Mistaken identity horror: Thai grandfather stabs son-in-law, thinking he was his violent grandson. Despite the attack, the New Zealand man forgives him and even helps post bail. Family drama unfolds in Nakhon Ratchasima after drug-fueled tensions erupt.

A tragedy was narrowly averted on Thursday when a 60-year-old New Zealand man was mistakenly stabbed in the abdomen by his father-in-law. Mr. Eddie and his wife, Ms. Manit, had only returned home on Wednesday to the Prakhon Chai district of Nakhon Ratchasima. Previously, Ms Manit’s father was guarding the house. On Thursday after a heated exchange with Ms. Manit’s son, Mr. Tawat, who became violent, the elderly man took a knife and stood sentry at the door.

The grandfather later mistook his son-in-law for his grandson. It came amid a tense situation at the home of the Thai-Kiwi couple. Nonetheless, afterwards, Mr. Eddie forgave his father-in-law and even offered to assist with bail.

The New Zealand man, inadvertently stabbed by his father-in-law on Friday, expressed his support and forgiveness. It came as the Thai man gave himself up to police.

The 75-year-old man, identified as Mr. Lek, reported to police at Prakhon Chai Police Station in Nakhon Ratchasima that he stabbed his son-in-law by mistake. He mistook him for his errant grandson.

New Zealand man stabbed in abdomen after grandfather mistakes him for violent grandson in a tense moment

The tragic but thankfully non-fatal stabbing took place at 12:30 PM on Thursday. Earlier, Mr. Lek had been taking care of a home in Ban Bo Din village in Phaisan Sub-district for his wife and her foreign husband. The couple had returned on Wednesday, February 5th.

Afterwards, Mr. Lek’s grandson, his daughter’s son, demanded money for drugs. In turn, his mother refused but promised to give him money later after exchanging some foreign currency. Nevertheless, the young man refused to accept this and became violent. He later stormed off.

Mr. Lek was in tears on Friday when he explained what happened to police. Certainly, he brought with him to the station a 20-centimeter knife he had used. The grandfather said he was angered and fearful at his grandson’s tirade. Indeed, he had observed him previously abusing both his mother and his wife.

Grandfather, fearing for family’s safety, mistakenly attacks son-in-law in tragic but non-fatal incident

Therefore, he had resolved to be on guard if the young man returned. Eventually, when the front door of the house opened, he pounced on his New Zealand son-in-law instead. The Kiwi was identified by police only as 60-year-old Mr. Eddie.

On Thursday, the foreigner was removed from the property by emergency services to Prakonchai Hospital.

In the meantime, the grandson, identified as Mr. Tawat, has disappeared.

Mr. Lek was emotional on Friday as he spoke to reporters about his grandson.

Grandfather confesses to mistaken stabbing, bringing weapon to police in emotional statement

“I’ve watched him abuse both his mother and wife multiple times,” he explained. “I was determined to protect my family if he returned. When I heard the door open, I reacted without looking and accidentally stabbed my son-in-law instead.”

In the meantime, police are expected to press charges, although this is not clear at this time. Certainly, Mr. Manit, Mr. Lek’s daughter told police that she and her husband will post bail for her father.

