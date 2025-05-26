On the run UK fraudster on Ko Samui who ran a hotel and six restaurants under a fake alias is arrested

UK fraudster Ashton Saunders, posing as a hotel tycoon on Koh Samui, was busted alongside armed robbery suspect Kieran Thornton in a Thai Immigration Bureau operation. Saunders ran seven fake-front businesses using Thai nominees. Both face extradition to the UK.

Two British men were arrested by Immigration Bureau officers on Saturday on Ko Samui. One is wanted in the UK for armed robbery, while the other is a convicted fraudster who changed his name and fled to Thailand. Thirty-seven-year-old Ashton Kevin Saunders, operating under the alias Ben Ashton, ran a hotel and at least six bars and restaurants on the island. He used Thai companies registered under nominee shareholders to conceal his control of the businesses. Meanwhile, Kieran Thornton had fled the UK ahead of a warrant issued for his involvement in an armed robbery. On Sunday, senior Immigration Bureau officials on Ko Samui confirmed they were working closely with the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA), particularly in the Saunders case, which remains an open investigation in Thailand.

Two British fugitives have been arrested on the Thai resort island of Koh Samui after months of living under the radar. Immigration police, acting on court warrants and international alerts, caught the men in separate operations on Saturday evening.

The arrests occurred in the Bo Phut area of Koh Samui, Surat Thani province. Officers from Immigration Division 6, working with the Crime Suppression Division and local police, led the crackdown.

Both men were wanted for serious crimes committed in the United Kingdom. They had fled the UK to avoid prison and had been hiding in plain sight while running illegal businesses.

Armed robbery suspect Kieran Thornton caught at marina after months living quietly in rented house

The first suspect, Kieran Daniel Farrer Thornton, 38, was arrested at Petcherat Marina in Moo 4, Bo Phut subdistrict. Thornton had been living quietly in a rented house while evading an arrest warrant for armed robbery.

According to Police Lieutenant General Songprote Sirisukha, commander of Immigration Division 6, Thornton was wanted under a Thai court warrant issued on May 19. He was classified as a transnational criminal. British authorities had already submitted a formal extradition request.

After his arrest, Thornton was handed over to prosecutors from the Office of the Attorney General’s International Affairs Department. Extradition proceedings are now underway.

Meanwhile, the second suspect, Ashton Kevin Saunders, 37, was taken into custody in a separate operation. Saunders, also known as Ben Ashton, had entered Thailand on a tourist visa.

However, investigators later discovered that Saunders was a convicted fraudster who had escaped sentencing in the UK. He had been found guilty of fraud but fled before serving prison time.

Convicted UK fraudster Ashton Saunders posed as a hotel tycoon while running illegal empire in Chaweng Beach

According to Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA), Saunders was involved in high-level deception schemes in the UK. Yet in Thailand, he posed as a respected businessman in the bustling Chaweng Beach area.

He lived openly with his family and operated multiple hospitality businesses, including a hotel, six bars, and restaurants. However, the businesses were not legally structured. Saunders used Thai nominee shareholders to mask his involvement, which is strictly illegal under Thai law.

Officers from immigration, tourist police, Bo Phut police and local administrators raided all seven businesses. They collected documents, questioned staff and seized evidence.

Investigators are now examining whether these establishments were properly licensed. If violations are found, all those involved will face prosecution.

“Any wrongdoing will be met with full legal action,” said Police Lieutenant General Songprote. “We will proceed strictly according to Thai law.”

Following the arrest, Immigration Division 6 immediately revoked Saunders’ visa. Since he had been convicted abroad and fled sentencing, he is now classified as a prohibited person under Thai immigration law.

Thai police revoke visa and begin deportation process after exposing Saunders’ fake business operations

“The Surat Thani Immigration Office has been ordered to notify him officially of the visa cancellation,” said Police Lieutenant General Songprote. “We will coordinate with the UK for his deportation.”

Because of his conviction, Saunders is banned from entering or staying in the Kingdom. Authorities are now working closely with British officials to arrange his return to serve time.

Moreover, officers uncovered strong evidence that Saunders’ business empire was based on proxy ownership. His Thai nominees had no real control or financial stake in the companies.

Raids were conducted using search warrants from the Koh Samui Provincial Court. Evidence was seized from all seven businesses, including ledgers, contracts and financial records.

If the companies are found guilty of using nominees, they may face asset seizure and forced closure. Thai nationals involved could also be charged with acting as illegal proxies.

“This isn’t just a visa issue,” one immigration officer said. “It’s a full-scale criminal investigation involving business law and immigration fraud.”

Both fugitives face extradition as UK-Thai cooperation deepens in transnational crackdown on foreign crime

Both men face extradition under bilateral agreements between Thailand and the United Kingdom. Thai courts will review each case before deportation takes place.

Although the suspects were arrested on the same day, their cases are separate. Thornton was wanted for armed robbery. Saunders was a convicted fraudster hiding behind fake businesses.

Even so, both men followed a similar pattern: enter Thailand on tourist visas, then build a false life through illegal means.

Authorities believe the men used Koh Samui’s popularity and relaxed atmosphere to avoid detection. Tourist-heavy areas often provide cover for foreign fugitives, officials said.

“Tourist zones like Chaweng are attractive for people trying to disappear,” said a police source. “But eventually, the law catches up.”

The investigation was triggered by alerts from the British government and a coordinated intelligence review. Immigration Division 6 acted swiftly once confirmation came from UK agencies.

National Crime Agency worked with Thai authorities in a wider effort targeting fugitives in southern Thailand

In particular, the National Crime Agency worked closely with Thai authorities to trace the men’s movements and businesses. Both arrests were part of a larger crackdown on foreign fugitives in southern Thailand.

Although most foreign residents in Thailand abide by the law, officials warned that criminals hiding behind visas and fake companies would be found.

Thailand’s laws on business ownership are clear. Foreigners are not allowed to use Thai nominees to bypass ownership restrictions. Any such arrangement is considered fraudulent.

The crackdown comes amid rising concern about foreigners misusing the Thai hospitality sector. Several past cases involved fugitives using resorts and bars as fronts for laundering money or evading capture.

Koh Samui crackdown continues as Thai police target criminals hiding among tourists and fake business fronts

Koh Samui, one of Thailand’s most visited islands, attracts millions of tourists every year. However, its tourism boom also draws criminal elements seeking to blend in.

Despite the risks, Thai immigration officials vowed to continue sweeping operations across the region. Surveillance has increased, especially in areas popular with expats and tourists.

In the meantime, both suspects are being held pending final approval for extradition. Thornton and Saunders are expected to be deported within weeks, depending on court procedures.

Both men will soon be on their way back to Britain — this time, under guard and in handcuffs.

Further reading:

Drug taking hotelier, a Frenchman, arrested by police on Koh Phangan in a major local police operation

33-year-old Israeli entrepreneur arrested on Koh Phangan for running illegal motorbike rental service

Israeli in Phuket nabbed by police for motorbike theft at his hotel in Thalang. Faces up to 3 years in prison

German assaults Thai man, steals his motorbike. Then drives to a shop and steals a high end smartphone

Crazed foreigner terrifies locals. Scottish man attacks shop owner, his wife and children in Phuket village

Body of crazed German man who refused to take his meds but instead smoked cannabis, found at home

Visa to be revoked as crazy pot smoking German is charged after terrorising Nakhon Ratchasima clinics

Loony pot-smoking German who terrorises dentist clinics on the run in Nakhon Ratchasima. Arrested

29-year-old Indian tourist jumped to his death in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area. Cannabis found in room