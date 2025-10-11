Tributes pour in for British expat Craig Davies, who died in a horrific Chiang Mai motorbike crash on Thursday, highlighting the deadly risks faced by riders on Thailand’s roads, where thousands lose their lives each year in high-speed accidents.

Tributes are pouring in for British businessman Craig Davies, who died in a horrific motorbike crash on Thursday morning in Chiang Mai. His death underscores the deadly risks motorcyclists face on Thailand’s roads every day. In 2024 alone, 14,000 people lost their lives riding motorcycles in the country. On Friday, Mr. Davies’s girlfriend paid a heartfelt tribute, thanking him for his unwavering support over the years. The tragedy has left the expat community in Chiang Mai in shock, highlighting the real human cost behind Thailand’s notorious road dangers.

The girlfriend of British businessman Craig Davies has paid a heartfelt tribute after his tragic death in Chiang Mai. Aomkhwan Pronpan posted online, “Thank you for always supporting me,” reflecting his loyalty and devotion throughout their relationship.

He had lived long-term in Thailand, running a health supplies company, and was a well-known figure in the local community. Friends described him as kind, reliable, and generous, leaving a lasting impact on those close to him.

Early Thursday morning, Mr. Davies, 51, died in a horrific motorbike crash near the Children’s Court underpass on the Chiang Mai-Lampang Highway. He had been planning to celebrate his birthday with friends later that day.

Police confirm Craig Davies lost control of big bike and was struck by three vehicles instantly in Chiang Mai

According to police, he lost control of his powerful KTM 1290 Super Duke on a steep incline leading into the underpass. Consequently, he was thrown violently from the bike and landed in the outbound lane, where three vehicles struck him within seconds. He suffered catastrophic trauma and died instantly at the scene.

Emergency responders from the Chiang Mai Special Rescue Team rushed to the accident. They found the motorcycle overturned, with parts scattered across the road. Blood covered a wide area, and debris littered the asphalt.

Rescue workers illuminated the scene with floodlights while investigators and an on-duty physician documented everything meticulously. Later, Mr. Davies’ body was moved to a hospital for an autopsy. Authorities cordoned off the area and redirected traffic to prevent further accidents.

Witnesses described the scene as chaotic and gruesome. Many were visibly shaken, while some broke down crying. One witness said, “It happened in seconds. The bike flipped, and then the cars hit him one after another.” Police confirmed that all drivers involved remained at the scene and cooperated fully. Moreover, CCTV footage and multiple witness statements are being reviewed to reconstruct the exact sequence of events.

Authorities warn speed, road slope and poor traction likely contributed to the fatal motorbike crash

Police Lieutenant Colonel Adulsiri Wongtankard of the Mae Ping Police Station expressed deep sympathy for Mr. Davies’ family. “I feel sorry for the victim’s relatives,” he said. “This is a deeply traumatic event.” Authorities noted that high speed may have contributed to the accident. Furthermore, the road’s steep slope and possible dust or moisture could have reduced traction. Although the weather was clear, nighttime conditions likely lowered visibility, further increasing the risk.

Mr. Davies’s death came just before his 51st birthday celebration, leaving friends and colleagues in shock. His girlfriend’s online tribute highlighted his loyalty, support, and the profound emotional connection they shared. Locals described him as a respected figure in the community who contributed positively to both business and personal circles.

The British Embassy in Bangkok has been notified and is assisting in contacting his family. Embassy officials are also coordinating arrangements for the return of his remains. Authorities confirmed that Mr. Davies was residing in Thailand, though details of his local address or visa status were not immediately released.

This tragic incident has renewed concerns about road safety in Chiang Mai. Residents are calling for better signage, warning lights, and stricter speed limits along the sloped sections of Chiang Mai-Lampang Highway.

Locals demand road safety and better inspections after British biker is killed on steep Chiang Mai road

They also suggest more frequent inspections and cleaning of road surfaces to reduce hidden hazards. Authorities have confirmed that the three vehicles involved showed no signs of evasive action before impact. Currently, investigators are not pursuing charges, but the incident remains under full review.

Rescue teams worked for hours clearing the scene. Blood, vehicle debris, and scattered motorcycle parts were meticulously removed. Before reopening, officials inspected the road for hazards.

Authorities emphasised that motorcyclists are highly vulnerable, especially when riding high-powered bikes. Big bikes, like the KTM Mr. Davies was riding, are difficult to control at high speeds. Accidents often result in severe injuries or fatalities, a trend increasing as big bike usage grows in Chiang Mai.

Authorities issued urgent warnings to motorists, emphasising caution on steep roads, especially at night. Even minor dust or moisture can lead to loss of control. Police stressed that one small mistake on a motorcycle can be fatal. In this case, high speed, the road slope, and reduced traction proved deadly. Residents and officials alike called for public awareness campaigns to prevent similar tragedies.

Witnesses report chaotic and distressing scene as British rider dies instantly on a busy Chiang Mai highway

Witnesses described a surreal scene. Many said they had narrowly avoided involvement in the crash themselves. Some were left shaking, unable to process the rapid events. Emergency responders also described the scene as deeply distressing. They noted the severity of injuries and the extensive debris spread across the roadway.

The accident highlights broader risks faced by motorcyclists in Thailand. While motorcycles are increasingly popular, riders face severe exposure to traffic hazards.

These dangers increase on slopes, curves, and poorly maintained roads. Authorities continue urging all road users to drive cautiously and respect road conditions to prevent further fatalities.

Mr. Davies’s death has sparked community calls for change. Residents advocate for improved infrastructure, including better signage, warning lights, and clearer road markings. Increased patrols and speed monitoring were also suggested to protect local and foreign motorists. Witnesses and neighbours expressed deep shock at the sudden loss, describing Mr. Davies as kind, approachable, and reliable.

Police continue full probe and urge anyone with information to assist with reconstructing crash details

Police continue to investigate and request that anyone with additional information come forward. They are relying on CCTV footage and witness statements to build a full picture. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities promised updates as more details emerge.

Friends, colleagues, and Mr. Davies’s girlfriend posted online tributes emphasising his kindness, loyalty, and dedication. His tragic death serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by high-speed motorcycles. Authorities reiterated that even experienced riders are at risk when navigating challenging roads at night.

Motorists are again reminded to drive cautiously, stay alert, and respect road conditions. The combination of steep slopes, nighttime conditions, and high speed proved fatal in this case.

Craig Davies’ death leaves deep void for loved ones and highlights risks for motorcyclists on Thai roads

Craig Davies’s passing leaves a profound void in the lives of his loved ones and the local community. His girlfriend’s message reflects the deep personal loss and the emotional impact of the tragedy.

The death of Craig Davies, of course, highlights the urgent need for safer road conditions and greater awareness for motorcyclists. Last year, 80% of Thailand’s chronically high death rate on its notorious roads involved motorcyclists. Some 14,000 perished in 2024. While police continue their investigation, officials warn that high speed, poor traction, and reduced visibility remain a deadly combination.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder that even a single momentary lapse can have devastating consequences.

