War of the Wives. Feuding spouses of top Thai police chiefs clash in court over luxury goods, false claims, and high-profile accusations. The battle heats up as charges fly while careers and reputations are on the line. In the meantime, all of this is happening amid a media frenzy.

A high-profile criminal case and counter-criminal complaint are now at the heart of a dispute between the wives of two senior police officers. This week, the wealthy wife of former Deputy National Police Chief General Surachate Hakparn filed a criminal complaint against a former police academy lecturer. The complaint, which was addressed by a Bangkok South Municipal Court on Tuesday, is for filing a false police report. On October 20, Ms. Ning, or Thanattha Yodyia, filed a complaint against Ms. Sirinadda Hakparn. In short, it alleged that on October 18, the wife of Thailand’s best-known police officer entered an apartment and took away luxury goods valued at ฿5.7 million.

After weeks of controversy, including high-profile TV appearances challenging the credibility of the woman who accused the wife of former deputy national police chief General Surachate Hakparn, Ms. Sirinadda Hakparn has finally filed a counter-complaint. In short, it is for making a false report to the police.

General Surachate Hakparn, presently dismissed from the Royal Thai Police, is undoubtedly Thailand’s best-known policeman. He is currently engaged in a protracted legal struggle over his removal from the police ranks.

On October 20, a lecturer at the police academy in Bangkok and the wife of a senior police officer filed the original complaint. At length, it was lodged at Phra Khanong Police Station in Bangkok.

The dispute escalates as both sides file claims involving allegations of stolen luxury goods

The 50-year-old complainant, only named by police as Ms. Thanattha is married to an officer identified as Police Colonel Phimphon. The location of the alleged theft was a condominium that the couple had previously lived in. It is located on Soi Sukhumvit 101 in the Bang Chak subdistrict of Phra Khanong in Bangkok.

In brief, it is reported that the senior officer often stayed at the apartment while working, while his wife stayed at their home in the Phutthamonthon area of the city.

The case which led Ms. Sirinadda to travel to Phra Khanong Police Station involved an alleged theft of ฿5.7 million worth of goods from the condominium. Ms. Sirinadda has consistently dismissed the allegations and confronted officers on Thursday afternoon, October 24, in the company of her lawyer.

The case related to bags of luxury goods, including two Patek Philippe watches and an expensive handbag. Subsequently, it emerged that Ms. Sirinadda had proper and legal access to the apartment.

Bangkok South Criminal Court denies arrest warrant requests and issues court subpoenas instead

Tensions in the case rose on Tuesday as Ms. Sirinadda Hakparn, wife of former Royal Thai Police Deputy Commissioner-General Police General Surachate Hakparn, filed charges against Ms. Ning or Thanattha Yodyiam and her husband, Pol. Col. Phimphon. They stand accused of falsely reporting a crime. These charges follow the earlier complaint by Ms. Thanattha.

This ongoing legal conflict, marked by accusations on both sides, escalated further when the Bangkok South Criminal Court declined a police request for arrest warrants. Instead, the court noted the accused had fixed addresses and therefore posed no immediate flight risk.

The case related directly to the October 20 complaint. Ms. Thanattha, then a lecturer at the Royal Police Cadet Academy (RPCA), filed the complaint. It was made at Phra Khanong Police Station.

Thanattha defends her accusations while Ms. Sirinadda denies all claims of luxury goods theft

Ms. Thanattha claims she and her husband, Police Colonel Phimphon, had intended the luxury items for their wedding preparations. She stated that they repeatedly asked Ms. Sirinadda to return them. After unsuccessful attempts to retrieve their property, the couple reported the alleged theft to authorities.

Ms. Sirinadda, however, denied all accusations during a visit to the police station on October 24. She maintained her innocence and accused Ms. Thanattha of filing false reports to damage her reputation. Later, police granted her bail in the case.

This Tuesday, Phra Khanong Police officers requested arrest warrants for Ms. Thanattha, Pol. Col. Phimphon, and a nephew. The police argued that the three had colluded to file false reports, intended to tarnish Ms. Sirinadda’s reputation and induce criminal penalties.

However, the Bangkok South Criminal Court denied the request and issued subpoenas for the accused to appear before investigators.

The court’s decision reflects its stance that arrest warrants were unnecessary, given the accused’s established residences and low flight risk.

Both sides assert confidence in their evidence and prepare for prolonged legal proceedings

Police spokesperson Pol. Col. Chaiwat Praduabchai assured that both parties would receive fair treatment throughout the investigation. He emphasised that due process would be followed.

When reached for comment, Ms. Thanattha stated she was aware of the subpoena and prepared to contest the accusations. She alleged that her phone communications had been monitored recently. Certainly, this led her to be cautious when discussing the case with the police.

“I am not worried about being summoned. I have clear evidence, and everything must be addressed through the justice system,” Ms. Thanattha said. After that, she expressed confidence in her ability to defend herself in court. She further claimed that baseless rumours about her personal life, including allegations of infidelity, had been spread to discredit her.

Ms. Thanattha likened her legal approach to “not using up all my bullets when I shoot birds,” suggesting her readiness for a lengthy legal battle.

Media scrutiny intensifies amid accusations of business misconduct and RPCA contract termination

The high-profile dispute between Ms. Thanattha and Ms. Sirinadda has captivated the public. The case’s sensational nature has sparked debates on social media. Ms. Thanattha appeared on the popular news program Hone Krasae to deny allegations of fraud and theft levelled against her by others. This media exposure brought additional scrutiny to her personal and professional life.

Following Ms. Thanattha’s media appearances, further online accusations emerged. In particular, they include claims that she had fraudulently obtained assets from former business partners. These allegations include an unresolved dispute over a luxury BMW. At length, a former associate claims Ms. Thanattha took the car under false pretences. Ms. Thanattha, however, strongly denied these accusations. In short, she suggests they arise from business conflicts rather than personal wrongdoing.

Following the legal turmoil and negative publicity, the Royal Police Cadet Academy (RPCA) recently terminated Ms. Thanattha’s contract, citing procedural violations. An official statement noted that Ms. Thanattha’s qualifications did not meet RPCA standards. Furthermore, it said the hiring process for her position had not followed academy regulations.

Internal investigation launched into Ms. Thanattha’s employment as she faces professional fallout

In the meantime, the RPCA has initiated an internal investigation to examine her employment status and assess any possible ethical violations. Ms. Thanattha has yet to comment publicly on her dismissal.

The case has taken on a sesnational aspect beyond the initial theft allegations, now encompassing accusations of defamation, false reporting, and professional misconduct. Nonetheless, Ms. Sirinadda continues to vehemently defend herself against the original theft charges.

At this time, she additionally stands as the complainant in her case against Ms. Thanattha and Pol. Col. Phimphon.

Ms. Sirinadda’s attorney, who accompanied her during recent police visits, spoke to reporters.

He explained the legal proceedings are intended to uphold her client’s integrity. The legal practitioner vowed to pursue charges against any individuals or media outlets trying to defame Ms. Sirinadda.

