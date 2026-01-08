Vote-buying fears rock Thailand’s election as a Pheu Thai candidate warns that up to ฿1 billion is flooding Ubon Ratchathani, urges urgent EC action, flags ID card collection, and predicts strong Pheu Thai gains despite concerns about money politics.

A Pheu Thai Party candidate in Ubon Ratchathani is urging the Election Commission to act decisively against blatant vote buying as the election approaches. Watcharapol Chueakhong warns that the former ruling party could see its haul cut to just eight MPs in the northeastern province. He also raises the alarm over reports of residents handing over their national ID cards, claiming that as much as ฿1 billion is flooding a single constituency in a desperate scramble for votes.

As the election campaign rages throughout the kingdom ahead of the February 8th poll, at the same time, there are increasingly ominous signs of vote buying on an unprecedented scale. Against this backdrop, the latest warning comes from a Pheu Thai Party candidate in Ubon Ratchathani province, Mr. Watcharapol Chueakhong, who has spoken out publicly on the issue.

In response, Watcharapol urges the Election Commission to urgently conduct a thorough investigation. He believes that at least ฿1 billion will circulate within the Ubon Ratchathani election.

According to him, the scale of financial movement raises serious concerns about the integrity of the electoral process in the province.

Watcharapol warns of massive cash flows, urges EC action and predicts strong Pheu Thai gains

More specifically, “Watcharapol” believes that at least ฿1 billion will circulate through the Ubon Ratchathani election, especially in border areas. For this reason, he urges the Election Commission to conduct thorough checks and investigations.

At the same time, he expressed confidence that the Pheu Thai Party will win at least 8 seats in the province.

Mr. Watcharapol Chueakhong is candidate number 3 for Constituency 10, covering Nam Yuen, Nam Khun, Si Udom, and Samrong districts in Ubon Ratchathani Province. He represents the Pheu Thai Party.

Specifically, after visiting and talking extensively with people in the area, he found that all Pheu Thai Party candidates have received a very positive response from local residents. This positive reception, he explained, is because the people are confident that all Pheu Thai MPs are committed to working hard and will not abandon their constituencies once elected.

Public praise for Pheu Thai crisis response fuels confidence in policy leadership and prospects

In addition, judging from the way the Pheu Thai Party handled the refugee camps in the Thai–Cambodian war, the public observed firsthand the party’s dedication.

In particular, they saw the hard work. Particularly involved in providing food and drinking water to people living in the refugee camps. As a result of these actions, there is confidence in the Pheu Thai Party. If the party has the opportunity to form a government, people believe their lives will improve significantly.

Furthermore, the public believes that the policy approach of Mr. Yotsanu Wongsawat. The new Pheu Thai Party’s prime ministerial candidate is proving popular. The Ubon Ratchathani public want someone to ensure income stability across the country. Consequently, there is confidence. Local Pheu Thai pollsters are upbeat. They believe that in this 2026 election, the party will be able to secure more than 8 out of 11 seats in Ubon Ratchathani.

At the same time, Mr. Watcharapol made it clear that all political parties are actively reaching out to the public. In brief, they are presenting their policies in order to allow citizens to make informed decisions.

Active campaigning across parties continues as voters weigh policies ahead of the approaching poll

Nevertheless, alongside these legitimate campaign activities, citizens in the area have reported actions that may constitute violations of election laws.

For example, in some areas, copies of national ID cards were found being collected. It remains unclear what they are being used for. Moreover, it appears that in this election, public support may be considered less important than the financial resources involved.

In fact, there has been significant political activity in the northeastern region. Of course, citizens are well aware of who is doing what, as well as which party is paying how much.

Given these circumstances, there is growing concern among residents. Therefore, it is hoped that the relevant authorities will expedite investigations into these incidents without delay.

Allegations of ID card collection and money politics intensify calls for investigation by authorities

“In particular, in Ubon Ratchathani Province, it is believed that at least ฿1 billion will circulate during the election period. This is especially so in border areas where other factors will be used to gain votes,” Mr. Watcharapol stated.

By comparison, in the 2023 election, there were also irregularities in Ubon Ratchathani and several other provinces. As such, the whole country remains well aware of what happened during that election period.

Despite this, “Even though the evidence is clear, the matter has been hushed up.” Mr. Watcharapol said. Therefore, “I would like to urge the Election Commission. As an organisation that is supposed to perform its duties seriously. Do not to disappoint the public with the work of government officials.”

