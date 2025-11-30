Major setback for PM Anutin as Southern voters turn back to the Democrat Party and Abhisit Vejjajiva

Major setback for PM Anutin as southern voters abandon Bhumjaithai and flock to Abhisit Vejjajiva and the Democrat Party amid floods, rising corruption, and high public anxiety, wrecking Anutin’s plans for next year’s general election in the South.

An authoritative National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) poll released Sunday delivers more bad news for Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. In office less than three months, he is already in trouble as southern voters turn back the clock toward the Democrat Party. Traditionally the South’s party of choice and Thailand’s oldest party, the Democrats gained support amid this week’s flooding crisis and rising reports of corruption in the police, government, financial markets, and agencies. The South had been targeted as a key base for Anutin to propel the Bhumjaithai Party in next year’s general election. However, those plans are now in tatters as a revived Democrat Party prepares for a more prominent role in politics.

On November 30, 2025, the Nida Poll, a polling centre at the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), released survey results on political trends in southern Thailand.

The survey was conducted between November 18 and 24, 2025. It covered citizens aged 18 and over who had the right to vote in 14 southern provinces.

These provinces include Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Surat Thani, Songkhla, Krabi, Trang, Phang Nga, Phuket, Ranong, Satun, Narathiwat, Pattani, and Yala. According to the survey, Abhisit Vejjajiva of the Democrat Party leads southern voters among named prime minister candidates.

In addition, the Democrat Party holds the highest support among political parties in the region. By contrast, undecided voters account for a large portion of the electorate. Meanwhile, other parties and candidates maintain smaller percentages of support.

Abhisit Vejjajiva leads southern voters while the Democrat Party maintains the highest support

The survey sampled 2,000 citizens across all levels of education, occupation, and income. Furthermore, it referred to the announcement of the Integrated Provincial Administration Policy Committee regarding provincial groups and designated provincial operations centres.

This announcement was published in the Royal Gazette on November 17, 2017, Volume 134, Special Issue 281, page 14. Data collection used probability sampling from the Nida Poll Master Sample database. In addition, a multi-stage sampling method was employed. Telephone interviews were conducted to gather responses. The margin of error did not exceed 0.05%. Confidence in the results was set at 97%.

Respondents were asked which candidate they would support as prime minister today. 32.5% said they have not yet found a suitable candidate. Second place went to Abhisit Vejjajiva, with 25.65%.

Third place went to Anutin Charnvirakul of the Bhumjaithai Party, with 15.40%. Fourth place went to Natthaphong Ruangpanyawut of the People’s Party, with 12.85%. Fifth place was General Prayut Chan-o-cha at 2.50%.

PM candidate preferences show significant undecided voters, as Abhisit and Anutin have support

Sixth place went to General Rangsi Kitiyanasap of the Economic Party, with 2.45%. Seventh place was Mr. Pirapan Salirathavipak of the United Thai Nation (Ruam Thai Sang Chart) Party, with 2.05%. Eighth place was Mr. Wan Muhammad Noor Matha of the Prachachat Party, with 1.85%. Ninth place was a tie at 1.25% each for Mr. Julapun Amornvivat of the Pheu Thai Party and Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan of the Thai Sang Thai Party.

Other named candidates, each supported by 2.50%, included General Prawit Wongsuwan of the Palang Pracharath Party, Dr. Suchatvee Suwansawat of the Thai Kao Mai Party, and Police Colonel Thawee Sodsong of the Prachachat Party.

In addition, Ms. Suphajee Suthumpun, Mr. Chuan Leekpai of the Democrat Party, Dr. Narumon Pinyosinwat of the Kla Tham Party, Dr. Warong Dechgitvigrom of the Thai Phakdee Party, Mr. Varawut Silpa-archa of the Chartthaipattana Party, Ms. Kansinee Opasrangsan of the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party, Police General Sereepisuth Temiyawes of the Seri Ruam Thai Party, and Captain Thammanat Prompao of the Kla Tham Party were also mentioned. Those who did not wish to vote were included in the same 2.50% proportion.

The survey also asked which political party respondents would support. The Democrat Party led at 28.60%. Meanwhile, 28.45% said they had not yet found a suitable party. The People’s Party came in third at 17.80%. The Bhumjaithai Party was fourth at 11.65%. Fifth place went to the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party at 3.90%. Sixth place was the Pheu Thai Party at 2.45%.

Party support in southern Thailand shows Democrat Party leading with a high proportion of undecideds

Seventh place went to the Prachachat Party at 1.95%. Eighth place was the Setthakit Party at 1.65%. Ninth place went to the Palang Pracharath Party at 1.55%. Others, including the Thai Sang Thai Party, Kla Tham Party, Thai Kao Mai Party, Chartthaipattana Party, Chart Pattana Party, Seri Ruam Thai Party, Thai Phakdee Party, and those who did not wish to vote, accounted for 1.65%. A further 0.35% did not answer or were not interested.

The results indicate that a substantial portion of voters remain undecided. Specifically, 32.25% of respondents had not chosen a prime minister candidate. Similarly, 28.45% had not identified a party preference. In addition, named candidates and parties show clear but varied support. Abhisit Vejjajiva maintains a measurable lead, while other figures trail in smaller percentages.

The Nida Poll methodology provides a snapshot of political sentiment in the South. Multi-stage sampling ensured representation across all 14 provinces. Telephone interviews captured responses from diverse demographics. Confidence levels and margins of error were calculated to ensure accuracy.

NIDA Poll methodology provides a detailed representation of voters and confidence in the accuracy

In sum, the survey shows the Democrat Party leading among parties, with Abhisit Vejjajiva leading among named candidates. Yet, undecided voters make up a significant share of the electorate. Bhumjaithai and People’s Parties hold smaller, but notable, portions. Other parties and candidates collectively account for minor percentages.

The Nida Poll findings represent the official record of political preferences in southern Thailand as of November 2025. They provide detailed breakdowns of candidate and party support by proportion. The survey confirms both the leading positions and the wide dispersion of voter preferences beyond top contenders.

Certainly, this poll confirms that southern voters are reverting to past habits. It comes as the level of undecided voters in polls continues to be particularly high. This can be interpreted as concern and, indeed, anxiety at what has been happening in the kingdom since the Thai-Cambodian crisis erupted in June.

The public presently seeks stable and competent government, in addition to an effective response to corruption, which has reached alarming levels. There are also strong concerns about Thailand’s trade deal with the United States, with no word on whether talks have resumed after they were paused by the United States on Friday, November 14.

