48-year-old Ekachai Jaruksin was said to have been driven to his violent outburst on Valentines Day by drug use and the stress of a failed business as well as the loss of his wife. He was due in court next Wednesday where he was facing firearms and drugs charges as well as a charge of attempted murder. He had used two handguns to fire 40 shots from the third floor for his commercial building in Pathumwan Bangkok, a sports store.

A 48-year-old businessman facing serious criminal charges in court over a shooting incident in Bangkok on Valentine’s Day was found dead on Monday morning. He is believed to have died from chronic underlying health conditions.

Police in Pathumwan have confirmed that a 48-year-old businessman who was due to report to the Bangkok South Criminal Court on Wednesday next April 15th was found slumped in a chair at his business premises on Monday, dead.

48-year-old Ekachai Jaruksin is believed by doctors who examined the body at the scene, to have died from a pre-existing congenital heart problem. Police at the scene found medicine for the man’s health condition and a blood pressure gauge which they are holding as evidence.

Businessman gained notoriety on Valentines Day

Mr Ekachai attained notoriety on St Valentine’s Day last when he appeared to lose his senses and fired 40 shots from several firearms from his once-busy premises in the Pathumwan district of Bangkok near Chulalongkorn University.

The incident led to a standoff and negotiations with police after the area was locked down and surrounded.

Busy sports shop had lost trade due to the owner’s ill health, relationship issues and poor economy

The businessman ran a sports store which was once prosperous but had steadily lost trade in recent times due to the owner’s ill health and a floundering economy.

At the time of his outburst, his friends attributed his actions to the stress caused by his failing business and relationship issues.

Mr Ekachai is reported to have revealed to colleagues that on some days, his shop was lucky to sell one pair of running shoes.

Businessman also had a drug problem

It is reported that the businessman also had an issue with drugs as well as his chronic health condition.

His wife is also reported to have left him in recent times.

Incident came 6 days after the Korat Shopping Centre massacre and created panic in the Bangkok district

The incident on Friday, February 14th, created a sense of fear in the area as it came just 6 days after Thai soldier massacred 30 people at a shopping centre in Korat Nakhon Ratchasima.

On Valentine’s Day, Mr Ekachai used two firearms, a Colt 45 handgun and 9mm Glock pistol, to fire up to 40 shots from the third floor of his building.

It is reported that he had earlier had consumed some the highly addictive and mind-altering drug, crystal methamphetamine, which fueled his madness.

Charged with drugs use and attempted murder

In the aftermath of the outburst, he was charged with the misuse of firearms. The businessman was found to have been legally licenced for up to 4 guns.

He also faced charges concerning drug possession and attempted murder.

The latter charge was more serious and stemmed from witness accounts and police forensic evidence suggesting he may have shot at individuals near his premises and even police officers during the standoff caused by his action.

Released on bail the next day

On Saturday, February 15th, he was released by the Southern Bangkok Criminal Court after bail was posted for ฿750,000 by his wife and other parties.

He was warned by the judge to stay away from firearms and not to bring himself to the attention of authorities again while awaiting trial.

Consulted with a friend on Sunday night hours before he died about his deteriorating health condition

On Sunday night, Mr Ekachai is believed to have consulted with a friend about his health symptoms and his concern that his blood pressure was too low.

He had arranged with a friend to collect him at 9am on Monday morning to visit his girlfriend in Chaiyaphum province.

Friend could not gain entry on Monday morning

When his friend arrived at the premises, he found he could not get access even when he went around to the back of the building.

He tried to summon neighbours to help but received no reply as the city is currently shut down due to the coronavirus.

His friend then managed to get a view inside the property where he observed Mr Ekachai slumped in a chair.

Police found him wearing a grey sports top and pale yellow sports pants slumped in a work chair. It is thought that he had been dead for 8 hours.

Autopsy to be carried on the body out as police say they found no suspicious circumstances

His body was removed from the premises and an autopsy will be conducted to establish the exact cause of death. Doctors believe it is linked to his existing heart and blood circulation problems.

Police also checked the premises and found no evidence of a struggle or any untoward entry.

