Doctors at Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital have confirmed that the young man suffered deep head wounds consistent with being beaten by a solid object.

Police officers in Chiang Mai are waiting to interview the university student currently being treated in hospital after he was reported to have been savagely beaten by two European men last Wednesday.

A 4th-year student at Chiang Mai University claims that he was attacked by two ‘farangs’ or European men at a scenic beauty spot in the province who robbed him of his possessions including his camera equipment and money.

Police at Phuping Ratchaniwet are reported to be awaiting the discharge of the student from Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital where he is being treated following his ordeal which occurred last Wednesday.

Police to take a detailed statement from the man

They wish to take a detailed statement in relation to the incident so that a full investigation into what happened can begin and the assailants tracked down.

The student told friends and other tourists who came to his assistance that he was the victim of violent mugging by ‘foreigners from Europe’ while he was viewing and taking photographs at the Doi Hua Moo viewing area near the Doi Suthep, a spectacular mountain in the west Chiang Mai near the Hmong tribal village of Doi Pui.

Story posted by his friends on social media

The story of how 24-year-old Theerapat Saen-in was set upon and robbed was posted on social media by his friends while he was in the hospital. A complaint was also filed with the police.

The friends of Mr Theerapat have asked the public and in particular pawn shops to be on the lookout for the stolen camera equipment.

Attacked by men with a wooden stick as he took photographs of the beautiful Doi Suthep mountain

He claims that two men attacked him with a wooden stick while he was taking photographs of the mountain on Wednesday.

They hit him a number of times in the head before he took flight into a nearby wooded area. Such was his panic that he fell within the wood on an embankment leaving him unconscious for a period of time.

Camera gear and belongings went missing

When Mr Theerapat came to, he returned to the viewing area where he found his belongings missing. He was then assisted by other tourists who could see that the man had been the victim of a violent attack.

At Chiang Mai Hospital, doctors treating the student say he was suffering from cuts and lacerations including several deep wounds on his head consistent with having been beaten with a solid object.

