The late arrest of a man, sought in connection with a murder over 14 years old, has left Pattaya police investigating the alleged role of the 40-year-old found hiding in a remote area of Phetchabun. He is accused of being the hitman in a sordid conspiracy driven by the greed of a Thai woman who had her foreign relationship partner gunned down in 2006.

Police officers in Pattaya are questioning a man arrested on Monday in connection with the cold-blooded murder of a New Zealand man over fourteen years ago in April 2006 in the Bang Lamung area of the city. Stephen Miller was gunned down in a premeditated murder and conspiracy instigated by his Thai relationship partner at the time who had earlier asked him to make a will.

Thai police with the specialist Crime Suppression Division executed an arrest warrant that was over fourteen years old on Monday when they finally tracked down the alleged gunman in a murder conspiracy that was carried out on the 20th April 2006 when a New Zealand businessman and bodybuilder was gunned down in cold blood as he left a golf range on a motorbike to head back to a gym in central Pattaya.

Stephen Miller, originally from Hawkes Bay in New Zealand, had lived in Thailand for approximately five years before his demise and for the previous five months, had been living with a then 39-year old Thai woman named Jintana Wichachai as his wife and relationship partner.

Girlfriend and a younger man quickly arrested by Pattaya police in 2006 after Miller’s murder

Within days of his murder, police had arrested Ms Jintana and another man, 24-year-old Mr Warawathip Kasawong, for conspiracy to murder the Kiwi.

It is understood that Mr Miller and Ms Jintana had been running a successful but illicit business together engaged in the production and marketing of illegal steroids.

In the course of their relationship, Mr Miller had purchased land and a car for Ms Jintana as well as gold and other valuables.

She later admitted her part in the murder and told police that she had become unhappy with her relationship with the foreigner who she accused of repeatedly assaulting her.

She told investigating police that he was threatening to leave her and take back the assets he had handed over.

Kiwi had bought property with his relationship partner and reportedly signed a will in her favour

Unconfirmed reports, at the time, suggested that Mr Miller had agreed to sign a legal will bequeathing the property held by the pair to his partner in the event of his death before he was gunned down on April 20th with a bullet fired a close-range that entered under one of his ears as he rode on his motorcycle to the centre of Pattaya from a golf range in Bang Lamung.

It is reported that the kiwi and his Thai girlfriend had planned to build a house on the land but something went awry.

Man arrested on Monday, after over 14 years, is the alleged hitman named by the pair initially arrested for the crime as the gunman they had hired for the evil act

The man who fired the shot is thought to be the man arrested by CSD police on Monday, then 26-year-old Yiamwut Julapong whose nickname is Pokpong.

The now 40-year-old was arrested in a remote area of Phetchabun province by a police team led by Police Colonel Neti Wongkularb who detained him under warrant number 442/2549 dated April 22nd 2006, two days after the murder.

It is understood that Mr Yiamwut’s payment for the murder was a gold necklace, one of the pieces given to Ms Jintana by her lover from New Zealand. The gunman had been introduced to her by her young friend Mr Warawathip.

Miller was still close to his ex-wife in New Zealand and well thought of by friends there

At the time of the murder, Mr Miller’s former wife in New Zealand, Megan Miller, with whom he had a childless relationship, arrived in the kingdom to make funeral arrangements.

The two maintained a close relationship even after he came to live in Thailand with Mrs Miller visited her ex-husband on several occasions.

The kiwi also maintained a very close relationship with his friends at home in Napier in the North Island of New Zealand where he had become well known and popular for his bodybuilding exploits.

Sent email to a childhood friend minutes before being gunned down on his motorbike heading for Pattaya

Indeed, it is reported that minutes before his death, he had sent an email to one of his friends from childhood at the local fitness centre where he was thought of as a friendly and generous man.

‘I have had the biggest, hardest- nosed bodybuilders in tears, everyone’s pretty cut up about it,’ one of his friends recalled. ‘He was a really, really nice guy, incredibly friendly. He was the nicest guy and would do anything for you.’

Police begin interrogating the alleged hitman

Following his arrest on Monday, Mr Yiamwut was handed over to police at Pattaya Police Station in the resort city where senior officers began interrogating the suspect with a view to pursuing proceedings against him for murder.

It is reported that the 40-year-old man denied any involvement in the killing of Mr Miller with police reported to be open-minded on the charges against the man, at this point, as they prepare a case to be put before the court in due course.

Further reading:

25-year-old American killed during police siege after Pattaya crime spree with a stolen Glock 9mm handgun

Dead UK man found in Nakhon Ratchasima named as 62-year-old Terence Cockrill from Norwich

Pattaya police release grainy CCTV of UK man picking up the woman he later brutally murdered at home

Bampot American sent for mental health review after suspect package alert near US Bangkok Embassy

American drug dealing fugitive is declared dead at Sa Kaeo hospital 8 days after shooting

Probe into death of UK man in Nakhon Ratchasima after his body was found 1 km from trip petrol stop

Dutchman in Suphan Buri missing from wife with reports of a mystery rendezvous in Uthai Thani province

Ex UK soldier flies home following rescue by a compatriot after being abused by his Thai partner’s family

83-year-old man rescued by a compatriot from a small room where he was fed on rice and water

Donate to Ron’s rescue and return home from Thailand to Brighton in the UK here

US actor and Thai son struggling to survive virus ordeal in India as they wait to fly home to life in Thailand

US man and 12-year-old Thai son face life on the streets in India if they cannot return to Thailand right now

Australian man’s heartbreak cut off from his Thai wife – begs to be included on repatriation flights

Spouses of Thai wives down under denied access to limited repatriation flights from Australia this week

Police to track down arrivals last night who escaped Suvarnabhumi Airport in defiance of emergency

Australian retiree is spending his own pension money on supporting the poor during the crisis in Chiang Mai

Stranded 66-year-old German tourist seeks help on the street from a Good Samaritan in central Bangkok

Police in Phuket await post mortem results after deaths of two elderly westerners last weekend at home

Stranded Russians offered free food in Phuket as Aeroflot begins to airlift over 21,000 stranded home to safety

Germans arrested for defying local authorities in Chiang Mai and removing Covid 19 checkpoint

City area popular with foreigners to be targeted by new lockdown measures in Pattaya from Tuesday

Challenge of defeating both a health and economic emergency a big ask for Thailand’s government in crisis mode

Conditions tighten, grow more tense for visitors staying on in Thailand during the to coronavirus emergency

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>