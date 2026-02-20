Coffin fortune ritual at Thai temple in Nakhon Nayok draws foreign tourists especially Russian flocking

Russians flock to Nakhon Nayok temple for coffin-lying “practice death” ritual as monks chant funeral rites, sprinkle holy water and inscribe yantra for fortune after media-fuelled surge in visitors.

Foreign tourists, particularly Russians, are flocking to a temple in Nakhon Nayok province near Bangkok to take part in a ritual said to bestow good fortune and protect against misfortune. This week, five tourists took part, lying in coffins inside a hall on the temple grounds. Monks at Wat Luang Phor Pak Daeng Temple supported participants with meditation and prayer. The temple has grown increasingly popular following expanding media coverage.

Russian tourists are travelling to Wat Luang Phor Pak Daeng Temple in Nakhon Nayok province to take part in a coffin-lying ritual believed to dispel bad luck and boost fortune.

A recent ceremony was held at the temple in Ban Yai subdistrict, Muang district. Notably, the influx followed coverage on television and online media. As a result, both Russian visitors and Thai devotees gathered at the site. Nakhon Nayok is just northeast of Bangkok.

At a hall within the temple grounds, five coffins were arranged in a row for the ceremony. One by one, participants lay inside the wooden coffins. Meanwhile, monks stood nearby and chanted funeral rites. In essence, the ritual replicates elements of an actual funeral. Consequently, the atmosphere mirrors a traditional ceremony for the dead.

Funeral-style coffin rite draws Russians to Nakhon Nayok temple after media coverage surge

The rite is described as “practicing death before real death.” According to temple officials, it serves as a reminder of life’s impermanence. During the ceremony this week, monks turned each participant’s body from west to east.

At the same time, they recited prayers without pause. Thereafter, they delivered blessings over the coffins. Finally, holy water was sprinkled to ward off misfortune.

The event was presided over by Phra Ratchaphromkhun. He serves as the Nakhon Nayok provincial ecclesiastical chief. He is also the abbot of Wat Phra Mani, known locally as Wat Luang Phor Pak Daeng. Under his supervision, the ceremony followed a fixed sequence. First came the entry into the coffin. Next came the chanting of funeral prayers. Subsequently, the symbolic turning of the body took place.

Once the chanting concluded, monks pronounced formal blessings. In turn, they sprinkled holy water over participants. As a result, the coffin phase of the ritual ended. Participants then stepped out and proceeded to additional rites. In addition to the coffin ceremony, monks applied sacred markings to foreheads and palms. Moreover, yantra inscriptions were written on participants’ wallets for prosperity.

Structured ritual blends funeral symbolism with blessings and yantra inscriptions for prosperity

Temple officials stated that the ritual is intended to dispel bad luck. Furthermore, they said it encourages mindfulness and reflection on death’s inevitability. Nevertheless, the format remained structured and uniform.

Monks conducted identical rites for Russian tourists and Thai devotees alike. Throughout the ceremony, participants followed instructions without deviation.

According to temple authorities, media exposure played a key role in the turnout. Television broadcasts highlighted the coffin-lying ritual. Online reports also circulated widely. Consequently, foreign interest increased, and Russian tourists began attending in visible numbers. Previously, the ritual primarily drew Thai worshippers. Now, however, international visitors are also present.

Media exposure drives foreign turnout as Russians join Thai devotees in coffin ritual

Throughout the proceedings, the five coffins remained central to the temple grounds. As chants echoed, participants lay motionless inside. Meanwhile, monks maintained steady recitation and ritual order.

After blessings were completed, participants exited the coffins in sequence. Subsequently, sacred markings and yantra inscriptions concluded the process.

In total, the ceremony combined funeral symbolism with fortune-related rites. However, each stage was conducted under clerical supervision. Finally, temple officials confirmed that attendance has grown following media coverage, with Russian tourists continuing to join Thai devotees in the coffin ritual.

Further reading:

Israeli who demanded a refund after a massage accused of snatching temple offering at Pattaya massage shop

Brazilian woman attacked police at Pattaya traffic stop for not wearing a helmet. Frenzy at the police station

Pattaya police ‘suspicious’ after 2 Westerners’ bodies found in the same condo building within 2 hours

Pattaya and Udon Thani police investigate separate attacks on foreign nationals. Drug addict arrested

Russian man savagely beaten with a wooden club in Pattaya by a man riding on a motorbike with a sidecar

Irish man viciously attacked with a folding knife in Pattaya early on Saturday morning near his condo

Uzbek tourist’s forged dollar holiday in Thailand ends with his arrest by Pattaya police after complaints

Russians watched as Police in Phuket send US dollar bills to the Embassy in Bangkok for verification

Taiwanese man had counterfeiting operation in two safes in hotel room where he was murdered

34-year-old Thai woman sought by police linked to Thursday’s hotel murder of a Taiwanese man

Bangkok Police seek arrest of white Westerner linked to the hotel murder of a Taiwanese man

Japanese man tells Chiang Mai police his 25-year-old girlfriend strangled herself with a cable in hotel room

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>