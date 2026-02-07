Jet row hits election eve as Pheu Thai’s Suriya confirms 862m baht Gulfstream buy, defends asset filing, denies misuse, and blames political timing as scrutiny intensifies ahead of Sunday’s vote.

Ahead of Sunday’s election, a key political figure has moved quickly and decisively to shut down controversy over the purchase of a luxury Gulfstream private jet in 2024, with former deputy prime minister and Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate Suriya Juangroongruangkit confirming he acquired the aircraft using the services of financier Benjamin Mauerberger, also known as Ben Smith, who came under sharp scrutiny last year after being accused of links to grey money tied to Cambodian scam centres. Mr Suriya simultaneously addressed questions over discrepancies in the jet’s valuation when he filed asset returns as an outgoing minister with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

Just hours before Election Day, senior Pheu Thai figure and prime ministerial candidate Mr. Suriya issued a public clarification regarding a private jet purchase. The clarification came as online scrutiny intensified. The issue emerged during the final stretch of the national election campaign, when attention on senior figures is at its highest.

The aircraft at the centre of the controversy is a Gulfstream G550 private jet. Mr Suriya purchased the jet in 2024. At the time, he was serving as deputy prime minister and minister of transport.

The transaction was arranged through financier Benjamin Mauerberger, also known as Ben Smith. However, Mr Smith is a controversial foreign businessman whose assets have been frozen by Thailand’s Anti-Money Laundering Office.

Parliamentary allegations link Ben Smith to Cambodian scam funds, drawing jet purchase into politics

In parliament last year, People’s Party MPs, including Rangsiman Rome, linked Mr Smith to grey money funds coming from Cambodia’s scam centre industry into Thailand. These claims are rejected by Mr Smith and other businesspeople linked with a range of investments.

At the same time, Mr Smith is believed to have provided similar private jet services to former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. No further details were provided about that transaction. Nevertheless, Mr Smith’s involvement has drawn increased attention to the aircraft purchase. As a result, the issue quickly moved from online discussion into the political arena.

The controversy gained traction after posts by the Facebook page CSI LA. The page alleged that a Thai politician, identified only as “Big S,” purchased a Gulfstream jet from Mr Smith. According to the post, the aircraft had an estimated value of about 800 million baht. However, the page claimed the jet was reported to the National Anti-Corruption Commission at only 30 million baht.

As these claims circulated, questions emerged over asset disclosure. Consequently, public scrutiny intensified in the days leading up to the election. The allegations spread rapidly across social media platforms. In turn, the issue became a focal point of political debate.

Social media claims over Gulfstream jet value fuel asset disclosure questions before election day

On Friday,

February 6, 2026, Mr Suriya publicly addressed the matter. He confirmed that he had purchased the Gulfstream G550 from Mr Smith. He stated that the total value of the aircraft exceeded 862 million baht. However, he clarified that his personal ownership stake was limited to 30 million baht. The remaining ownership, he said, belonged to family members.

According to Mr Suriya, the aircraft was purchased in August 2024. At that time, he was actively serving in the transport ministry. He stated that the jet was intended for use during his ministerial tenure. Moreover, he said it was used for various missions connected to his official role.

He further stated that the final scheduled use of the aircraft was in November 2025. Later, he specified that the last actual use occurred in early November 2025. As such, he rejected claims linking the aircraft to current campaign activity. He also denied any use of the jet after that period.

Meanwhile, attention focused on reporting discrepancies. Mr Suriya stated that full ownership details were submitted to the National Anti-Corruption Commission. He said the disclosure was made in accordance with all laws and regulations. To date, the commission has not released further findings related to the case.

Suriya confirms 862 million baht jet purchase, outlines family ownership and NACC disclosure filing

In explaining the purchase, Mr Suriya described a simple sequence of events. He said he wanted to acquire an aircraft. At the time, he discussed the idea with friends and acquaintances. According to his account, one friend recommended an aircraft offered through Mr Smith. As a result, the transaction proceeded.

Mr Suriya described the deal as straightforward. He said it involved only a buyer and seller relationship. He denied any broader association with Mr Smith. Furthermore, he stated that the transaction was unrelated to Mr Smith’s legal issues.

Despite these explanations, allegations continued to circulate online. Some posts claimed the aircraft was used to transport political funds. Others alleged flights to northern and northeastern regions. These regions are considered key electoral battlegrounds. However, Mr Suriya firmly denied these claims.

In response, he stated that the aircraft was never used to transport money. He also denied transporting political materials. Moreover, he described the allegations as politically motivated. He said they were made during the final days before the election.

Suriya rejects claims that jet moved funds or campaign materials, says accusations are political

According to Mr Suriya, the controversy exists largely because of Mr Smith’s name. He said the association alone triggered suspicion. Nevertheless, he maintained that the purchase itself complied fully with the law. He reiterated that all disclosures were properly filed.

Furthermore, it should be noted that Mr Smith has consistently denied any wrongdoing despite government moves against him. The financier is presently suing former MP Rangsiman Rome of the People’s Party for ฿100 million regarding his parliamentary statements linking Mr Smith to criminal activity, which he strongly denies.

The South African is well known in Bangkok and, over the years, has built up a network of friends and acquaintances, including senior ministers in the present government.

Ben Smith denies wrongdoing, launches 100 million baht lawsuit, remains well connected in Bangkok

The clarification came amid an intense political climate. Thailand heads into a closely contested general election on Sunday. As election day and nighttime results approach, coalition calculations are already underway. Early expectations suggest three major parties will dominate the results.

These parties include the People’s Party, Bhumjaithai Party, and Pheu Thai Party. Each is expected to secure a substantial number of seats. However, smaller parties may hold the balance of power. These include the Kla Tham Party and the Democrat Party.

As a result, post-election negotiations are expected to begin immediately. In that context, Mr Suriya is seen as a key political figure. He is widely regarded as a senior strategist within Pheu Thai. Over the years, he has held several senior cabinet roles.

Previously, he served as deputy prime minister. He also served as Minister of Industry. These positions placed him at the centre of national infrastructure policy. Notably, he also acted as government leader last year.

Election countdown sharpens focus on coalitions as Suriya positioned as key Pheu Thai strategist

That period coincided with controversy surrounding former prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Although details were not elaborated, the episode was politically sensitive. Consequently, Mr Suriya’s leadership profile increased during that time.

Beyond politics, Mr Suriya is also a prominent businessman. He is a member of the Juangroongruangkit family. In addition, he is the uncle of Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit. Thanathorn is the founder of Thailand’s progressive political movement.

Meanwhile, scrutiny of asset disclosures remains high. Public attention continues to focus on the jet’s valuation. To date, the National Anti-Corruption Commission has not announced investigative conclusions. Likewise, the Anti-Money Laundering Office has issued no new statements linking the aircraft to violations.

Mr Suriya’s quick clarification and explanation make clear there was nothing untoward in this matter. The former cabinet minister maintains that the purchase and later disclosure complied with the law.

