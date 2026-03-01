Thai wife who hired two men to murder love rival in a car bomb explosion arrested by police this week

Wife hires hitmen in Chonburi car bomb plot: four devices rigged under fuel tank, remote blast fails, victim survives. Three suspects arrested after CCTV probe; all confess to attempted murder in a love triangle revenge attack carried out with hired help.

Thai police last Tuesday rounded up a three-member gang that attempted to murder a Thai woman in Chonburi by planting an explosive device under her car. The ringleader, 38-year-old Ms. Kasama, was reportedly the wife of the targeted woman’s boyfriend. The plot surfaced on December 24th when the victim’s car erupted in fire and smoke in the Don Hua Lo area of Chonburi. Only a quarter of the device detonated, saving her life. Police revealed on Wednesday that two 34-year-old men, hired by Ms. Kasama, planted the bomb under her rival’s car the night before. The men had earlier fitted the vehicle with a tracking device.

Police in Chonburi have arrested three suspects over a failed car bomb attack on December 24, 2025. The attack occurred in the Don Hua Lo Police Station area.

The target was a woman believed to be the husband’s alleged mistress. The arrests were carried out on February 24, 2026. One day later, officers formally briefed the media.

According to Pol. Lt. Gen. Chatchai Surachetphong, Commander of Provincial Police Region 2, the first report came early on December 24. Police were told of a suspicious object under a car. Shortly afterwards, witnesses heard a loud noise and saw sparks beneath the vehicle.

Bomb squad finds four devices under fuel tank after partial blast in Chonburi’s Don Hua Lo area

As a result, officers moved quickly to secure the scene. Upon inspection, they found improvised explosive devices under the car. Specifically, there were four incendiary bombs contained in bottles. However, only one bottle had exploded. The remaining three still held explosive material.

Therefore, authorities called in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit. In addition, the Forensic Science Centre 2 in Chonburi joined the operation. Together, they examined and neutralised the devices. Investigators later confirmed that all four bombs were fixed under the fuel tank.

Moreover, the system was connected to a remote-controlled detonator. However, the wiring was faulty. Consequently, only one device partially detonated. The other three failed due to improper circuit connections.

As a result, the explosion caused smoke and flames but limited destruction. The driver was alerted immediately. She then discovered the device beneath her car. Consequently, she survived the attack. Police said the placement under the fuel tank indicated intent to kill. Therefore, the case was treated as attempted murder from the outset.

Senior officers order expanded probe as CCTV and witnesses identify three key suspects

Subsequently, Pol. Maj. Gen. Chokchai Ngamwong, Deputy Commander of Provincial Police Region 2, ordered an expanded investigation. He assigned Pol. Maj. Gen. Pongphan Wongmanithet, Commander of Chonburi Provincial Police, to lead operations.

In addition, Pol. Col. Phatthana Robru, Superintendent of Don Hua Lo Police Station, directed local investigators. Thereafter, officers reviewed extensive CCTV footage. They also interviewed witnesses near the scene. As a result, three suspects were identified.

Police named them as Ms. Kasama, 38, Mr. Somkid, 34, and Mr. Thinawat, 34. Officers then sought arrest warrants from the Rayong Provincial Court. Once approved, coordinated raids were prepared. On February 24, teams raided four locations across Chonburi and Rayong provinces. Consequently, all three suspects were arrested under court warrants. They were taken into custody and handed to investigators at Don Hua Lo Police Station.

During the raids, police seized significant evidence. This included the vehicle used in the operation. In addition, officers recovered fake license plates. They also confiscated a remote-controlled detonator.

Evidence seized as wife hires two men, tracks the victim and plants a bomb under her fuel tank

Furthermore, more than 20 other items linked to the crime were seized. According to investigators, the female suspect believed the victim was involved with her husband. Therefore, police said she acted out of resentment. As a result, she allegedly hired the two male suspects to assist.

Investigators stated that Ms. Kasama knew one of the men from work. Subsequently, she learned how to assemble explosive devices from YouTube videos. After that, she ordered components, including detonators.

She also tested the device to confirm it would detonate. Meanwhile, the suspects monitored the victim’s daily movements. Specifically, Mr. Thinawat allegedly attached a GPS tracker to the victim’s car. He did so under Ms. Kasama’s instructions. As a result, they tracked the vehicle’s location closely.

On December 22, 2025, the suspects rented a car in Rayong Province. The following day, they used that vehicle to scout the target area. Later, they returned using the same car fitted with a fake license plate. According to police, they attached the explosive devices under the victim’s fuel tank on December 23. Afterwards, they positioned themselves at a waiting point. When the victim drove past, they activated the remote detonator.

Remote detonator triggered after suspects planted bombs under the fuel tank using a rented car

However, the system malfunctioned. Consequently, only one of the four bombs exploded. The other three failed due to incorrect wiring. Even so, the partial blast produced smoke and visible flames.

As a result, the driver stopped and discovered the device. Through continued investigation, police compiled forensic and digital evidence. CCTV footage placed the suspects near key locations. Witness statements confirmed the timeline. Additionally, seized materials matched components used in the devices.

Based on this evidence, arrest warrants were issued. Following their detention, all three suspects confessed, according to police. They admitted their respective roles in planning and executing the attack.

Police stated that the motive was a love triangle. Initially, the suspects were charged with attempted murder with premeditation. In addition, they face charges of jointly causing an explosion that endangered others and property. Furthermore, they were charged with jointly manufacturing or possessing explosives without permission. The case now proceeds through formal legal channels.

