Indian stepfather arrested in Chaam for horrifically brutal murder of an 8 year old girl found on Sunday

Indian stepfather arrested in Cha-am for brutal murder of an 8-year-old Thai girl found dead at home, he denies all charges while police gather evidence and prepare for provincial court proceedings after autopsy confirms multiple blunt force injuries.

Detectives in Cha-am, Phetchaburi, were met with a harrowing scene on Sunday: the brutal murder of an 8-year-old Thai girl at her home. By Monday, police had moved quickly to arrest her 33-year-old Indian stepfather in connection with the killing. He vehemently denies the charges. Authorities, however, say they had enough strong circumstantial evidence to secure an arrest warrant and apprehend the suspect at his residence, just 24 hours after the investigation began.

On Monday, November 10, 2025, Cha-am police arrested an Indian national suspected of murdering an 8-year-old girl. The suspect, 33-year-old Kanthoran Singh, is the victim’s stepfather. He denies all charges.

The body of the girl was discovered on November 9 inside a home on Sam Phraya Road, Cha-am Subdistrict, Cha-am District, Phetchaburi Province. Police Lieutenant Colonel Sunthorn Phram Sang, investigation officer at Cha-am Police Station, was notified immediately. At the scene, the body was foaming at the mouth. Bruises and blood stains were visible on the bed.

An initial examination revealed no signs of a struggle or forced entry. Consequently, police sent the body for a forensic autopsy at Phra Chom Klao Hospital in Phetchaburi Province. Doctors determined the cause of death as “subdural haemorrhage and chest haemorrhage, a ruptured stomach, and multiple blunt force injuries.” These injuries suggested assault.

Autopsy confirms multiple blunt force injuries in brutal killing of eight-year-old girl in Cha-am home

Following the autopsy, Pol. Col. Aphirak Phetchai, superintendent of Cha-am Police Station, and Pol. Lt. Col. Sunthorn Phram Sang convened the investigative team. They aimed to review all available evidence and expedite the case. Investigators confirmed that the girl had been living with her stepfather at the time of death. No other individuals were present in the residence.

Several investigative findings immediately pointed to Mr. Kanthoran Singh as the primary suspect. Investigators collected witness statements and physical evidence linking him to the scene. In addition, police gathered circumstantial evidence supporting their suspicions.

On November 10, Lt. Col. Sunthorn Phram Sang submitted a request to the Phetchaburi Provincial Court for an arrest warrant. The warrant, No. 506/2025, charged the suspect with “assaulting another person resulting in their death.” Following the court’s approval, police arrested Mr. Kanthoran Singh at the residence. He was taken to Cha-am Police Station for questioning, where he denied all charges.

Investigators confirmed the victim’s age as 8 years old. Her identity has not been released. Police stated that the case remains under active investigation. Authorities are collecting additional forensic evidence to support charges against the suspect.

Police arrest Indian stepfather after evidence links him to murder of an eight-year-old girl in Cha-am

The case demonstrates the procedural steps taken in serious violent crimes in Thailand. From the moment the body was discovered, investigators documented the scene, collected evidence, and coordinated with forensic experts. Furthermore, the autopsy findings were critical in determining the manner and cause of death. Investigators also relied on circumstantial evidence linking the suspect to the scene at the time of the incident.

Police emphasised that the suspect remains in custody while the investigation continues. Investigators continue to interview witnesses and review forensic results. In addition, they are following the provincial court’s procedures to ensure all evidence is properly presented. The suspect will face formal charges once the investigation concludes.

Cha-am Police Station and Phetchaburi Provincial authorities are closely monitoring the investigation. Officials have confirmed that investigators are pursuing the case according to standard legal procedures. All actions are being documented to ensure the case proceeds in line with Thai law.

No further arrests have been made. Police are focusing on collecting additional evidence, including physical items, medical reports, and witness accounts. Forensic teams are analysing the victim’s injuries to determine the sequence of events.

Suspect denies charges as police continue to gather corroborating evidence in ongoing investigation

Mr. Kanthoran Singh has provided initial statements to police, denying all charges. Investigators noted these statements but continue to gather corroborating evidence. The Phetchaburi Provincial Court will review all findings when charges are brought before it imminently.

The investigation remains active. Officers are reviewing all aspects of the case, including timelines, witness testimonies, and forensic results. Furthermore, authorities have not released additional details to preserve the integrity of the investigation.

Autopsy results indicate multiple injuries consistent with blunt force trauma. Investigators continue to determine the sequence of events and whether additional factors contributed to the girl’s death. The team is coordinating with medical as well as forensic experts to ensure evidence is fully analysed.

Authorities have requested the public refrain from speculation. Police confirmed that further information will be released through official channels when available. The suspect remains in custody while investigators continue their work.

Case continues to develop as police follow formal procedures and prepare for a court hearing

The case continues to develop. It is one of those disturbing news stories that Thai news reports churn up daily. A dark report from a society riven by inequality, poverty, and sometimes a callous disregard for the sanctity of human life.

Police, meanwhile, are determinedly following formal procedures for evidence collection and documentation. Next steps include formal hearings at the Phetchaburi Provincial Court. Investigators confirmed that all actions are being taken to ensure the case proceeds according to legal standards.

Police stated that all leads are being pursued. Officers are verifying timelines, evidence, and witness accounts. In addition, forensic experts are reviewing all physical injuries. Investigators aim to complete their work before submitting the full case file to prosecutors.

The victim’s age and the circumstances of her death have made the case a priority. Police officials emphasised that the investigation will continue methodically. Authorities confirmed the suspect’s relationship to the victim and his nationality. The investigation remains ongoing, with all actions fully documented for court proceedings.

