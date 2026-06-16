British tourist Oliver Hardy’s dream Thailand stay became a 16-month prison nightmare after a visa scam, fake immigration stamps and a conviction. The Croydon man tells of overcrowded cells, a prison stabbing, violence and his brutal journey through Thailand’s jails.

What began as a British tourist’s dream holiday in Thailand descended into a 16-month prison nightmare involving fake visa stamps, a failed border escape, violent inmates and shocking claims from behind the walls of Bangkok’s prison system. Oliver Hardy, a 27-year-old heating engineer from Croydon, says a series of decisions after a visa overstay led him into a legal battle that ended with a conviction, a lengthy jail term and a brutal fight for survival.

British tourist Oliver Hardy entered Thailand searching for paradise, but left with a prison story lasting 16 months. A visa overstay, fake immigration stamps and a criminal conviction transformed his dream journey into a brutal ordeal behind bars.

The 27-year-old heating engineer from Croydon arrived in Thailand in January 2023. Before his departure, he had saved money for five years. He intended to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime adventure. Instead, his extended stay ended inside Bangkok’s harsh prison system.

According to The Sun, Hardy quickly fell in love with Thailand’s atmosphere and culture. Consequently, he sought a way to remain longer. He paid £1,200, about ฿52,500, for what he believed was a legitimate Muay Thai visa.

Visa scam leaves Brit overstaying before Pattaya border trip with false stamps later found by officials

However, the arrangement was a scam, according to Hardy. By the time he discovered the truth, his authorised stay had expired. His immigration problems had already begun.

In response, Hardy looked for another way to repair his status. He later approached a visa service in Pattaya in December 2023 and paid a further £1,800, around ฿78,800.

According to his account, the operation appeared organised and convincing. He was flown south and transported by taxi across the Malaysian border. Afterwards, he travelled through Kuala Lumpur before flying back to Bangkok.

At first, the plan seemed successful. He received what appeared to be a new 30-day entry stamp. Moreover, he later extended his stay through an immigration office without difficulty.

For several months, Hardy believed the problem was solved. Yet his fortunes changed after moving to Bali in February 2024. He later returned to Bangkok for a brief five-day visit with his sister.

Immigration officer spots passport stamps missing from system at Bangkok arrivals triggering his arrest

Upon his arrival, a female Immigration Bureau officer examined his passport closely. Notably, she discovered two stamps missing from the immigration database.

Hardy said he had never studied the stamps carefully. He later claimed one falsely showed a flight to England he never took.

An eight-hour interview with immigration officials followed. During questioning, Hardy insisted he had not created the false documents. Nevertheless, he said officers did not accept his explanation.

The case then became far more serious. Prosecutors pursued multiple offences linked to his overstay and forged immigration records.

The Sun reported Hardy was convicted in 2024 of five offences. These included overstaying his visa and leaving Thailand without immigration inspection. In addition, the charges included forging immigration stamps, forging official seals and using forged documents.

British traveller convicted over forged documents after fake passport stamps were exposed in Thailand

Initially, the court imposed a two-year and eight-month sentence. Following his guilty plea, the term was reduced to one year and four months.

Before entering Bangkok Remand Prison, Hardy spent 46 days inside an Immigration Detention Centre. There, he described extreme overcrowding and deteriorating conditions.

According to his account, around 120 detainees were packed into a single cell. Separately, he said the toilet inside the cell was broken and unusable.

Hardy also claimed officials told him he would soon be sent home to Britain. Instead, he said he was returned to court to face three additional charges.

As a result, Hardy believed he faced a possible sentence between nine and 24 years. Ultimately, his guilty plea reduced his prison term significantly.

Bangkok Remand Prison horror includes assault, violence and a brutal attack on a British inmate

Bangkok Remand Prison became the setting for his most disturbing experiences. He shared a cramped cell with 22 prisoners and slept on bare concrete.

On his first night, he said he woke to muffled screams. Speaking to The Sun, Hardy said: “When I looked up, I saw a guy on the floor with three guys holding him down while another raped him.”

He added: “I found out later that the victim was disabled. He couldn’t have been older than 20, he looked like a kid.”

After witnessing the attack, Hardy said his outlook changed immediately. He told The Sun: “After that, I realised I need to change my mindset here and just become something I’m not. I wasn’t going to let that s*** happen to me.”

Brit says Thai mafia prison gang stabbed him as violence and despair dominated prison life

On another front, Hardy claimed he later became a target for inmates connected to the Thai mafia. Four men approached him during one confrontation.

He said he fought them off before noticing a strange feeling in his leg. Soon afterwards, he discovered he had been stabbed with a sharpened plastic screwdriver.

In parallel, Hardy described other violent scenes inside the prison. He claimed some inmates repeatedly attempted suicide by smashing their heads against walls.

Meanwhile, he said violence was a constant part of everyday prison life. The noise of attacks during the night became something prisoners expected.

After roughly one year, Hardy was transferred to Thon Buri Prison. He remained there for another four months before his release.

Released Brit resumes Asian travels after alleging abuse and violence inside notorious Thai prisons

There, he made further claims about prison conditions. Hardy alleged that some guards entered the facility drunk and beat inmates with wooden sticks.

Eventually, his sentence ended after one year and four months in custody. The British traveller emerged from prison and continued exploring Asia.

At the time of his interview with The Sun, Hardy was travelling through Vietnam. He documented his journey on Instagram and planned to reach Brazil before the end of the year.

What began as a visa problem became a complex criminal case involving forged documents, detention and imprisonment. The case provides a stark account of one British traveller’s journey through Thailand’s immigration system and two prisons.

Further reading:

Systemic VIP corruption alleged at Immigration detention centre in Bangkok by rights activist ‘Genius’

Corruption killer submits evidence of criminality within the Thai Police to the National Police Chief

Police groups seek to sue General Surachate Hakparn or Big Joke for defamation despite damning evidence

Battle with scammers rages within Royal Thai Police as Big Joke continues fight against alleged corruption

Bombshell as former Police Chief Torsak and 200 senior officers are linked to corruption by board

Cambodian scam centre mess in Thailand threatens to topple interim government sooner rather than later

Deputy Minister of Finance Woraphak bows out after only 33 days amid furore over scammer centre claims

PM asks top minister for explanation as ex official claims Hun Sen started war to protect his scam centre industry

High powered, secretive meeting chaired by PM agrees robust action against Cambodian networks