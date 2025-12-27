Pattaya police arrested two Thai trans women Monday night for pickpocketing an Israeli tourist on Walking Street, recovering all stolen cash, while both perpetrators remain in custody and will face criminal charges for the robbery.

Pattaya police arrested two Thai transwomen for pickpocketing an Israeli tourist on Walking Street on Monday night, December 22. Specifically, the victim, 52-year-old Israeli national Chamam Saher, reported that his money had been stolen near a currency exchange booth. Consequently, officers received the complaint at approximately 3:40 a.m. and responded immediately. Upon arrival, Pattaya Tourist Police found Saher arguing with one of the suspects. He accused the woman of taking his money and demanded its return. Therefore, officers detained her for questioning and simultaneously began searching the surrounding area.

Pattaya police detain first suspect after Israeli tourist reports money stolen near currency booth

During the search, additionally, police identified a second suspect standing behind the currency exchange booth. Subsequently, both women were questioned and admitted to working together to steal from Saher.

Moreover, the suspects were identified as 35-year-old Chanayut from Nakhon Ratchasima province and 27-year-old Kritsana from the same region. Furthermore, officers recovered ฿1,200, $300, and 160 Israeli shekels from their belongings. Accordingly, Saher confirmed the recovered cash was his.

Then, authorities formally informed the suspects of the charges and their legal rights. Afterwards, they were transferred to investigators at Mueang Pattaya Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Second suspect identified and cash recovered as both transwomen confess to robbery of tourist

Police confirmed the arrests followed reports from tourists about theft and molestation near a foreign currency exchange on the street. Initial inspection verified the victim’s claim. Further searches located the second suspect and the stolen money.

Officials stated that the preliminary investigation confirmed both suspects had jointly stolen from the tourist. Following the procedure, they were informed of the allegations and their legal rights before transfer to the police station for processing.

The Pattaya arrest comes after a similar pickpocketing case earlier in December in Bangkok. In that incident, a foreign woman was robbed on Songwat Road near Chinatown. She discovered her valuables missing after leaving the area and requested CCTV footage from a nearby restaurant.

Police later revealed that the perpetrators were part of an extended Vietnamese pickpocketing gang.

Pattaya arrest follows a similar December incident in Bangkok targeting a foreign woman

The footage showed three suspects approaching the victim from behind. One individual removed items from her tote bag and passed them to another member of the group. Police did not disclose the value of the stolen items or whether arrests were made in the Bangkok case.

Pattaya Tourist Police noted that theft targeting tourists remains an ongoing concern. Officers warned visitors to be cautious with their belongings, especially in crowded areas, nightlife zones, and during festivals. Authorities urged immediate reporting of any unusual activity.

The suspects in Pattaya remain in custody while investigations continue. Police are collecting additional evidence and verifying all details of the crime. Officers confirmed that the swift response allowed recovery of the stolen money.

Saher cooperated with authorities throughout the investigation. He confirmed that all recovered cash matched the amount taken. Police stated that the suspects’ confession expedited documentation and ensured proper recording of the crime.

Investigation highlights swift response and recovery as tourist cash returned to the victim

The incident highlights police vigilance in tourist areas. Pattaya Walking Street, known for nightlife and high tourist traffic, remains under close monitoring. Authorities continue patrolling to prevent similar crimes.

Pattaya City police emphasised the importance of immediate reporting and cooperation between victims and officers. Rapid response enabled authorities to apprehend the suspects and recover the stolen funds before they could leave the area.

The arrests are part of a series of thefts reported in major tourist hubs across Thailand. Police have noted that tourists are often targeted near busy commercial streets, currency exchange booths and entertainment districts.

Hence, foreign tourists should exercise caution, particularly in such areas.

Pattaya Tourist Police said they will continue patrolling key areas and coordinating with local authorities to maintain safety. Officials reiterated that vigilance and prompt reporting are essential for addressing theft and related offences.

Pattaya authorities stress continued patrols and cooperation as thieves target busy tourist areas

Investigators have scheduled further legal proceedings for the suspects at Mueang Pattaya Police Station. Authorities will continue gathering evidence and preparing formal charges.

The case highlights ongoing challenges for tourist security in Thailand’s hotspots. At the same time, Pattaya has a particular problem with crime linked to transsexuals, especially those working in the prostitution industry.

Police stated that cooperation between patrol officers, tourist police, and victims remains critical for rapid resolution. The suspects’ arrest and recovery of stolen funds demonstrate effective coordination among law enforcement units.

This latest story comes in a year that saw repeat cases where foreign tourists or men sought companionship on the beachfront in Pattaya. Many of those who brought back transgender street walkers to the hotel rooms were subsequently robbed. In addition, there have been repeated instances of transsexual women being involved in pickpocketing foreign men as they walked near entertainment zones in the seaside resort city.

