Fury in Rayong as factory worker brutally slaps young nurse for protecting child from infection risk. CCTV footage sparks outrage, while officials vow legal action despite the attacker’s delayed apology. Police charge him with assaulting an official on duty.

Rayong police on Wednesday issued a summons for a Thai man who committed a violent assault on a young nurse at Rayong Hospital on Sunday night. The furious attack occurred after the compassionate young nurse had warned the man’s wife and 5-year-old daughter against visiting the woman’s elderly mother. The latter’s condition had worsened due to a dangerous lung infection, which posed a threat to the young girl. However, within minutes, the nurse was confronted by the aggressor, who inflicted injuries on her, including headaches, dizziness, and bleeding from the ear. The shocking incident was recorded on CCTV, sparking outrage in Thailand.

Nevertheless, a counter-narrative also emerged, with some people questioning the courtesy and tone of communication nurses use in public hospitals.

Rayong police on Wednesday revealed that the man is being charged with a violent assault on an official on duty, a particularly serious offence.

On Sunday evening at Rayong Hospital, a 46-year-old factory worker was arrested by police for the vicious assault on the nurse. The young nurse had previously been tending to the man’s mother-in-law, who was suffering from a dangerous infection that had spread to her lungs.

Factory worker attacks nurse after she asks his wife to remove child from room due to risk of infection

Before the incident, the man’s wife and 5-year-old daughter had entered the unit where the nurse was working. The nurse, concerned about the serious infection, asked the woman to take her daughter out of the room, citing the lower immune systems of young children.

Shortly after, the man entered the unit initially looking for a protective mask but then inquired about who had spoken with his wife. He approached the young nurse, who admitted it was her. Following this, the man viciously slapped the woman in the face two times. He was about to deliver a third blow when other nurses intervened.

CCTV footage shows the young nurse staggering under the force of his blows. She was subsequently sent to another hospital to assess her injuries. On Wednesday, she told reporters she was still suffering from a bleeding ear and was traumatized by the incident. Additionally, she felt dizzy and had pains in her head.

Nurse left injured and traumatized after violent assault by factory worker at Rayong Hospital

Following the attack, the nurse has been forced to take leave while police and government officials investigate what happened. After being pulled away by other nurses, the attacker shouted at the nurse, claiming the incident wouldn’t have happened if she had been polite to his family.

On Wednesday, Minister of Public Health Somsak Thepsutin condemned the attack. A TV debate ensued regarding the management of public sector nurses in Thailand, with the minister emphasizing that such attacks cannot be tolerated. He urged the public to respect public sector nurses, especially given the increasing migration of qualified nurses to the private sector.

Dr. Thanakrit Chit-areerat, advisor to the minister, later appeared on national TV, explaining that the nurse was alarmed about the risk posed to the attacker’s young daughter. Allegedly, she had strongly advised the man’s wife about this.

Minister condemns assault and warns public to respect nurses amid concerns over rising private migration

Indeed, the ministerial advisor pointed out that the 5-year-old girl’s health was in serious jeopardy. He stated: “The patient’s condition was critical, with the infection spreading to the lungs. Under these circumstances, should relatives still bring a child? If the child also contracts the infection in the lungs, their condition could worsen. Are they prepared to risk losing both? If they are not prepared to lose anyone, then the child should not be brought in.”

The man slapped the nurse because he was upset that his wife had been warned not to bring their young child to visit a patient with a lung infection.

The nurse clarified that she had good intentions. Certainly, she insisted on pursuing legal action to the fullest extent of the law.

Furthermore, the ministerial advisor confirmed that the nurse had simultaneously informed the woman that her mother’s condition had significantly worsened.

Subsequently, police were called and the perpetrator was arrested. However, on Wednesday, the nurse told reporters that he had refused to apologize.

Only later did he offer an apology through his wife. Nevertheless, the nurse and her family are adamant that the matter will be pursued legally. In short, the attacker will face prosecution.

The Ministry of Public Health confirmed on Wednesday that even if an agreement or settlement is reached, the ministry itself will pursue this matter.

The government is concerned that such acts may become more commonplace. In summary, the violent attack on a young nurse was appalling and indefensible.

Authorities vow legal action despite apology as attack on nurse sparks public outrage in Rayong

On Wednesday, Police Colonel Wipong Kongkaew, Superintendent of Rayong City Police Station, confirmed that a summons had been issued to the man. He is being charged on two counts. Not only with assaulting a person but also with assaulting an officer on duty, a more serious criminal offence.

Colonel Wipong confirmed that the man worked in a factory in Rayong. He was 46 years old. He identified him as Mr. Phong.

His initial appointment with the police is on Friday, the 21st, at 9 am. If he does not attend, he will have two further chances before an arrest warrant is issued. Normally, Thai police use a summons for people established in the community or sensitive cases.

Simultaneously, there is considerable public anger in Rayong over the brutality of the man towards the female nurse. However, the incident has sparked a debate. In particular about the conduct of public sector nurses in Thailand, a country where respectful discourse is a key societal priority.

