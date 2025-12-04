Shock in Bangkok as photos of the Prime Minister and Finance Minister with Ben Smith published online

Shock grips Bangkok as photos of PM Anutin Charnvirakul and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas with controversial financier Ben Smith emerge online, sparking calls from the Democrat and People’s Party for urgent probes after AMLO seizes ฿9.279 billion.

Photographs showing Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas with controversial financier Ben Smith have jolted Bangkok’s political core. The images triggered instant demands from the People’s Party and the surging Democrat Party, who warned they create a sinister perception. Democrat leader and former Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva pressed for a fast, direct probe into links between senior officials and scammer networks tied to Cambodia. The photos emerged just 24 hours after the Anti-Money Laundering Office seized ฿9.279 billion in scam-linked assets tied to Smith.

Former Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva increased pressure on the government as a widening scam scandal pushed into the political arena. Mr. Abhisit spoke after new polls showed rising support for him. He said the government must explain its alleged association with scammer networks. He demanded action on connections reportedly involving senior officials and criminal groups. His remarks came during a period of intense scrutiny.

The controversy escalated after a photograph surfaced online. It appeared to show Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas with Ben Smith, also known as Benjamin Mauerberger.

Smith is linked to ฿9.279 billion in assets seized on Monday by the Anti-Money Laundering Office. The image was circulated widely. It appeared to place top officials beside a financier tied to major money-laundering investigations.

Scandal erupts as photographs show top Thai ministers with controversial financier Ben Smith

Meanwhile, Thai security services traced the seized assets to alleged scammer activity. The activity involved officials impersonating economic crime police. Victims were told they faced money-laundering allegations.

They were also told to transfer funds for “authentication.” Many complied. Many lost large sums. The scam devastated victims across Thailand. It also raised ongoing questions about data leaks and information access.

This situation developed into a political scandal. It now threatens the stability of the government. It also threatens the position of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Pressure increased as the People’s Party demanded the removal of Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow.

He is also the Minister of Agriculture. He is currently in Hat Yai overseeing flood recovery efforts. Yet he has been linked in reports with Smith. Members of the Kla Tham Party have also been mentioned in that context.

Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister face calls for removal over alleged links to Mr. Ben Smith

Additionally, it is understood that Minister of Education Narumon Pinyosinwat has an indirect personal connection with Smith. She leads the Kla Tham Party. This link is believed to be Mr Smith’s relationship with someone close to the cabinet minister. This has, in turn, intensified scrutiny of the political network surrounding the issue of scam networks and financial corruption.

The photographs released on Wednesday added fuel to the dispute. The images appeared to show Anutin and Ekniti with Smith. The group looked younger. The setting appeared to be from years earlier. Yet the photographs spread rapidly. They triggered immediate questions.

On December 3, 2025, a Facebook page named “Chana Phasuksakul’s” posted the key image. The page identified the individuals in the photo. It said the picture showed Prime Minister Anutin and Finance Minister Ekniti.

They were seen with Smith. The photo appeared after AMLO froze and seized more than ฿9 billion linked to Smith. The post summarised AMLO’s actions across four major cases. The agency seized assets worth ฿10.165 billion in total. The largest portion came from Smith’s network.

Facebook photos showing PM and Finance Minister with Ben Smith after AMLO seizure

Prime Minister Anutin later confirmed additional details. He said investigators traced complex business connections between Smith and Jim Liak. These connections included real estate holdings and private aviation operations. He said these links formed a “transnational money-laundering network.” That network is the central target of the AMLO operation.

However, questions surged after his comments. The photographs raised fresh doubts. Many wanted to know the nature of prior interactions between high-ranking Thai politicians and Smith.

The government has not yet explained when the photos were taken. But observers noted that the individuals appeared noticeably younger.

The Democrat Party responded quickly. On December 3, its official Facebook page posted a statement. It highlighted the appearance of the photo showing Anutin, Ekniti, and Smith together. It noted that Smith’s name appears in a United States bill related to suppressing international scammer networks.

Democrat party calls for clarification after photos show Thai officials alongside financier Ben Smith

It also noted that Smith is among those whose assets AMLO seized. The party stressed that a photograph does not prove wrongdoing. Yet it said suspicion was normal. It added that the public could feel uneasy when the government is responsible for policing scammers.

Therefore, the party demanded clarity. It called on Anutin and Ekniti to reveal the origin of the photograph. Thailand’s oldest party also called for an explanation of their connection to Smith. Significantly, the Democrats then raised a separate issue. They said individuals who once acted as legal advisers to Smith and who now hold government positions should be removed.

The public statement said the government must show sincerity, transparency and determination in its response. Certainly, it added that the issue now affects public confidence. Therefore, a clear explanation was required for the government to maintain authority in its crackdown on scam networks.

Meanwhile, pressure also increased on Thanadol Suwannarit. He is a member of the Office of the Prime Minister. He also acts for the Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow. On December 3, 2025, he spoke to Thairath TV.

Thanadol Suwannarit rejects calls for resignation following asset seizure linked to Ben Smith

He addressed calls for his removal. These calls followed the National Anti-Corruption Commission’s decision to seize assets linked to Smith. He said he had withdrawn from Smith’s legal team long ago. He said he was ready to face Rangsiman Rome in court if required.

Reporters asked whether he should resign to show responsibility. The Prime Minister’s Office official rejected the idea. At length, he asked, “What does it have to do with me?” Thanadol insisted he had done nothing wrong. He said his involvement had been part of his legal career.

The official, advisor and lawyer to Minister Thammanat said he later cancelled that involvement. He insisted he had not committed any illegal act. Reporters then asked if Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow had asked him to step aside. He said no such request had been made.

While this unfolded, new information continued to circulate. The AMLO seizures remained at the centre of the scandal. Authorities confirmed the network used advanced technology and multiple financial channels. They confirmed the scam involved impersonation of law enforcement officials. They confirmed that the victims were instructed to transfer money for verification. Many believed the demands. Many suffered heavy financial losses.

Concerns rise over scammers’ use of personal data as political links intensify pressure on government

Over the past year, concerns have increased about the source of personal data used by scammers. Officials have not fully explained how the data was acquired. The continued success of the scheme raised further questions. The scale of the losses highlighted the sophistication of the operations. The political links emerging around the case heightened the impact.

Pressure continues to build on the government. The minority administration faces questions about past contacts, advisory relationships, and political sponsorship. Indeed, this has been the case since its inception. Furthermore, it faces demands from the Democrat Party and the People’s Party to sever conspicuously suspicious ties.

Finally, it must address the circulating photographs. That would, of course, involve clarifying past relationships with Smith and his network. After that, it must explain the presence of Smith beside senior figures in the circulated images.

Meanwhile, Abhisit’s comments added further weight. He said the government must act immediately. At the same time, connections between officials and scam networks must be addressed. The former PM insisted the public deserves answers and indeed reassurances not simply denials. His comments aligned with the intensifying scrutiny across the political field.

Scandal spans multiple ministries and party blocs with frozen funds and ongoing inquiries

The scandal now spans multiple ministries and party blocs. Notably, it includes the prime minister, the finance minister, the agriculture minister, and members of the Kla Tham Party. In addition, it involves legal advisers, former legal advisers, and political appointees. It includes financial seizures, digital evidence and leaked photos.

The situation is developing rapidly. More questions are emerging than answers. The government has not yet delivered a full explanation. Critics want timelines. They want context. They want clarity. The opposition wants accountability. The public wants information.

The images remain a focal point. The funds remain frozen. The inquiries remain active. And the political pressure continues to intensify.

This revelation follows the shock resignation of Deputy Minister of Finance Woraphak Thanyawong in October after only 33 days in office. The former cabinet minister denied any wrongdoing but was linked to the alleged laundering of illicit funding through his investment activity.

His resignation came after being asked to explain his position by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul after allegations were made by the People’s Party in parliament.

Certainly, it should be noted that in early November, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul gave clear orders to the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO). He ordered the agency to act decisively and openly whenever wrongdoing was found, no matter who was implicated.

