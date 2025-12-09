Two Thai women trafficked into prostitution in Myanmar were rescued from a Chinese-run brothel after brutal beatings and electric shocks, thanks to the Paweena Foundation and coordinated Thai military and police intervention.

A horrific case story unfolded Monday at Phop Phra Police Station in Tak Province. Two Thai women trafficked into prostitution in Myanmar were forced to work at a Chinese-run brothel. Rescue came only after 27-year-old ‘Ms. A,’ who crossed into Myanmar in November, contacted the Paweena Foundation. She had previously escaped but was recaptured, beaten with a baton, and electrocuted until she complied with customers. Finally, Thai military and police intervention freed both women. They are now in care as confirmed human trafficking victims.

Two Thai women were rescued by an anti-human trafficking operation in Myawaddy, Myanmar, after being forced into prostitution. Initially, the victims, ages 26 and 27, were lured by promises of legitimate employment. When they resisted, they consequently suffered violent assault and electric shocks.

The incident unfolded over several weeks. On December 8, 2025, at 12:30 p.m., Ms. Paweena Hongsakul, President of the Paweena Foundation, arrived at Phop Phra Police Station in Tak Province. She immediately began coordinating the rescue. Moreover, the foundation worked closely with Thai authorities to ensure the victims’ safe return.

The women had been recruited online. Specifically, a woman using the name “BB” contacted Ms. A, 27, from northern Thailand. She offered a position as a KTV entertainer in Myawaddy, additionally promising a salary of ฿50,000 to ฿70,000 per month. Consequently, the victims were convinced to travel under false pretenses.

Ms. A was recruited online and promised a KTV entertainer job in Myanmar with high monthly pay

Believing the offer, Ms. A travelled on November 1, 2025, initially taking a tour bus from her hometown to Mae Sot District Transport Station in Tak Province. From there, she then crossed the Moei River into Myanmar by boat.

Subsequently, a Burmese military vehicle transported her to the destination. Upon arrival at Hong Long Shop, Tha Pha Lu Le 2, she met the woman who had recruited her. Shortly afterwards, the Chinese employer assumed control.

Since November 2, 2025, Ms. A reported that she was forced into prostitution. The employer further claimed that she owed money to the shop. Although she refused to comply initially, threats of harm ultimately compelled her to provide services.

On November 18, 2025, Ms. A attempted to escape. She secretly photographed the shop to send the coordinates for help. However, the shop then discovered the images. Consequently, they locked her in a room, confiscated her phone and, in effect, imprisoned her.

Ms. A attempted to escape but was recaptured and locked in a room after the shop confiscated her phone

Five Chinese men subsequently assaulted her with a baton. In addition, they applied electric shocks to her body and neck. She survived but was left battered and near death.

Afterwards, she was forced to continue providing sexual services to repay the alleged debt. She described the conditions as “living in hell,” while being compelled to appear willing to comply.

Meanwhile, Ms. B, 26, from northeastern Thailand, was confined in the same location. She witnessed the assaults on Ms. A and feared for her own life. Both women eventually regained access to their phones and contacted the Paweena Foundation for assistance.

Upon receiving the report, Ms. Paweena reviewed photographs of Ms. A’s injuries. She also obtained the shop’s location. Immediately, she contacted Colonel Narongchai Charoenchai, Deputy Commander of the Naresuan Task Force, for operational support. Consequently, a rescue operation was planned to secure both women.

Thai authorities and the Paweena Foundation coordinated with the military to plan the women’s rescue

Late on December 6, around 1:00 a.m., Colonel Narongchai assigned Captain Weeraphon Khanitda, commander of the 423rd Infantry Company, to retrieve the victims from the Moei River.

Simultaneously, Ms. Paweena coordinated with Pol. Col. Anusorn Dangkong, Superintendent of Phop Phra Police Station, to place the women in police custody upon arrival.

In addition, officials from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, led by Ms. Natthanan Nopthitikan, participated in the victim identification process.

Both women were confirmed as human trafficking victims. They are now under the care of the Paweena Foundation for protection, medical attention, and investigation purposes. Legal proceedings are underway to prosecute the trafficking ring.

Investigators reported that social media was used to lure the victims. Recruitment was followed by cross-border transport into Myanmar.

Victims lured by social media lures and transported across borders into Myanmar for forced prostitution

This is a systematic sex trafficking operation. Those who attempt to resist are beaten and electrocuted. Multiple young women were reportedly confined in rooms at the shop. The Chinese employer uses intermediaries to maintain control.

Ms. A reported that she and others were forced to pretend willingness to comply with the Chinese employer. Despite serious injuries, she was made to provide services for weeks. Similarly, Ms. B witnessed the assaults and feared she would die if she resisted. The combination of threats, physical violence and psychological coercion trapped the women in the facility.

Authorities highlighted that rapid coordination between civil organisations and military units was critical to the rescue. The Naresuan Task Force, 423rd Infantry Company, Phop Phra Police Station, and social service officials all participated. Their combined efforts enabled the women to return safely across the border.

The victims’ travel route involved northern and northeastern Thai residents. From local towns, they travelled to Mae Sot District, crossed the Moei River into Myawaddy, and were then transported by vehicle to the shop. Investigators described this as an organised trafficking operation targeting Thai women for sexual exploitation.

Trafficking ring systematically transported victims from Thailand to Myanmar for sexual exploitation

The Paweena Foundation confirmed the women are receiving medical care and psychological evaluation. Authorities continue to investigate the trafficking network. Meanwhile, legal procedures aim to prosecute the Chinese employer and intermediaries responsible. The rescue emphasises the risks of cross-border trafficking in northern Thailand.

Investigators noted that photographs and coordinates provided by the victims played a crucial role. Without these, the operation would have been delayed. The swift reporting by the Paweena Foundation enabled law enforcement to act quickly and secure the victims.

The case demonstrates the systematic nature of human trafficking across borders. Social media recruitment, forced labour and violent coercion were central to the operation. Thai authorities, military forces and the Paweena Foundation staged a successful intervention. Both women remain under protective care. Investigations are ongoing to dismantle the trafficking network with faint hope that all those involved will face prosecution.

However, this is presently the nature of business in areas of Myanmar torn apart by war. Significantly, these exploitative industries, including scam compounds, appear to be predominantly run by Chinese interests.

