American tourist reunited with ฿11,170 after two Thai teens handed the cash to Bangkok police. CCTV at Asiatique riverside mall helps track him down the same night. Cops hail the students’ honesty as the full amount is safely returned.

A sharp, well-coordinated police operation on Bangkok’s riverside saw an American tourist reunited with ฿11,170 — about $356 — after he dropped the cash at a popular shopping centre on Tuesday. Two Thai teenage students found the money and immediately handed it over. Police at nearby Wat Phraya Krai Police Station moved fast. Within two hours, the cash was verified and returned to its owner.

Authorities in Bangkok reported the return of ฿11,170 to an American tourist after two Thai students handed the missing cash to police. Notably, the incident occurred at the Asiatique shopping mall on the Chao Phraya riverside, which is a major attraction for foreign visitors. Police say the money was located and returned the same evening after an investigation that relied heavily on CCTV footage.

The case began when two students, aged 18 and 17, discovered the cash on the ground near the shopping complex. The teenagers were identified as Ms. Praiya Wongwiwatwaithaya, 18, and Ms. Atcharaporn Kulprasert, 17.

Therefore, they went directly to Wat Phraya Krai Police Station to hand over the funds. They stated that they found the bundle of cash while walking home. As a result, they said they wanted police assistance to identify the owner.

Police identify foreign tourist through CCTV after students report finding lost ฿11,170 in Asiatique

They reported the discovery to Police Lieutenant Colonel Siwat Yang-un of Wat Phraya Krai Police Station. The sum handed over totalled ฿11,170. Furthermore, the students stated that losing even small amounts of money could cause distress. They believed the owner must have been concerned and wanted the funds returned.

Senior Metropolitan Police officials later confirmed details of the investigation. Those named included Pol. Maj. Gen. Witawat Chinkham, Commander of Metropolitan Police Division 5. Also involved were senior officers at Wat Phraya Krai Police Station.

Accordingly, they assigned investigators to locate the rightful owner of the money. The assignment directed officers to conduct searches and review CCTV footage at Asiatique.

Police records state that the money was reported found on Monday, January 6, 2026, at approximately 6:40 p.m. Investigators reviewed footage from cameras positioned in the area.

In turn, they identified a foreign tourist seen in the vicinity around the time the cash was discovered. Based on the images, officers believed the tourist remained inside the shopping complex. Therefore, police continued searching the area for the man.

Police locate an American tourist at Asiatique and return full ฿11,170 at Wat Phraya Krai station

At approximately 8:00 p.m., officers located a foreign visitor matching the description seen on camera. They approached the tourist and questioned him. He confirmed he had lost his money. Initial questioning established that he was an American tourist visiting Bangkok. Police then requested that he accompany officers to Wat Phraya Krai Police Station.

Police contacted one of the students who found the cash and brought her to the station. Subsequently, the funds were then officially returned to the American tourist. The police handled the return process and verified the amount. The total matched the sum previously handed over by the students.

The tourist expressed gratitude to police officers and to the students involved. Moreover, he said he felt reassured by the professionalism of the investigation. He stated that he was amazed police were able to track him down using CCTV footage. He also expressed appreciation for the response by the Bangkok Metropolitan Police.

Senior Bangkok police oversee CCTV investigation as lost property case ends with money reunited

Earlier bulletins reported that the man was “overjoyed” following the return of the money. The reports also said he praised the work of police officers at Wat Phraya Krai Police Station. He stated that the handling of the case strengthened his confidence in local law enforcement. In addition, he indicated that he believed tourists in Bangkok were well protected by authorities.

Police say the students did not request any reward. Officers described their actions as prompt and cooperative. The teenagers went directly to the police without attempting to contact the owner themselves. Meanwhile, investigators later confirmed that both girls were students and residents in the locality.

The Asiatique shopping complex is a busy evening marketplace and tourist venue located along the Bangkok riverside. The area contains restaurants, retail outlets, and entertainment facilities. It attracts both locals and international visitors. Therefore, the location features extensive CCTV coverage, which police used during the investigation.

Wat Phraya Krai Police Station remains responsible for law enforcement in the area surrounding the complex. Senior officers from Metropolitan Police Division 5 supervised the investigation. Police records state that the chain of command and reporting procedures were followed.

Teenagers praised as police close Asiatique lost cash case while tourism faces wider challenges

The officers named in the reported investigation included Pol. Col. Watit Rojanapaitoon, the Superintendent of Wat Phraya Krai Police Station. Also named were Pol. Lt. Col. Krisana Chanprasert and Pol. Lt. Col. Warasathon Wakiatthana. Police say the assignment to recover the money’s owner originated at the command level. Subsequently, officers then conducted the ground search and public engagement tasks.

The incident occurred during a busy trading period at the mall. Tourist activity remained high during the evening. Police moved through the complex while reviewing camera footage. Consequently, officers used that information to identify the American visitor and confirm his identity.

The case concluded the same day the tourist was located. Therefore, police escorted the tourist to the station and completed the return process. The American tourist retrieved the full cash amount. No further losses or disputes were reported.

Authorities have not released the name of the tourist. Police did not report any criminal activity related to the incident. Instead, the case was recorded as lost property successfully reunited with its owner.

Teenagers praised for decisive honesty as police-public cooperation ensures lost cash is swiftly returned

Police say the teenagers played a central role in the outcome. Their decision to hand the money directly to police allowed the investigation to proceed. Finally, officers involved described the cooperation between police and the public as effective and orderly.

The case remains documented within the police jurisdiction responsible for the Asiatique area. No additional police action is required.

Of course, the story highlights that the vast majority of the Thai public are sincere and steadfastly honest people. It comes at a time when the country’s tourism image has taken a battering due to international call centre scams and controversies linked to endemic corruption.

Further reading:

Transsexual pickpockets arrested by Pattaya Tourist police on Monday after Israeli man challenged them

Pattaya punters preyed upon by transgender sex workers in a rash of hotel robberies while showering

60 year old disabled Brit robbed by three ladies of the night at his Pattaya hotel after taking a shower beforehand

Australian wheelchair user cheated by Thai woman he met on Pattaya’s beachfront on Thursday morning

Two young women robbed at gunpoint on Sunday in South Pattaya. Suspect arrested by police in 48 hours

Gay man hideously murdered and tortured in Pattaya. Naked body discovered by his friends on Wednesday

Death sentences for the gruesome Pattaya murder of German property mogul Mr Ralter Mack in July 2023

Germans linked with Ralter Mack murder behind bars in Pattaya with strong evidence in the case

Grim end for German property mogul in Pattaya, body cut up and sealed in a freezer by his callous killers

German property broker and partner quizzed as they impound black SUV in the Ralter Mach case

Police have identified two young women who may have parked the car of missing German in Pattaya

Police launch a full probe into the death of Finnish national near Pattaya with his throat cut in bed