British man was found by police clutching a strap from his girlfriend’s handbag about a mile from the petrol station where they had stopped on their journey home after a two-day search.

The UK man found dead on Thursday after a two-day search in Nakhon Ratchasima province has been named as 62-year-old Terence Cockrill. As well as suffering from Parkinson’s, it is understood that the British man also suffered from paranoia which appears to have taken a turn for the worse on the Sunday before his death when he told his Thai girlfriend that he thought someone was trying to kill him.

The UK man who took off suddenly from his Thai partner last Tuesday in Nakhon Ratchasima province and was found dead two days later after an extensive police-led search and rescue operation has been named as 62-year-old Terence Cockrill.

Mr Cockrill has been reportedly living in Thailand for the last two years in Chaiyaphum province with his relationship partner, 43-year-old Nanthakan Kaewsiri. He is believed to have originally hailed from Norwich in East Anglia.

Couple had previously lived in the UK

Police revealed this week that the couple had previously lived in the United Kingdom together before returning to Thailand two years ago.

On Thursday, after Mr Cockrill’s body was found about a mile from the forecourt of the petrol station where his Thai partner last saw him alive, it was revealed that police had sent the body to Maharaj Nakhon Ratchasima hospital for a post-mortem examination.

UK man and partner were returning on a 350 km journey from Ko Chang to Chaiyaphum after a holiday

The couple had been returning from a holiday together on Ko Chang in Trat province, a 350 km journey from their home in Thailand when the bizarre and tragic events occurred.

Ms Nanthakan had left her husband in the car. When she returned, he was missing. A strap from her handbag had been pulled off.

When police found his body on Thursday near a tree in a forested area with an extensive vine growth nearby, he was found still clutching the handbag strap.

Police Captain Wuttisan Pakaphonmongkol briefed the media at the scene concerning the case.

The officer revealed that police had not found any obvious signs of physical harm in an initial examination of the man’s body.

UK man’s mental condition became acute after Sunday when he began to fear for his life

Captain Wuttisan Pakaphonmongkol said that his Thai girlfriend, Ms Nanthakan, first noticed that something was amiss on Sunday last after her partner became convinced that he was in danger and that someone was trying to kill him.

It is understood that Mr Cockrill was suffering from Parkinson’s and is also reported to have suffered from paranoia.

Ms Nanthakan explained to police that his conditions or Sunday appeared to be a severe mental breakdown hitherto unknown to her.

He told her that someone was trying to kill him.

The body was found after an extensive two-day search involving divers and the use of heavy-duty, advanced drones which proved successful in locating the body.

Police are now reviewing CCTV footage in an attempt to create a timeline of events up to the moment the UK man is believed to have gone missing.

