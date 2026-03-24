16 street hookers, mostly African, sent to Immigration detention centre on Friday awaiting deportation

Bangkok police raided Sukhumvit Soi 4 on Friday night and arrested 16 foreign women for prostitution. They handed them to Immigration for visa revocation and deportation. Reportedly, tourist complaints and social media reports triggered a multi-agency operation.

Sixteen street hookers hit Bangkok on Friday night—and never made it home. Scantily dressed, they were caught in a police dragnet that swept Sukhumvit Soi 4, a notorious hotspot. All were from Africa, except one Vietnamese sex worker. They were sent to the Immigration Bureau’s Suan Phlu detention centre. Police are now processing deportation orders against them. This was the latest in a string of operations over several days targeting Bangkok’s vast sex and vice industry.

On the evening of Friday, March 20, 2026, Bangkok police conducted a major raid in Sukhumvit Soi 4, Khlong Toei District. The operation resulted in the arrest of 16 foreign women suspected of prostitution. Following the arrests, all were sent to the Immigration Bureau for visa revocation and deportation.

The raid began at approximately 8:30 PM. Pol. Maj. Gen. Witawat Chinkam, Commander of Metropolitan Police Division 5, led the operation. Additionally, Pol. Col. Yingyot Suwannano, Superintendent of Lumpini Police Station, and Pol. Lt. Col. Ekaphon Phutthikul, Deputy Superintendent, coordinated on-site.

Officials from the Department of Women and Family Affairs, under the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, joined the police. In addition, officers from Immigration Bureau 1 were present to manage legal processing. Consequently, the operation reflected a high level of multi-agency coordination.

Raid followed complaints and social media reports about foreign women offering sexual services openly

The raid followed multiple complaints from foreign tourists and social media reports. Specifically, the reports claimed that a group of foreign women of colour was openly offering sexual services in the area. Therefore, authorities conducted surveillance to identify the individuals involved. Once suspects were confirmed, a search and arrest operation was executed without incident.

Among the arrested were 10 Tanzanian nationals, 5 Kenyan nationals, and 1 Vietnamese national. They were charged under Section 5 of the Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act 1996.

The law criminalises contacting, soliciting, introducing, following, or harassing individuals in public for prostitution. It also applies to acts that are openly shameful or create a public nuisance. Following their arrest, officials from the Department of Women and Family Affairs issued fines.

Subsequently, the women were handed over to Immigration Police Division 1. Authorities revoked their permission to stay in Thailand under Section 12(8) of the Immigration Act 1979. As a result, all 16 women were sent to the Immigration Bureau at Suan Phlu for deportation processing.

Police confirm raid enforced public solicitation laws and involved multiple agencies in Bangkok

Police confirmed that the operation aimed to enforce laws against public solicitation. Officers stated that the women were operating openly in public areas. Moreover, their actions had triggered repeated complaints from residents and tourists.

The Metropolitan Police Division 5 emphasised that the operation targeted behaviour that violated legal provisions and disturbed public order.

The raid demonstrated extensive coordination between multiple law enforcement units and government agencies. The Vice Suppression Unit, Lumpini Police Station, and Patrol Unit 4 collaborated closely with social welfare and immigration authorities.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security assisted in processing fines and providing necessary documentation for immigration. The multi-agency approach ensured all legal and administrative steps were properly executed.

Authorities highlighted that arrests of individuals engaged in prostitution require coordination with immigration officers. Legal processing includes fines, revocation of visas, and deportation. Under Section 12(8) of the Immigration Act, authorities may remove foreigners who violate Thai law. In this case, all 16 women were found to have violated the law. Consequently, they remain in custody at the Immigration Bureau Suan Phlu pending deportation.

Sukhumvit Soi 4 raid shows prior complaints and monitoring were used to target prostitution activity

Local authorities noted that Sukhumvit Soi 4 has been the site of numerous complaints regarding street solicitation. Surveillance and public reporting helped identify individuals operating illegally. Therefore, police conducted monitoring prior to the raid to ensure arrests complied fully with legal standards.

The raid is part of ongoing operations in Bangkok targeting public prostitution. Authorities confirmed that complaints from residents and tourists are the primary triggers for enforcement. In addition, surveillance and social media monitoring were used to locate and confirm suspects before the operation.

Police emphasised that Section 5 of the Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act applies to solicitation in public and semi-public areas. The law aims to prevent public nuisance and maintain urban order.

Immigration officials stated that deportation follows strict legal procedures. After fines are issued, authorities assess visa status and confirm eligibility for removal. Foreign nationals violating Thai laws face immediate administrative action. In this operation, all 16 women were found in violation and deemed subject to deportation.

Authorities confirmed that the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security ensured proper handling of administrative procedures. The ministry issued fines and provided documentation to immigration authorities. Additionally, police ensured coordination across units for the smooth execution of arrests and transfers. This case represents a multi-agency response to illegal public prostitution.

Raid concluded without incident as arrests were processed while deportation proceedings continue

The operation concluded without incident. All 16 women were transferred to immigration authorities the same night. Officials stated that deportation proceedings will continue according to legal procedures.

Police have not released further details on future operations. However, monitoring of public areas for illegal activity will continue. Immigration and social development agencies will maintain cooperation in enforcing laws on prostitution and foreign nationals.

The raid in Sukhumvit Soi 4 demonstrates strict enforcement of Thai law. Authorities confirmed that legal procedures, including fines, visa revocation, and deportation, were followed fully. Police also noted that arrests were based entirely on complaints and verified illegal activity. The arrested women remain in custody, and deportation is pending completion of administrative and legal processes.

The police actions followed a swoop earlier in the week on girl bars in areas frequented by foreigners in Bangkok. No underage girls were found, nor drugs. However, two workers from Laos were arrested for working illegally, together with one bar owner/manager.

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