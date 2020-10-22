The Thai Prime Minister made a gesture to the protest movement but it is unlikely to result in talks. Both sides inhabit different worlds. It increasingly looks like Thailand is facing a political crisis. Key progressive leader, Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, on Sunday, suggested talks may be possible if the Prime Minister resigned and if those arrested so far in connection with the protests were released.

The Thai government revoked the state of severe emergency declared in Bangkok effective at midday on Thursday, over a week after the measure came into force. The move followed a television address by the Prime Minister Prayut Chan ocha on Wednesday night and a show of strength from the student-led protest movement, at the same time, which has left Thailand still engulfed in an unresolved and growing political crisis.

The Thai Prime Minister, in an effort to defuse the escalating crisis in the kingdom, has revoked from midday on Thursday, the state of severe emergency declared early on Thursday morning last the 15th October.

The PM promised to take the course of action in a TV address to the nation on Wednesday night when a large crowd of student-led anti-government protesters again swarmed into the streets of Bangkok pushing police lines back towards Government House.

3-day ultimatum given on Wednesday night

There, after 9 pm on Wednesday, they presented the Head of the Metropolitan Police in Bangkok, Police Lieutenant General Phukphong Phongpetra a resignation letter and ultimatum to which they demanded that the prime minister comply within 3 days.

There are fears that the ongoing protests, if not resolved, may trigger a wider clash between a large conservative segment of the Thai population who are in a state of shock at the demands put forward by the younger generation protest leaders for the reform of the monarchy as well as the removal of General Prayut as Prime Minister and a new constitution.

Royalist groups activate with fears that a counter-protest movement may plunge the country into chaos

Large groups of royalist protesters have now been seen both on Wednesday and Thursday in provinces throughout Thailand. The concern is that a counter-protest movement may develop, plunging the country further into crisis.

Police are already investigating an incident at Ramkhamhaeng University where it is alleged that anti-government protesters were the target of an assault on Wednesday before campus authorities ordered both groups from the precincts.

Up to 20,000 yellow shirt protesters turned out in Songkhla on Wednesday while rallies in support of the royal institution were also seen in other provinces including one in Phetchaburi on Thursday which saw a crowd of over 2,000 people participating.

There are reports that many royalist supporters are wary of coming forward now sensing that the situation could easily lead to a conflagration which would not be helpful to the kingdom, at this time.

Taya Teepsuwan, the wife of Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan and a former activist with the People’s Democratic Reform Committee which helped provoke the last coup, took to Twitter, in recent days, to suggests that no one was, at this time, in favour of political rallies in Thailand with the country facing an emergency on many fronts.

The former leader of the PDRC in 2013 and 2014, Suthep Thaugsuban, said this: ‘I respect, admire and support those who come out to protect the monarchy in many provinces. I salute them for their great hearts that put nation, religion and the monarchy above all else.’

The coup in 2014 was precipitated when two rival protest groups including the PDRC threatened to shut down Bangkok and other parts of the kingdom.

Cancellation of the state of severe emergency a gesture, PM asks for a ‘sincere’ response

On Wednesday night, the prime minister appealed to the protesters to avail of the special parliamentary session that has been summoned for next week to redress their grievances and deal with the situation.

The PM held out his offer to cancel the state of emergency as a gesture towards resolving the standoff.

‘I will make the first move to de-escalate this situation. I am currently preparing to lift the state of severe emergency in Bangkok and will do so promptly if there are no violent incidents,’ he said in his televised statement. ‘I ask the protesters to reciprocate with sincerity, to turn down the volume on hateful and divisive talk.’

General Prayut was referring to the demands by the student-led movement for monarchical reform which has strengthened since the state of severe emergency was called to deal with unrest last week which royalist supporters perceived as an assault on the monarchy when Her Majesty, the Queen’s car was briefly waylaid by the protesters near Government House on Wednesday the 14th October.

Calls on protesters to work within parliament to resolve matters from Prayut and university deans

On Wednesday also, four deans of top Thai universities called for the reverse of the emergency measures describing them as unconstitutional while also urging both sides to discuss the situation in parliament.

On Wednesday night, General Prayut echoed this stance when he said: ‘The only way to a lasting solution for all sides that is fair for those on the streets as well as for the many millions who choose not to go on the streets, is to discuss and resolve these differences through the parliamentary process.’

Protesters pushing for the Prime Minister to go

However, it is understood that the prime minister’s effort at placation is unlikely to be met with a positive response from the protesters. They are likely to continue to insist on his removal as a precursor to talks.

On Sunday, the Progressive Movement leader, Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, former leader of the Future Forward Party in parliament, suggested that the resignation of the premier, the revocation of the state of severe emergency in Bangkok and the release of arrested protesters may form the basis for opening a dialogue although it is still very much unclear who represents this movement.

Further reading:

Large protest turnout in Bangkok on Wednesday pushed for the PM to go with a 3-day ultimatum

Prime Minister’s position has been weakened by protests as progressive leader says he must go to allow talks

Protests on the streets creating political tensions as PM warns the public only the country will lose

Press conference given by activist and Progressive Movement leader checked by abrupt police visit

Rally’s march on Government House surprises officials with a larger turnout and police in retreat

Police arrest 21 protesters in Bangkok attempting to block the road to be used for planned Royal motorcade

Smaller crowd expected at rally on Wednesday as police gear up security cordon with checkpoints

Police say students have no permission to protest as army chief warns that security will be upheld

New army chief takes the helm this week amid growing tensions and rising public apathy toward politics

Criminal charges likely against student leaders as mysterious ‘People’s Party’ plaque goes missing

Students submit a reform petition to the Privy Council, call for a General Strike in Thailand on October 14th

March on government to go ahead on Sunday as rally organisers appear to focus on the monarchy reform plans

Western foreigners being blamed by ultra-right for this latest wave of radical student protests

Raised concerns for the defiant student protest being planned for next Saturday and Sunday

Exasperated PM loses patience with press corps over ‘distorted’ online speculation of a coup amid tensions

Army chief denies and rejects rumours of a likely coup as the country faces crisis on key fronts

Shock resignation of Minister of Finance a sign of more politics being demanded in government

Thailand stuck in a ‘vicious cycle’ which will lead to further military coups says leading academic

New ministers take the reins in a formal audience with King Rama X & Queen Suthida at Dusit Palace

New cabinet lineup in Royal Gazette but economic damage now extending into parts of the property market

Warning signs in new banking and employment reports as virus crisis hits Thailand’s bottom line hard

Thailand may have to live with the virus but can recover in two years says outgoing central bank chief

June export figures show a 23% decline on last year but the economy will recover by end of 2021

Prime Minister indicates that the cabinet reshuffle will be complete very shortly with no problem

Somkid ready to bow out of government as September cabinet reshuffle seems to be on the cards

Plans to relaunch tourism from China thrown out as conflicting reports emerge of a new swine flu virus threat

Election of a new ruling party leader, shifts focus now to the future of the economics czar Somkid and his team

Banks ordered to cease dividends and shore up balance sheets on fears of loan quality erosion due to slump

Thai economy in even greater peril as Covid 19 shutdown appears to have had a bigger impact than expected

Election of Prawit as Palang Pracharat leader will see more grassroots politics in government

Emergency decree extended by Thai government but politics behind the scenes abuzz with PPP party heave

92% of suicides due to the virus are among the self-employed according to expert research group in academia

Government moves to clarify that it is not seeking cash from the kingdom’s richest business leaders in overture

Pheu Thai MP calls on Prime Minister to resign as index shows a collapse in business confidence to a 9 year low

Polls show the public becoming more polarised as Deputy PM assures public there is nothing to worry about