held illegal Thai citizenship through fraudulent birth registrations, triggering a DSI probe into scams, casinos, money laundering and wider Cambodian influence reaching into Thailand’s business and political elite.

A widening probe into Cambodian infiltrators in Thailand tied to Hun Sen and the scam-centre industry has exposed major flaws in Thailand’s birth-registration system. Investigators found that three children of Hun Sen’s ally and Senator Kok An were registered as Thai nationals without any legal claim. The DSI has expanded its inquiry after Kok An emerged as a key figure linked to the Chen Zhi network under U.S. investigation. Meanwhile, the opposition, led by the People’s Party, alleges an even deeper web of Cambodian grey capital reaching into Thailand’s cabinet.

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has found that three children of Cambodian Senator Kok An secured Thai citizenship through fraud. Moreover, investigators say the trio used delayed birth registrations to claim Thai parentage that never existed.

The registrations occurred at Phon Thong District Office in Roi Et Province. The listed Thai parents had no biological or legal link to the children. As a result, officials revoked their citizenship. They now classify the three as aliens without the right to remain in Thailand. They also face charges for fraudulent birth registrations.

The case sits inside a wider probe into the network of Vincent Chen Zhi. Chen founded Prince Holding Group. He was designated by the United States authorities as wanted for transnational crime and online fraud.

Thai probe widens as Chen Zhi network and Kok An links draw intensified scrutiny from investigators

The designation covered 43 individuals tied to his operations. Consequently, Thai authorities began reviewing whether any of them had activity or business interests inside Thailand. Among them, Kok An showed the strongest footprint in the country. His family’s records drew immediate scrutiny.

DSI investigators worked with the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) and Thai intelligence agencies. They received confidential information that pointed to suspected business links.

The data showed operations possibly connected to casinos, human trafficking, money laundering, and online scams. Furthermore, the Department of Provincial Administration confirmed irregularities in identity claims filed by the senator’s family.

The department traced the false birth registrations and verified that the three children never possessed legitimate Thai status.

DSI uncovers identity fraud and criminal links as inquiries reveal deeper operations tied to Kok An

In July 2025, cyber police entered a luxury house in Bangkok. They acted under court-approved arrest warrants for all three children. The warrants stemmed from suspected involvement in an online scam network.

Officers seized devices and documents. They also collected digital evidence tied to communication platforms used by scam operators. The raid became a key event in the probe. It provided material for financial and identity-related analysis.

After the revocations, the DSI examined business records linked to the family. Investigators confirmed that the three children appeared as directors in about five service companies. These companies remain under review.

Additionally, the DSI requested data from the Department of Business Development (DBD). They also asked Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) to check financial flows associated with the firms. Officials want to trace any movements consistent with cross-border fraud. They say more information will be released this week.

Commerce review to determine fate of companies linked to fraudulent citizenship and cross-border activity

The Ministry of Commerce will decide whether the companies can continue operations. Officials will check whether the firms were set up with nominee structures or concealed foreign control.

They will also determine whether the companies relied on rights derived solely from the fraudulent citizenship. If so, officials may suspend or cancel the registrations. The DSI expects to complete the corporate review once it receives full financial records.

Meanwhile, DSI’s Justice Administration Affairs Division continues to lead the inquiry. The division is evaluating whether other network members established businesses or used Thai corporate entities.

It is also reviewing older, delayed birth registrations to identify possible patterns. Officials say the process will include collaboration with district offices across several provinces. They want to confirm whether similar fraudulent claims used the same method as the Phon Thong filings.

Evidence mounts as Kok An family faces transnational crime charges and loss of all Thai legal rights

Kok An and his children are also suspects in a Technology Crime Investigation Division case. The charges involve participation in transnational organised crime. Thai authorities are coordinating with Cambodian officials to confirm family relationships and identity documents.

They are checking whether the three children travelled using Thai documents obtained through the fraudulent registrations. Such travel history may affect further charges and penalties.

Investigators say the evidence for the fraudulent birth filings is clear. The individuals listed as parents have already confirmed no relationship with the children. Their statements match administrative data collected during the probe.

Moreover, the registrations granted the three children access to rights reserved for Thai nationals. These rights include company registration, shareholding and employment without permits. Officials now consider those rights invalid.

Wider scandal exposes Cambodian influence and illegal Thai citizenships tied to powerful political figures

Certainly, this is not the first time that this widening scandal of Cambodian influence in Thailand has identified illegal Thai citizenship.

Another Cambodian associate of Hun Sen is tycoon and senator Ly Yong Phat.

While the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) moved to freeze assets in Thailand linked to the tycoon, also with scam centre links, it found that he also had a double life as a Thai citizen and national.

Additionally, in Thailand Ly Yong Phat lived as Phat Suphapha with extensive holdings throughout the kingdom and residences in Bangkok and Trat Province. Indeed, opposition sources suggest that the true extent of this actor’s holdings in Thailand has yet to be seized or identified.

The Cambodian national, like Kok An, has since had his Thai citizenship revoked and has fled back to Cambodia.

Further reading:

Cambodian scam centre mess in Thailand threatens to topple interim government sooner rather than later

Deputy Minister of Finance Woraphak bows out after only 33 days amid furore over scammer centre claims

PM asks top minister for explanation as ex official claims Hun Sen started war to protect his scam centre industry

High powered, secretive meeting chaired by PM agrees robust action against Cambodian networks

Thailand and Cambodia face danger from ‘Dragon Head’ the Chinese mafia leader behind the scams

Cambodia lashes out at Anutin’s call to South Korean President Lee Jae-myung as internal interference

Cyber police and Money Laundering agency seek UK and US co-operation targeting Cambodian networks

United States, South Korea and United Kingdom act against Cambodian scam industry with Thai tie-ins