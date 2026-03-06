Man with brain haemorrhage arrested by police for drunk driving. Hospital surgery leaves him disabled

Police in Ayutthaya face a probe after a 42-year-old taxi driver suffering a cerebral haemorrhage was mistaken for a drunk driver, handcuffed and arrested. He later needed emergency brain surgery and remains unconscious with partial, irreversible brain damage.

A traumatised Thai woman this week described how her husband suffered a medical emergency while riding his motorbike in Bang Pahan, Ayutthaya province. On Sunday, March 1, Mr. Theeramitr suddenly developed weakness in his arms and legs while riding from Pathum Thani province and soon lost the ability to speak. The 42-year-old tried to steer into a petrol station but lost control and struck another motorcycle. When police arrived, he attempted to communicate using hand signals. However, officers believed he was drunk and arrested him. He was later transferred to hospital where doctors performed emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage, but the delay left him with irreversible brain damage. Senior police in Ayutthaya are now urgently reviewing the case.

Police top brass in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya have ordered a formal investigation into officers involved in a medical emergency misidentified as drunk driving. The case involves a 42-year-old taxi driver who suffered a cerebral haemorrhage while driving.

Patrol officers initially believed he was intoxicated, detaining and handcuffing him before transporting him to the station. He was only later taken to a hospital, where he remains unconscious and in critical condition after emergency surgery.

Afterwards, doctors at the hospital that treated him revealed that he had already suffered partial but irreversible brain damage.

Police open probe after taxi driver with cerebral haemorrhage handcuffed as suspected drunk driver

Senior officers say the case will be used as an operational study to improve police procedures. Pol. Col. Ekkarach Uncharoen, Deputy Commander of the Ayutthaya Provincial Police, confirmed that a fact-finding committee has been formed.

The committee will examine every officer involved that morning. Specifically, investigators will review events from the first radio report through the final hospital transfer. Furthermore, they will determine how many officers were involved at each stage. They will also assess whether operational procedures were followed.

In addition, investigators will examine decisions that delayed the man’s medical transport. Pol. Col. Ekkarach said the case will serve as a study in improving police performance. Consequently, the findings may influence future operational guidelines.

Earlier, Pol. Maj. Gen. Surawut Saengrungruang, Commander of the Ayutthaya Provincial Police, ordered all involved officers to submit explanations. However, the full report has not yet been finalised. Therefore, the investigation remains ongoing.

Family seeks answers as Ayutthaya police review events leading to taxi driver’s critical condition

Meanwhile, the case drew public attention after the victim’s family sought assistance through a social media campaign group. On Wednesday, March 4, the family travelled to the Ayutthaya Provincial Police Headquarters.

They requested clarification from senior police officials regarding the incident. Mr. Ekkapop Lueangprasert, founder of the “Sai Mai Must Survive” Facebook page, accompanied them. Present at the meeting were Pol. Maj. Gen. Surawut Saengrungruang and Pol. Col. Ekkarach Uncharoen. Pol. Col. Arthit Simcharoen, superintendent of Bang Pahan Police Station, also attended.

However, the incident itself occurred several days earlier in Bang Pahan District. According to police records, the first report arrived at 3:40 a.m. on March 1, 2026.

The report described a pickup truck colliding with a parked motorcycle inside a gas station. Consequently, traffic police were dispatched immediately to investigate. Officers arrived approximately eight minutes later. Meanwhile, gas station employees provided initial information to officers at the scene.

Witnesses reported the driver appeared intoxicated before police detained him after a gas station crash

According to those witnesses, the driver appeared intoxicated. They also said he repeatedly attempted to reverse the vehicle. Therefore, officers requested reinforcements. In addition, they removed the vehicle’s keys to prevent further movement.

According to police statements, the driver appeared confused and dazed. When questioned, he could not respond clearly. Therefore, officers believed he was intoxicated. Consequently, they placed him in custody to prevent possible danger.

Police then searched the vehicle and the driver’s belongings. The search aimed to locate identification and contact relatives. Meanwhile, officers transported the driver to Bang Pahan Police Station in a police pickup truck.

He arrived at the station at approximately 4:44 a.m. After reassessing his condition, officers again believed he was heavily intoxicated. Therefore, they decided to take him to Bang Pahan Hospital for further evaluation.

Doctors later discovered a cerebral haemorrhage after hours of confusion over suspected intoxication

The man arrived at Bang Pahan Hospital at approximately 5:00 a.m. Doctors admitted him for observation. Initially, medical staff feared he might become violent. Meanwhile, patrol officers remained with him at the hospital.

They stayed until approximately 8:00 a.m. However, doctors later reassessed his symptoms. During that reassessment, medical staff discovered signs of a cerebral haemorrhage.

Consequently, the hospital arranged an urgent transfer. At approximately 10:00 a.m., the patient was transferred to Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Hospital. Doctors there confirmed he required emergency brain surgery. However, by that time, he had already suffered partial brain damage. He remains unconscious and under close medical monitoring. Doctors have stated that some brain tissue damage is irreversible.

The victim has been identified as Mr. Theeramitr, a 42-year-old taxi driver. Meanwhile, his wife, Ms. Charinrat, described the events before the crash. According to her statement, the incident began early on March 1. Her husband left their home in Pathum Thani Province for work as usual. Before leaving, he spoke normally and showed no signs of illness.

Wife recounts husband’s sudden medical collapse before crash at petrol station in Bang Pahan

However, while driving, he suddenly experienced weakness in his arms and legs. He also developed difficulty speaking. Therefore, he attempted to steer his vehicle into a gas station to seek help. However, the vehicle veered off course.

Consequently, it struck a parked motorcycle inside the gas station. The impact caused damage to the motorcycle.

Meanwhile, witnesses contacted police after the crash. According to the wife, her husband was already experiencing severe medical symptoms. He attempted to communicate with hand gestures. However, he was unable to speak. She said officers misinterpreted his condition. Instead, they believed he was intoxicated.

Consequently, officers handcuffed him and transported him to Bang Pahan Police Station. The family stated that no initial medical assessment occurred at the scene. Furthermore, no ambulance or rescue personnel were contacted at that stage. Only later was he transported to Bang Pahan Hospital. By that time, doctors discovered the cerebral haemorrhage requiring emergency surgery.

Family questions police response after man with stroke symptoms treated as drunk driver

Meanwhile, Ms. Charinrat said her husband has no history of alcohol or drug use. She also stated he had been healthy before leaving home. Therefore, she questioned why officials failed to distinguish intoxication from a medical emergency.

She also referred to video footage from the scene. According to her, the footage shows him attempting to signal for help. It also shows him urinating involuntarily.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ekkapop Lueangprasert said the case requires a full factual investigation. However, he stated he did not intend to blame officials alone. Instead, he said investigators must determine whether procedures were correct. He also said authorities should review the medical response process. Furthermore, he noted that similar incidents have occurred previously.

Meanwhile, Bang Pahan Police Station provided its explanation of events. Pol. Col. Arthit Simcharoen confirmed officers received the accident report at 3:40 a.m. He said gas station staff reported the driver appeared intoxicated. They also reported that he repeatedly reversed the vehicle. Therefore, officers initially treated the case as suspected drunk driving.

Police defend actions while an investigation ordered into procedures and officer decisions

Furthermore, officers interpreted the driver’s confused behaviour as intoxication. Meanwhile, Pol. Col. Ekkarach Uncharoen addressed the use of handcuffs. He said the restraint complied with police regulations. According to him, the measure prevented the detainee from jumping from the vehicle. It also prevented potential self-harm during transport.

However, he stated the handcuffs were removed after the man arrived at the police station. Afterwards, officers monitored him before taking him to hospital. Therefore, he said officers acted within regulations and the law.

Meanwhile, Pol. Maj. Gen. Surawut Saengrungruang has ordered a comprehensive report into the incident. The report will detail the full timeline of events. However, the document has not yet reached the commander’s office. Therefore, only an initial briefing has been given to the victim’s family. A formal explanation will follow once the report is completed.

Meanwhile, investigators will examine available evidence. Specifically, they will review CCTV recordings from the gas station. They will also examine police body camera footage. If operational errors are identified, disciplinary procedures will follow. Consequently, a separate disciplinary committee could be established.

Police review training and hospital procedures after delayed treatment in the Ayutthaya case

The commander also addressed the issue of recognising emergency hand signals. He confirmed that police officers receive such training at the police academy. However, he said it remains unclear whether officers at the scene observed any signal. According to him, patrol officers had not yet arrived when the hand signal was reportedly made.

Nevertheless, he said the case will lead to a review of patrol training. Patrol officers’ skills will therefore be reassessed.

In addition, authorities will coordinate with Bang Pahan Hospital. Investigators will review the hospital’s procedures for receiving the patient. They will also examine the initial treatment process. Furthermore, they will analyse the referral procedure to Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Hospital.

Pol. Col. Ekkarach said the purpose is to clarify every step for the victim’s family. Meanwhile, police headquarters has issued instructions to all stations in the province. Officers are being told to exercise greater caution when assessing emergency situations. In particular, they must conduct a deeper analysis before making operational decisions.

Authorities say the case will serve as a formal study in police operational procedures. Consequently, the investigation aims to prevent similar incidents from occurring again.

