Thai forces respond after deadly Cambodian attacks on the border. 1 soldier killed, 18 wounded, nearly 400,000 civilians evacuated as fighting spreads across seven provinces, with air strikes targeting Cambodian military positions.

After a full day of heavy fighting that spread across seven provinces, the Thai Ministry of Defence issued a sharp, uncompromising statement on Monday night, confirming one Thai soldier dead and 18 injured while asserting that Thai forces had made significant gains on the battlefield. The ministry directly accused Cambodia of launching a flagrant attack on Thai territory and repeatedly violating agreements, including the Thai–Cambodian Peace Declaration signed in Kuala Lumpur on October 26. It said Thailand acted within its rights, international law and would continue defending national security.

Thailand intensified its military response on Monday as border fighting escalated across multiple provinces. The Ministry of Defence said the armed forces operated strictly under international law. General Nattapol Nakpanit issued the statement on Monday evening. The minister pointed out that Cambodia attacked first on Sunday. He said Thailand responded under both domestic and international law. Furthermore, he emphasised that the country acted to defend sovereignty and protect civilians.

However, the conflict expanded sharply overnight. Cambodian soldiers opened fire on Thai positions late Sunday. Thai authorities then launched large-scale evacuations. More than 385,000 civilians left border districts on Sunday.

Later reports raised the figure to nearly 400,000 evacuees. Thai forces reported heavy Cambodian fire before dawn on Monday. Cambodian units advanced with rocket launchers, tanks and drones. Several Thai military facilities were targeted. Civilian areas were also hit.

Ministry says Cambodia flagrantly violated agreements and exploited Thailand’s flood crisis with attacks

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence accused Cambodia of violating previous agreements. It referred to the joint declaration made in Kuala Lumpur. Thailand, it said, had complied with the terms. Cambodia, however, continued to violate border commitments.

The ministry said the actions risked regional stability. It said the attacks ignored humanitarian principles normally observed by neighbouring states.

Furthermore, the ministry referred to the Ottawa Convention events. Thailand had presented evidence of Cambodian mine-related violations. Soon afterwards, Cambodia launched a wider offensive. The ministry said Cambodia exploited Thailand’s flood crisis. It said Cambodian forces used lethal weapons despite civilian risk. It said the attacks caused deaths, injuries and property damage.

General Nattapol said Thailand exercised its right to self-defence. The defence minister said this response followed legal frameworks. In addition, he promised the armed forces would restore safety. Therefore, he urged public support for troops at the border. He said government agencies would provide full assistance to affected citizens.

Fighting spreads to seven provinces, with Thai troops facing heavy fire and multiple casualties early on

By sunrise on Monday, fighting had spread to seven Thai provinces. Thai troops faced heavy fire across Surin, Ubon Ratchathani, Buriram, Si Sa Ket and Sa Kaeo. Officials also reported new clashes in multiple districts. One Thai soldier was confirmed dead. At least 18 others were injured. Additional injuries were later reported in several operational zones.

In Surin Province, Thai officers detected Cambodian BM-21 and Type-90B systems at 1 a.m. Cambodian civilians in Oddar Meanchey were evacuated at the same time. At 3 a.m., weapons were aimed toward Prasat Hospital.

Clashes erupted across Khana, Chong Krang, Ta Muen and Ta Kwai. Thai forces then cleared cashew plantations encroaching on operational lines. They also seized Prasat Khana in Kab Choeng District. Later, they destroyed a Cambodian supply cable system at Hill 350.

At the same time, Ubon Ratchathani came under sustained attack. At midnight, Cambodian RM-70 units moved into Chom Krasarn. Cambodia again evacuated civilians. At 5 a.m., Cambodian forces fired at Chong An Ma.

Thai forces returned fire under engagement rules. At 6 a.m., more curved-trajectory weapons struck the area. Between 6 a.m. and 10:35 a.m., Cambodia launched continuous assaults. They used rifles, grenades, artillery, multiple rocket launchers, BM-21s and drones. Several rounds struck civil engineering zones in Nam Yuen District. Thai troops later destroyed an abandoned building tied to a scam network. Reports said Cambodia reinforced its forces.

Cambodian attacks target Buriram airport and surrounding villages while Thai forces repelled assaults

Meanwhile, Buriram also faced attacks. At 3 a.m., Cambodian weapons targeted Buriram Airport. At 8:30 a.m., BM-21 rockets hit homes in Ban Sai Tho 10. No casualties were reported. Fighting also occurred at the Sai Taku Canal. At 3:25 a.m., Cambodian weapons targeted Ban Kachai Noi. The location sits 13 kilometres from Buriram Airport. Cambodia also aimed weapons at Ban Chruk Khwae in Surin.

Si Sa Ket saw further clashes. Fighting took place at Huai Tamaria. Additional clashes hit the Phra Viharn-Phumakhuea area. More fighting struck the Phlan Hin Paet Kon zone. Thai forces then shot down anti-drone posts in the Preah Vihear-Huai Ta Maria area.

However, Sa Kaeo Province recorded the largest Thai advance. Thai forces observed Cambodian preparations for maximum combat. Cambodian troops moved heavy weapons along the border. Later, at 5 p.m., Task Force 12 seized a target zone at Ban Phai Chan. Troops prepared to install barbed wire defences.

The 1st Army Area then issued a detailed summary. It said Thai troops reclaimed three areas under Thai sovereignty. It said another village came under Thai control. Three Thai soldiers were injured during the operation. A monk died of heart failure after being startled by artillery blasts.

Thai forces respond to small arms fire and reclaim key areas while evacuating thousands in Sa Kaeo Province

By 1:40 p.m., Cambodian small arms fire struck Ban Nong Chan. Thai forces responded under legal rules on the use of force. At 2:20 p.m., Thai troops executed military operations to reclaim Ban Nong Chan, Ban Nong Ya Kaeo and Ban Khlong Phaeng. These zones lie in Khok Sung and Ta Phraya Districts. Thai forces also destroyed modified Cambodian strongholds.

Later, at 5 p.m., Task Force 12 seized another target near Ban Prai Chan. Thai officials said Cambodian BM-21s were not used during this stage. Three Thai soldiers were reported injured earlier in the day. All three were in stable condition.

Evacuations in Sa Kaeo reached 9,630 people. Temporary shelters were opened in Ta Phraya, Khok Sung, Aranyaprathet, Khlong Hat and additional locations. Officials confirmed the death of the 82-year-old monk from Wat Noen Sombun. He collapsed after artillery blasts and later died at Ta Phraya Hospital.

Troops fully prepared to defend sovereignty while destroying symbolic Cambodian targets

Lt. Gen. Worayot Leuangsuwan, commander of the 1st Army Area, directed operations in the region. Maj. Gen. Benjapol Dechatiwong Na Ayutthaya supported the command. Both said troops were fully prepared to defend Thai sovereignty. They said officials were working to protect civilians.

Meanwhile, Thai forces destroyed the Golden Horse statue at the headquarters of Cambodia’s 384th Infantry Battalion. The symbol belonged to the 3rd Infantry Regiment under the 8th Infantry Regiment. The location stood opposite the Phu Pha Lek pass. Two Thai soldiers had earlier been injured in clashes at the site.

Separate reports described additional Monday attacks. Cambodian forces fired shells and rockets at Thai military and civilian targets. One Thai soldier was killed. Eight others were wounded. Thai troops then returned fire.

The Royal Thai Air Force deployed fighter jets. Air Force spokesman AM Jackrit Thammavichai said the jets targeted Cambodian military bases. He said the action followed self-defence principles.

Cambodian forces continue widespread attacks prompting evacuations and air force counterstrikes

Thai army spokesman Maj. Gen. Winthai Suvaree said Cambodia fired into Chong An Ma at 5:05 a.m. At 7 a.m., he confirmed one death and four injuries in the Chong Bok area. Later, he said eight soldiers were injured, and one death confirmed. Another possible death had not yet been verified.

Cambodia expanded attacks throughout the morning. Its forces struck Huai Ta Maria in Si Sa Ket. They hit Khana, Ta Khwai and Ta Muen in Surin. They used BM-21 rockets against Ban Sai Tho 10 in Buriram at 8:30 a.m.

Sunday’s earlier attack in Si Sa Ket had wounded two Thai soldiers. Authorities then began evacuating four northeastern provinces. Cambodian forces also deployed tanks in Samrong around 10 p.m. Sunday. Civilians were evacuated from border regions.

Shortly after, at 11 p.m., Cambodia increased its combat posture. Firstly, it strengthened bases. After that, it shut down mobile phone networks. It deployed drones. It prepared receptions for commanders.

Cambodian forces deploy rocket systems and target Thai facilities while air force jets intervene

Around midnight, Cambodia deployed RM-70 systems in Chom Krasan. It also evacuated local villages. By 1 a.m., Cambodia deployed BM-21 and Type-90B systems in Samrong. At 3 a.m., Cambodian forces aimed weapons at Buriram Airport and Prasat Hospital. At 3:25 a.m., they aimed weapons at Ban Kachai Noi. They also targeted Ban Chruk Khwae in Surin.

However, Thai air power entered the fighting soon after. The Royal Thai Air Force deployed jets to halt Cambodian attacks. It targeted Cambodian military facilities only. It cited self-defence, necessity and proportionality.

Evacuations in Sa Kaeo began at 7 a.m. Monday. Local authorities opened shelters. National agencies supported the operations. Senior commanders said they would continue defending Thai territory.

By Monday evening, Thai forces had advanced in several zones. Fighting continued across the border. Thai authorities said they would report developments transparently. They said operations would remain within legal frameworks. They said the priority was the protection of civilians and sovereignty.

