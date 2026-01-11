Drunk Volvo driver rampaged through central Phuket, killing a French tourist and smashing at least nine vehicles before crashing into a power pole. Police arrested the 51-year-old Thai driver, who faces charges including drunk driving causing death.

A 51-year-old Thai man was arrested Saturday afternoon in Phuket after a violent road crash killed a French tourist and seriously injured another, police said. The impact sent French national Loic Vincent Fontaine airborne before he slammed to the ground with catastrophic injuries, and he later died at Vachira Phuket Hospital. The driver of the Volvo was identified as Mr. Jattapol Koetphon, and witnesses at the scene said he appeared intoxicated. Police said the car was travelling at dangerously high speed when it smashed into several vehicles, leaving widespread damage.

A drunk driver ploughed through central Phuket on Saturday, killing a French tourist and damaging at least nine vehicles, police said. The incident unfolded around noon on January 10, 2026, in Muang district. According to police, the crash stretched across several roads and culminated at a busy city intersection.

At the centre of the incident was a Volvo sedan driven by a 51-year-old Thai man. Police identified the driver as Jattapol Koetphon. At first, the Volvo travelled along Bangkok Road toward the Bangkok–Poonphol traffic light intersection. Along that route, the vehicle began striking other road users.

Initially, the Volvo sideswiped several cars and motorcycles, police said. Then, instead of stopping, the driver accelerated and continued forward. According to investigators, the Volvo struck a Toyota Hilux Vigo pickup truck, followed by an Isuzu pickup truck.

Driver accelerated after first impact, striking multiple vehicles as the crash sequence spread

Shortly afterward, the same car collided with a Ford passenger vehicle and a Honda motorcycle. All vehicles carried Phuket license plates and sustained damage.

After those impacts, the Volvo sped away from the scene. Meanwhile, other drivers attempted evasive manoeuvres. As the car continued, it nearly collided with an oncoming motorcycle, police said. However, the driver avoided that crash and headed directly toward the intersection.

Upon reaching the Bangkok–Poonphol intersection, the situation worsened. At that point, the Volvo crashed into two additional motorcycles. Immediately afterwards, the vehicle veered toward the roadside sidewalk. Then, it struck two pedestrians walking along the road.

Both pedestrians were foreign tourists, police said. One suffered critical injuries at the scene. Police later identified the victim as Loic Vincent Fontaine, a French national. Emergency responders rushed him to Vachira Phuket Hospital. Despite treatment, he later died from severe injuries.

French tourist dies after being struck atthe intersection, a second foreign pedestrian is left injured

Meanwhile, the second pedestrian sustained injuries. However, police did not release further details about that person’s condition. After striking the pedestrians, the Volvo continued moving forward. Next, the vehicle hit and damaged a parliamentary campaign sign for Constituency 1.

Moments later, the Volvo slammed into a streetlight or power pole. That final impact disabled the car and ended the driver’s escape. At the scene, officers found the Volvo extensively wrecked. The rear wheel had detached, the windshield was shattered, and the rear window was broken. In addition, the exhaust pipe had torn free, and debris littered the roadway.

Photographs from the scene showed severe structural damage. Some parts were scattered several meters away. Notably, witnesses reported seeing wheels fly from the vehicle. As a result, panic spread among nearby road users.

Emergency responders, rescue teams, and traffic police arrived quickly. They assisted the injured and secured the area. Meanwhile, traffic police diverted vehicles and documented damage along the route. Officers confirmed that at least nine vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, were damaged.

Police detain intoxicated driver after crash ends at power pole and vehicle is left completely wrecked

Police said the driver initially fled the earlier collision sites. However, his attempt to escape ended at the power pole. Consequently, officers detained him at the scene. Police said Mr. Jattapol showed clear signs of alcohol intoxication. His injuries were described as not life-threatening.

Subsequently, police charged him with drunk driving causing death. Additional charges included property damage and fleeing the scene without responsibility. According to officers, the charges were filed under Thai law.

As the investigation continued, police began reviewing CCTV footage. Cameras along Bangkok Road and nearby intersections captured parts of the incident. Investigators said the footage will help reconstruct the speed, movement and impact sequence.

Several damaged vehicles remained visible for hours. Motorcycles lay overturned near the intersection. Two cars showed heavy impact damage, while others bore scraped panels and broken parts. Meanwhile, congestion persisted as traffic police gradually reopened lanes.

Witness describes violent impact as pedestrian is thrown into the air before driver’s arrest

A nearby shop owner, identified as Ms. Phet, described hearing the crash. After that, she said it sounded like a fast-moving car followed by a loud bang. Then, she saw a person thrown into the air. Afterwards, she ran across the road to see what had happened.

According to her statement, she saw a damaged sedan and two foreigners nearby. Ms. Phet said one injured person was lying motionless. She also described the Volvo knocking over multiple campaign signs before pulling down a power pole. She told police the driver appeared intoxicated.

Police did not comment on the witness’s assessment of the driver’s condition. However, officers confirmed alcohol involvement. By evening, police confirmed the death of Mr. Fontaine at the hospital.

Officials from Phuket City Police Station said the case remains under investigation. Further legal action will proceed after evidence review.

