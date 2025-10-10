British man dies in horrific big bike accident near an underpass in Chiang Mai early Thursday morning

British man David Craig, 51, dies in a horrific Chiang Mai crash after losing control of his big bike near the Children’s Court underpass. Thrown into traffic, he was struck by three cars, suffering catastrophic trauma, as witnesses describe the scene as gruesome and chaotic.

A British motorcyclist was killed early Thursday morning in a horrific crash in central Chiang Mai, northern Thailand. 51-year-old David Craig was thrown from his big bike near the Children’s Court underpass on Chiang Mai-Lampang Road and pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the motorcycle lost control, slammed into a barrier, and hurled him into oncoming traffic. He was struck three times, suffering catastrophic trauma. The scene was described by witnesses as horrific, with debris and blood strewn across the roadway.

A British man was killed instantly in a horrific road accident in Chiang Mai early Thursday morning. The crash occurred when he lost control of his motorcycle and was run over by three vehicles. The scene was described as gruesome by rescue workers and left witnesses in deep shock.

The accident happened at 12:20 a.m. on October 9, 2025, near the Children’s Court underpass on Chiang Mai-Lampang Road. Mr. David Craig, a 51-year-old British national, was riding a large-displacement motorcycle, commonly referred to as a big bike. He was travelling in the outbound lane of Mueang District, heading out of Chiang Mai City.

According to initial reports, Mr. Craig lost control of his motorcycle on the steep upward slope leading into the underpass. As a result, he was violently thrown from the vehicle and landed on the main roadway. Within seconds, three cars following behind him ran over his body. Consequently, he died instantly from massive trauma.

Emergency teams arrive at chaotic scene with overturned big bike and mangled British rider in Chiang Mai

Emergency responders rushed to the scene after receiving the report from the Chiang Mai Special Rescue Team. Upon arrival, officers found Mr. Craig’s black big bike lying overturned in the middle of the road. Motorcycle parts were scattered across the asphalt. Bloodstains covered a wide area near the accident point. His body was found in an unrecognisable and mangled state.

Rescue workers from multiple agencies illuminated the area using floodlights. This allowed the on-duty physician and investigators to document the scene carefully. Officers then moved Mr. Craig’s remains to the hospital for an autopsy. Meanwhile, police cordoned off the scene and redirected traffic to prevent further incidents.

Witnesses at the site were seen sitting in silence, visibly shaken and horrified. Several bystanders reportedly burst into tears upon seeing the victim’s condition. Some had been travelling on the same road and narrowly avoided involvement in the crash. “It happened in just seconds,” one witness told investigators. “We saw the motorcycle flip, and then the cars hit him one after another. There was no time to react.”

The drivers of all three vehicles that ran over the victim remained at the scene. According to authorities, all have been cooperative. Investigators are now reviewing CCTV footage to reconstruct the exact sequence of events. They are also interviewing drivers and witnesses to gather more evidence.

Police warn high speed and poor road conditions likely caused the British rider to lose control and die

Police believe that excessive speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash. Furthermore, they suspect the road’s steep incline and possible surface contamination—such as dust or moisture—may have caused the loss of control. Although the weather was clear, nighttime conditions likely reduced visibility. As such, a combination of speed, road slope, and poor traction may have led to the deadly crash.

Authorities have since issued urgent warnings to all motorists. Drivers are urged to slow down, especially when travelling on steep roads or during nighttime hours. Moreover, police stressed that even small amounts of water or dust can cause loss of control on motorbikes. “Motorcyclists are highly vulnerable,” said a spokesperson for the Chiang Mai Police. “Even one small mistake can be fatal, especially on roads like this.”

This tragic death adds to a growing number of motorcycle fatalities in the region. Chiang Mai has seen an increase in big bike use in recent years. However, with popularity has come risk. High-powered motorcycles can be difficult to control, particularly at high speeds and on challenging terrain. Accidents involving big bikes often result in severe injury or death.

British victim’s residency and embassy notified as locals demand improved road safety measures

Mr. Craig was believed to be residing in Thailand at the time of the accident. However, details about his local address or visa status were not immediately released. The British Embassy in Bangkok has been notified. Officials are expected to assist in contacting the victim’s family and arranging for the return of his remains.

Meanwhile, the local community is demanding action. Some residents are calling for better road safety measures at the underpass where the crash occurred. Suggestions include improved signage, warning lights, and reduced speed limits on the sloped sections of the Chiang Mai-Lampang Road. Locals also want authorities to inspect and clean road surfaces more frequently to reduce hidden hazards.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Police have confirmed that the three cars involved showed no signs of evasive action before impact. This suggests that the drivers had little or no time to stop. Investigators are not currently considering charges but say all aspects of the incident are under review.

Rescue teams clear blood and debris while officials warn motorists to remain cautious after British death

In the aftermath of the crash, rescue teams worked for hours to clear the scene. Blood and vehicle debris were cleaned off the roadway before it was reopened to traffic. Officials said the road had to be carefully checked for further hazards before it could be declared safe.

Mr. Craig’s death serves as a grim reminder of the dangers faced by motorcyclists, especially on Thailand’s roads. While police continue their investigation, they are urging all road users to drive responsibly. High speed, reduced visibility, and steep roads are a deadly combination. Sadly, in this case, the cost was a human life—lost in an instant.

Motorists are once again reminded: slow down, stay alert, and always respect the road conditions.

