People's Party MPs claim they were offered ฿10 million to vote for casino bill before it was withdrawn

People’s Party MPs reveal they were offered ฿10 million to vote for the now-withdrawn Entertainment Complex Bill athe 2026 budget. They rejected the bribes but government Chief Whip urges police action to protect public trust and democracy.

A brazen ₿10 million bribe attempt targeting People’s Party MPs shocked parliament on Thursday. Two Khon Kaen MPs revealed they were approached by a mysterious woman in June, allegedly offered money to back the now-withdrawn Entertainment Complex Bill and influence the 2026 budget. Later, Pheu Thai MP and government Chief Whip Mr. Wisut Chainarun slammed the delay in reporting, urging police action and warning that such scandals erode public trust and damage democracy.

On Thursday night, in parliament, the government Chief Whip, Mr. Wisut Chainarun, addressed shocking revelations made earlier by two People’s Party MPs. He called on the two People’s Party representatives to clarify claims made earlier that day. The MPs reported being offered bribes of ฿10 million in June. The offer aimed to secure votes for the Entertainment Complex Bill, which was linked to casino gambling and the 2026 budget.

Specifically, the MPs said a mysterious woman approached them. She claimed to have connections at a higher political level. Initially, she offered ฿4 million for signing an agreement.

Next, she promised ฿3 million for voting against the first reading of the bills. Finally, she suggested another ฿3 million if the bills were ultimately defeated. Consequently, the total proposed sum was ฿10 million. Clearly, the person behind this intended to influence legislation for the Pheu Thai-led government.

Khon Kaen MPs reject bribery attempts and reaffirm loyalty to constituents over money or pressure

The two MPs involved were from Khon Kaen: Mr. Chatchawan Apirakmankong and Mr. Weeranan Huadsri, both representing the People’s Party. Both spoke publicly on Thursday, describing the events in detail. They said they rejected the offers and vowed to continue their work sincerely, prioritising their constituents’ interests. Furthermore, they insisted that their loyalty remained to the public, not money or political pressure.

Later, Mr. Wisut encouraged the MPs to file a police report immediately. He also questioned why the matter was not reported back in June. Moreover, he suggested the offer could have come from scammers or a scheme designed to discredit the People’s Party. Importantly, he denied any involvement of the Pheu Thai Party, emphasising that the coalition government already had sufficient votes.

Mr. Wisut particularly criticised public indifference to the matter. He challenged citizens to reveal names linked to the alleged bribery, arguing that ฿10 million was a significant sum. He highlighted the unlikelihood that someone would hand over that much without exposure. During a press briefing, he said, “If you ask who called, I don’t know. If you don’t know, how could I?” He insisted MPs act boldly and report the matter to the Royal Thai Police so that it could be investigated.

Ethics chief urges MPs to report bribery claims clearly to maintain public trust and confidence

He noted that audio clips circulating about the alleged bribery were vague and unintelligible. “No one knows who sent it,” he said, urging clarity and proper investigation. As a member of the House Ethics Committee, he stated he would follow up on wrongdoing. Additionally, he invited MPs to report incidents to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI). He stressed: “Everyone must be clear. Vague claims only harm public trust.”

The MPs provided timelines of the alleged bribery attempts. On June 22, Mr. Weeranan said he received a suspicious call but initially did not answer. Later, he met with the woman and her associates to politely decline the offer.

Similarly, Mr. Chatchawan recounted being contacted via a friend on Facebook. The mysterious woman called him and invited him for coffee. He became suspicious but heard her motives clearly: she wanted votes for both the 2026 Budget Bill and the Entertainment Complex Bill.

MPs reveal staged bribery offers structured across multiple voting stages of the two bills targeted

According to the MPs, the proposed payments were split across voting stages. ฿4 million would follow agreement, ฿3 million after the first reading, and another ฿3 million upon final bill approval. However, they both refused the arrangement. As a first-term representative, Mr. Chatchawan explained that the offer caused concern but ultimately would not benefit him or the party.

Both MPs suspected the attempt could have been a sting operation. Indeed, one of the People’s Party’s leading performers in parliament and deputy leader, Sirikanya Tansakul, warned of this when involved in an internal discussion on the matter in June.

Mr. Weeranan questioned the origin of the woman and whether she intended to damage reputations. They emphasised it was their understanding that the funds being offered were not from private sources but from the public purse. Moreover, they confirmed no contracts were signed.

MPs continued to reject offers for 2026 budget compensation despite repeated contacts

After the Entertainment Complex Bill was withdrawn, the MPs said they continued receiving contacts related to increasing compensation for the 2026 Budget Bill. They expressed surprise at the amounts suggested. Yet, they clarified that they had no further interaction and refused the offer consistently.

When asked about the political affiliations of the woman or her boss, the MPs said there was no clarity. Mr. Chatchawan stated the person’s supervisor was higher than an MP referred to as “Mr. S.” Both MPs insisted the woman was real and the incidents indeed occurred. Furthermore, another MP in Nonthaburi received a similar invitation but did not sign any documents either.

Mr. Wisut reinforced that the coalition does not need to buy votes. He said the government already commands enough votes in the House of Representatives, even considering absences due to illness. Therefore, bribery attempts were unnecessary. He also dismissed claims based on spurious audio clips, saying they were unclear. He emphasised the need for proper reporting of the matter as it impacted public confidence in MPs.

MPs provide evidence to ensure transparency while Mr. Wisut urges courage and clarity in reporting

The MPs nonetheless provided evidence, including video clips and phone records, to assist any investigation. They stated they revealed the matter now because they waited for a moment when public scrutiny would ensure transparency. Both insisted their actions aimed to uphold integrity, not political advantage.

Finally, Mr. Wisut called for courage and clarity from all MPs. He urged anyone with evidence to submit it to police agencies. He warned that vague claims risked harming public confidence in parliament. The MPs echoed this sentiment, noting that faith in public servants, not private interests, was at stake.

Certainly, this emerging story highlights ongoing political chicanery within Thailand’s political world. No matter which way this pans out, whether it is a vote-buying exercise or an attempt to discredit the country’s largest party, the implications are serious.

Nonetheless, both MPs reaffirmed their dedication to transparency, integrity and public service. Meanwhile, Mr. Wisut promised a full investigation into any verified wrongdoing while reiterating the coalition’s commitment to ethical governance.

