Thai police smash Chinese mafia bitcoin mining operation with over 3,600 devices seized from shipping containers, water-cooled systems dismantled and stolen electricity losses to the state estimated at more than ฿3 billion, exposing a major transnational scam network.

Amid a corruption and scammer scandal surrounding his government, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul received fresh evidence of Chinese mafia influence on Wednesday. Police dismantled a mafia-sponsored bitcoin mining operation using a shipping container and water-cooling system at sites in Samut Sakhon and Uthai Thani. Over 3,600 devices were seized, valued at ฿270 million. Police estimate total losses to the Thai state from stolen electricity at ฿3 billion.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul inspected a massive illegal bitcoin mining operation on Wednesday. His government has been under scrutiny for corruption, often linked to Chinese influence or organised crime. This case involved shipping containers filled with computer devices, which cost the Thai state more than ฿3 billion.

Minister of Justice Rutthaphon Naowarat and other officials briefed the Prime Minister on the operation. They confirmed that the case is linked to Chinese mafia activity in Thailand. Authorities said over 3,600 bitcoin mining machines were seized.

The devices were hidden in shipping containers. In addition, the machines used water-cooling systems and stole electricity from the state. Investigators noted the operation had been ongoing for three years, resulting in losses exceeding ฿3 billion.

Prime Minister Anutin reviews massive bitcoin mining case linked to Chinese mafia, causing ฿3 billion losses.

At 4:30 PM on December 3, 2015, a public briefing was held at the Department of Special Investigation (DSI). Present were Prime Minister Anutin, Minister of the Interior Pol. Lt. Gen. Ruttapol Naowarat, Minister of Justice Pol. Lt. Col. Yutthana Praedam, the DSI Director-General, and Mr. Thana Chokprasombat, Deputy Governor of the Provincial Electricity Authority’s Electrical System Operations Division. Together, they announced the destruction of the illegal bitcoin mine under “Operation Copperhead.”

Mr. Anutin stated he attended to review DSI progress in Samut Sakhon and Uthai Thani provinces. He noted that the inspection aligns with government policy targeting cybercrime, scams and digital offences. Authorities emphasised that operations also target financial fraud and technology-related crimes.

The government pledged strict action against technology-related crimes. In addition, authorities confirmed that financial flows will be traced. Money laundering investigations are ongoing.

Authorities will seize assets connected to offences, including mule accounts. Furthermore, new threats from the “Chinese Grey” group and individuals of Burmese nationality were identified. Officials stressed these networks are unwelcome in Thailand.

Authorities outline bitcoin mining crackdown and trace financial flows linked to Chinese grey group

Illegal electricity use was also highlighted. Investigators said bitcoin miners caused significant energy losses. Therefore, all relevant agencies will cooperate to protect state resources. Consequently, Prime Minister Anutin instructed the Provincial Electricity Authority to halt and investigate unauthorised electricity consumption.

Pol. Lt. Col. Yutthana said that on December 2, DSI and the Provincial Electricity Authority Region 3 raided seven illegal bitcoin sites. Six were in Samut Sakhon, and one was in Uthai Thani. The locations included four warehouses and three residential properties. Authorities seized 3,642 bitcoin mining machines valued at approximately ฿270 million.

Electrical systems and accessories worth ฿30 million were also confiscated. Therefore, the total value of seized equipment exceeded ฿300 million. Investigators said the mining machines were concealed in containers modified with soundproofing and water-cooling systems. These modifications allowed continuous operation while hiding illegal electricity usage. Authorities described the operation as sophisticated and technically advanced.

Investigators trace Chinese grey network and estimate billions in stolen electricity from the state

Investigators traced the network to the “Chinese Grey” group, a transnational organisation based in Myanmar. This network is linked to large-scale scams and digital crime.

Financial records indicate the operation has been active for more than three years. Authorities estimate total losses to the Thai state at over ฿3 billion. In addition, preliminary investigations suggest more than ฿5 billion circulates within the criminal network.

Officials said some transactions involved digital assets, including bitcoin. Authorities confirmed these assets generated income for the Chinese mafia and associated scam networks.

Previously, on January 31, the DSI conducted “Bitforge Operation,” seizing 1,788 bitcoin mining machines in Samut Sakhon. That operation also revealed illegal electricity use for bitcoin mining.

Authorities emphasised that the current investigation focuses on both asset seizure and prosecution. Coordination with foreign governments, including China, is underway to monitor and disrupt transnational criminal networks.

Police seek to expand Chinese cooperation and track complex bitcoin mining operations

Preliminary talks with Chinese authorities have already taken place. Investigators are gathering evidence for money laundering charges and planning to expand enforcement across provinces and industries.

Officials described the operation as multi-layered. Warehouses were modified to evade detection. Residential properties were also used for mining. Machines operated continuously to generate digital currency.

Authorities stressed tracking both physical assets and financial flows. They confirmed that container modifications included advanced soundproofing and water-cooling techniques.

Prime Minister Anutin said the government will employ all investigative and enforcement tools. Authorities will continue to track illegal technology operations and seize associated assets.

Furthermore, cooperation with foreign law enforcement remains a priority. Officials said dismantling networks, seizing assets, and prosecuting offenders are central objectives.

Enforcement continues to prevent losses and monitor bitcoin mining affecting energy and finances

Authorities warned that bitcoin mining operations affect state finances and energy resources.

Electricity losses alone are significant. Therefore, enforcement measures will continue to prevent recurrence. The DSI confirmed ongoing monitoring and raids. Provincial Electricity Authorities are tasked with inspecting suspicious operations and enforcing regulations.

Officials said continued vigilance is required. They plan to uncover additional illegal operations and financial networks tied to transnational groups. Authorities emphasised that bitcoin mining and related crimes are increasingly sophisticated. Enforcement will target both domestic and international leads. Investigators said asset seizure and prosecution are central to their strategy.

Authorities confirmed that preparations are underway to coordinate with other countries. This includes tracking cross-border financial flows and accelerating the prosecution of transnational criminals. Officials said that evidence suggests the criminal network operates across multiple nations. Investigators continue to gather detailed intelligence to expand ongoing operations.

DSI confirms ongoing investigations and measures to secure state assets against criminal networks

The Department of Special Investigation confirmed that further investigations are underway. Officials said the government will maintain oversight of bitcoin mining activities across multiple provinces.

Measures are being implemented to prevent future financial and energy losses. Authorities emphasised that protecting state assets and electricity resources is a top priority. Law enforcement will continue tracking both machines and financial transactions.

Officials confirmed that raids and asset seizures will continue. They said they plan to identify more illegal operations and transnational networks. Investigators highlighted that bitcoin mining operations are increasingly sophisticated and technically advanced.

Authorities stressed that coordinated action between domestic and international agencies is critical. Officials said financial tracking, prosecution, and dismantling networks remain ongoing objectives.

Prime Minister Anutin concluded that the government will continue to act decisively against technology crimes. Police insist that all illegal bitcoin mining operations will face enforcement measures. Officials warned that both energy theft and financial fraud will remain under close surveillance. The DSI confirmed it will maintain an active presence to prevent new criminal networks from emerging.

