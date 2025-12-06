Deputy PM Thamanat hits MP Rangsiman Rome with a ฿100M defamation suit as a widening scandal over criminal infiltration, grey capital, Cambodian scam networks and political links rages on. It’s already triggered fierce pressure on the government of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

On Friday, it emerged that Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow has filed a defamation suit against People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome. The case, lodged in Phayao, where Thamanat holds his seat, demands ฿100 million in compensation. The action mirrors an earlier suit served on Rangsiman in October on behalf of financier Ben Smith, also known as Benjamin Mauerberger, who has been linked to the expanding Cambodian scam industry reaching into Thailand.

A widening scandal over alleged criminal infiltration of Thai politics, business and the financial system is intensifying. As this occurs, People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome now faces a ฿100 million lawsuit. He says the case was filed by Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow in Phayao province. On Friday, he released the lawsuit online. The disclosure drew fast public attention. Many citizens voiced support and urged him to continue his work.

Meanwhile, the situation inside parliament is hardening. Rangsiman serves as Chairman of the Committee on National Security, Border Affairs, National Strategy, and National Reform. The popular party list MP again pressed Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to remove Thamanat. He cited links reported between Thamanat, senior Kla Tham Party members and South Africa–based financier Ben Smith. He warned that these links remain sensitive as investigations expand.

At the same time, investigators are mapping internal police networks. An emerging picture points to a “golden circle” tied to patronage systems and internal support structures. These links date back to the era of the Prayut Chan-ocha junta. Officials say the pattern is becoming clearer as documents surface.

Emerging police networks and major asset freezes intensify corruption probes across Thailand today

Additionally, the Anti-Money Laundering Office moved this week to freeze assets worth more than ฿10 billion. Most of the assets were tied to a Cambodian bank. Authorities traced the funds to Smith or to Benjamin Mauerberger. They say the freeze covers the bulk of the suspected flows. The action marks one of the largest seizures of the year.

Investigations into Stock Exchange of Thailand companies are also widening. Officials report new links between listed firms and Chinese grey capital. These links reach casino operations and scam-centre hubs in Cambodia and Burma. The findings show a cross-border system that cuts through several offshore structures. Analysts inside the probes say more company records will be examined.

Rangsiman also released details of the defamation suit filed by Thamanat seeking ฿100 million in damages. He said the suit is intended to silence investigators. Undoubtedly, he could not stop speaking about the scandal. The whistleblower posted the full lawsuit to his Facebook page on 5 December. He wrote that the public should see how the Deputy Prime Minister uses legal measures. He said similar measures have been used against opposition figures, journalists and members of the public.

Furthermore, he repeated his concerns about the influence of “tyrannical capitalists.” The MP said citizens should examine who Thamanat is protecting. Notably, he raised these issues despite knowing full well the strength of the groups involved. He said he remains committed to exposing activities he considers harmful to Thailand.

Defamation suit and rising political pressure escalate scrutiny of Thamanat amid widening scandal

The political pressure intensified again when the opposition renewed its call for Thamanat’s dismissal. The People’s Party said his cabinet role could affect investigations into a major transnational crime and laundering network.

Rangsiman issued the warning on Wednesday. He did so after AMLO seized assets worth about ฿10 billion linked to an online scam operation involving Thai businesswoman Tangthai Banmahing.

According to Rangsiman, the financial route led to accounts associated with Cambodian businessman Yim Leak. Leak has strong ties to senior figures in Cambodia. He is seen as central to a cross-border scamming syndicate.

The network allegedly operates across several countries. It channels illicit proceeds through BIC Bank Cambodia. Leak controls the bank.

Financial trail through Cambodian networks and BIC Bank highlights scale of cross-border scamming

The bank is also tied to Cambodia’s Dara Sakor project. That project is linked to Chinese national She Zhijiang, who was extradited to China on charges related to an illicit gambling empire. Furthermore, Rangsiman added that BIC Bank may face British sanctions.

Moreover, Rangsiman described links between Mauerberger and Thai politicians, including Thamanat. He said Mauerberger advises former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen. He cited findings reported by investigative journalist Tom Wright.

Those findings state that Mauerberger arranged private jets and luxury yachts for political figures. For instance, one meeting occurred in December 2024. Thaksin Shinawatra travelled to meet Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, off Langkawi. The meeting took place on a Mauerberger-owned yacht. Thamanat joined Thaksin on that trip.

Additionally, Rangsiman noted that Thamanat’s adviser, Thanadol Suwannarit, confirmed handling legal matters for Mauerberger. He said this confirmation reinforces concern about their links. Finally, he also stated that he himself is being sued by Mauerberger.

Links between Mauerberger and senior politicians surface as travel perks and legal issues draw scrutiny

He reported irregularities during a recent court hearing. The lawyer representing Mauerberger, he said, could not verify the authenticity of a passport copy.

Rangsiman argued that the case reflects what he called a broader grey-capital threat. The People’s Party MP said illicit money is entering Thailand to buy influence and distort democratic processes. He also accused Thamanat of using legal complaints against critics. He warned that these actions may weaken confidence in active investigations.

Furthermore, he urged the prime minister to remove Thamanat to safeguard the integrity of the probes. He called for stronger cooperation with international agencies. Indeed, he was adamant that joint work with other countries is essential to dismantle the network. Mr. Rangsiman emphasised that the government must act decisively and without delay. He warned that the network operates across several jurisdictions. He stressed that action must be coordinated and continuous.

As the scandal expands, more agencies are preparing follow-up measures. Officials expect additional asset freezes. They are reviewing more bank accounts tied to Cambodia and other regional hubs. Sources say further links to grey capital may appear in the coming weeks. They also say the investigations will continue regardless of political pressure. Several departments are now involved.

Rangsiman vows further disclosures as images of senior officials with Ben Smith deepen uncertainty

Rangsiman said he will continue releasing information related to the case. He said he intends to disclose further documents when allowed. Certainly, he made it clear he will keep pressing for clarity and accountability. He said the public deserves full visibility into the networks under investigation.

The political fallout remains uncertain. However, officials agree that the scale of the controversy is significant. Indeed, it represents a threat to Thailand’s security, democracy and its economic future at the same time.

Multiple investigations are running in parallel. Each probe touches sensitive sectors. The outcome may shape several political decisions. For now, the process continues. Authorities expect more developments soon.

