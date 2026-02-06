Swedish national arrested in Patong, Phuket for the rape of a compatriot woman at his hotel last Sunday

Phuket police arrested a 32-year-old Swedish tourist at a Patong hotel on a rape warrant after a fellow Swedish woman reported being assaulted in his room following a meeting near a convenience store.

Police in Phuket on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a 32-year-old Swedish national on a rape charge in the Patong area. The suspect was taken into custody after police received a complaint on Sunday, February 1. Investigators said the victim was also a Swedish national. She had met the man earlier at a convenience store. According to police, the rape and sexual assault occurred later that same day.

Police in Phuket arrested a Swedish national after a rape complaint filed by a woman from the same country. The arrest followed a formal investigation by officers from Patong Police Station. According to police, the case involved two foreign tourists visiting the Patong area.

The arrest occurred on February 4, 2026, after investigators obtained a court warrant. The warrant was issued by the Phuket Provincial Court. As a result, officers moved to locate the suspect without delay.

Police identified the suspect as a 32-year-old Swedish man. He is reportedly of Muslim descent. He was staying at a hotel in Patong Subdistrict. Subsequently, officers tracked him to a property on Na Nai 8 Road in Kathu District.

Police arrest Swedish suspect in Patong hotel on rape warrant following complaint by fellow Swedish tourist

The suspect was arrested in front of Room 411 at the hotel. According to police, the arrest took place without resistance. He was then taken directly to Patong Police Station. There, officers informed him of the charges and his legal status.

The charges include rape by coercion or violence. In addition, police listed indecent acts against a person over fifteen years of age. These charges apply when a victim is unable to resist, under Thai law.

The case began with a complaint filed on February 1, 2026. On that date, Police Lieutenant Colonel Surachat Thongyai received the report. He serves as an investigating officer at Patong Police Station.

According to police records, the complainant is a 26-year-old Swedish woman. She was visiting Phuket as a tourist. At the time, she reported being assaulted by a foreign man of the same nationality.

Woman reports meeting suspect at Patong store before alleged assault inside his hotel room later

In her statement, the woman described meeting the suspect shortly before the alleged assault. Specifically, she said they met outside a convenience store near Soi Khlong Bang Wat. According to investigators, the location is within the Patong area.

The woman told police the encounter lasted about five minutes. After that brief conversation, she agreed to accompany the man to his hotel room. Subsequently, they travelled together to the hotel in Patong.

According to the complaint, the assault occurred soon after they entered the room. The woman told police the man forced her to have sex. She stated that coercion and threats were used.

She further reported attempting to resist and escape. However, she said the man threatened her with harm if she tried to leave. Despite the threats, she eventually managed to get away from the room.

Victim escapes hotel, undergoes hospital exam as Patong police launch formal investigation

After escaping, the woman fled the hotel. Then, she returned to her own accommodation. Later, she decided to report the incident to police. Following the complaint, police referred the woman to Patong Hospital. There, she underwent a medical examination. As part of the process, a medical certificate was issued.

Police confirmed that the medical certificate was included as evidence. In addition, officers documented her statement in detail. According to police, both medical and testimonial evidence were reviewed.

Afterwards, investigators launched a formal investigation. The case was handled under the direction of senior officers at Patong Police Station. The operation followed standard investigative procedures.

The investigation was overseen by Acting Police Colonel Korakrit Khantakruea. He serves as the Superintendent of Patong Police Station. Meanwhile, the investigation team was led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Suchart Chumphoosang.

Court issues arrest warrant after officers identify suspect and confirm custody in Phuket rape case

Police Major Noppadol Tonmani also participated in the case. He is the Chief of Investigation at Patong Police Station. Together, the team reviewed forensic and circumstantial evidence.

According to police, the investigation led to the identification of the suspect. After reviewing the case file, officers requested an arrest warrant. Subsequently, the Phuket Provincial Court approved the request.

Once the warrant was issued, officers began searching for the suspect. Shortly afterwards, they located him at the hotel on Na Nai 8 Road. The arrest followed soon after. Police publicly confirmed the arrest on February 5, 2026. At that time, they released basic case details. However, the suspect’s name was not disclosed.

Authorities said the suspect remains in custody. He is being held for further legal proceedings. Meanwhile, investigators continue to compile evidence.

Police stated that both the suspect and the complainant are Swedish nationals. Nevertheless, the case is being prosecuted under Thai law. Nationality does not affect legal procedures, police said. According to police, the investigation remains ongoing. Once complete, the case will be forwarded to prosecutors. Court proceedings are expected to follow.

Further reading:

French tourist killed in Phuket road smash. 51 year old Thai driver of speeding Volvo arrested at the scene

Tributes pour in for British expat who died in a horrific bike accident on Thursday in Chiang Mai

British man dies in horrific big bike accident near an underpass in Chiang Mai early Thursday morning

Brit in Udon Thani heart sore after his beloved tricycle motorbike is stolen by early morning thieves

8 year old girl in Udon Thani had a narrow escape when a UK man’s car crashed through her garden wall

UK former mercenary, living in Thailand for 22 years, given a strong warning by Udon Thani police on Friday

Thai speaking foreigner attacks PTT service station attendants in Udon Thani in the early hours

Fierce and enraged UK tourist assaulted a Phuket Tuk Tuk driver on Saturday over a fare and change dispute

Phuket police promise to charge a foreign man for cutting a chain put on his illegally parked bike

Anutin tells Swiss man Urs Fehr he should go home as he urges Phuket’s governor to monitor the court case

Swiss man Uli Fehr’s hellish Thai nightmare as he is detained and branded as a threat to society

Another even more serious assault by a Swiss man on a frail Thai woman as Uli Fehr has his visa revoked