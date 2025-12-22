Welder killed from gas explosion while working and conditioning manhole covers outside a Chonburi Mall

30-year-old welder killed and another seriously injured after a late-night gas explosion during manhole repairs outside a Chonburi shopping mall. The blast shattered concrete, injured a shopper and forced police to seal off the scene as investigators probe a suspected gas leak, with the gas igniting from sparks.

The incident was reported by police on Sunday, December 21, 2025, following events the previous night. According to police, the explosion occurred at about 11:30 p.m. At that time, officers received an urgent report of a gas leak and explosion inside a drainage pipe. The report indicated injuries and at least one fatality.

Following the alert, Pol. Lt. Col. Sittichai Tonphui responded to the scene. He is Deputy Superintendent for Investigation at Sriracha Police Station. The location was confirmed as in front of a shopping mall in Moo 5. Specifically, the site lies in Surasak Subdistrict, Sriracha District, Chonburi Province.

Emergency crews rush to mall scene as blast shatters concrete and leaves welder badly injured at site

Immediately, Pol. Lt. Col. Sittichai travelled to the location. At the same time, officials from the Chao Phraya Surasak Municipality Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Unit were dispatched. Meanwhile, rescue workers from the Sawang Prateep Sriracha Rescue Unit arrived. In addition, a physician from Samitivej Sriracha Hospital attended the scene.

Upon arrival, authorities observed extensive damage. The force of the explosion shattered the concrete floor in front of the mall. Debris was scattered across the surrounding area. Most damage was centred near the mouth of a drainage pipe connected to the mall’s system.

Near the pipe opening, rescuers found a severely injured man. He was identified as Mr. Samart, aged 35. He had suffered blast injuries across his body. In addition, he sustained a deep and severe laceration to his right leg. Blood was visible at the scene.

Emergency personnel provided immediate first aid. Shortly afterwards, Mr. Samart was transported to hospital. His condition was described as serious by responders. Medical teams continued treatment upon arrival.

Body recovered from four metre drain pipe as dead welder identified, while injured shopper was treated

Meanwhile, rescue workers conducted a search inside the drainage pipe. Inside a pipe measuring about four meters deep, they discovered a body submerged in water. The deceased was later identified as Mr. Thinphat, aged 30. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Rescue personnel carefully retrieved the body from the pipe. Following recovery, officials documented the scene in detail. Photographs and measurements were taken before the body was removed. The area remained under strict control during the operation.

In addition to the welders, a third injured person was identified. One customer at the shopping mall sustained injuries during the explosion. However, officials did not release details regarding the nature of those injuries. The customer was provided medical treatment.

Witness accounts were collected soon after. According to mall employees, all victims involved were welders. In total, four welders were working in the area that night. They had been assigned to different repair points within the drainage system.

Witnesses describe welding work on manhole and grease traps before sparks triggered sudden blast

According to these witnesses, the workers were repairing manhole covers and grease traps. The tasks were spread across the mall’s drainage network. Two of the welders were working directly at the manhole cover where the explosion occurred.

Witnesses stated that sparks from the welding work fell into the drainage pipe. As a result, the sparks entered the confined space below ground. Moments later, pressure rapidly built inside the pipe. Then, a sudden blast erupted upward from the opening.

The explosion occurred without warning. Consequently, the welder later confirmed dead, was thrown down into the pipe. At the same time, injured workers were thrown outward from the site. The blast force damaged nearby surfaces and startled bystanders.

Following the explosion, emergency services secured the scene. Police cordoned off the front of the shopping mall. Access to the area was restricted to authorised personnel only. Traffic and pedestrian movement were controlled.

Police seal off mall frontage as investigators probe suspected gas buildup inside the drainage system

Initial inspections focused on the drainage system beneath the mall. Authorities suspect gas had accumulated inside the pipes. According to preliminary findings, welding sparks may have ignited the gas. However, officials emphasised this assessment remains unconfirmed.

Therefore, investigators stated that a full examination is required. Engineering teams are inspecting the drainage network. Forensic officers are documenting blast patterns and damage. Evidence is being collected from inside the pipe and surrounding surfaces.

Police will also conduct further interviews. Additionally, work procedures and timelines will be reviewed. Officials will examine how the welding operation was conducted. All findings will be used to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

Meanwhile, parts of the shopping mall remained restricted. Safety inspections were conducted in nearby areas connected to the drainage system. Officials did not announce when normal access would resume. The situation remained under review as investigators and forensic work were underway.

No further casualties were reported as of the latest update. Authorities continue to control the site. Further information will be released once the investigation progresses.

