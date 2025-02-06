4 Israelis given the boot from Thailand after bullying antics at the local hospital in Pai, Mae Hong Son

Four Israeli men were deported from Thailand after harassing hospital staff in Pai, Mae Hong Son. A social media outcry and CCTV evidence led to swift police action. Authorities confirmed a nationwide crackdown on foreign misconduct, vowing stricter enforcement.

Four Israeli men identified as part of a troublesome group in the Pai district of Mae Hong Son got their deportation orders on Thursday. It came after the decisive intervention of Immigration Bureau Chief, Police Lieutenant General Panumas Boonyalak. Previously, a social media page had identified bullying and violent behaviour associated with four Israeli men at the local hospital. Doctors and nurses reported that the behaviour of the foreigners led them to contemplate giving up life in the scenic district in Thailand’s northern province. Afterwards, both Police Lieutenant General Panumas and Thailand Police Chief General Kittirat Phanphet warned that stricter enforcement against any foreigners making trouble for local people in Thailand would now apply in a nationwide crackdown.

Four Israeli nationals felt the full force of the law in Thailand on Thursday. In short, they were arrested by the Royal Thai Police in the northern district of Pai in Mae Hong Son province.

The police actions came after a visceral post on social media by local doctors. The social media page “Aggressive Doctor” saw comments by physicians that life in Pai was no longer worth living.

In particular, a doctor who worked at the local hospital in Pai said that he and his nursing staff were regularly harassed by a group of Israeli foreigners. Notably, these were not tourists but residents in the scenic district with long-term visas.

Israeli expats repeatedly harassed Pai hospital staff and damaged equipment, prompting a social media outcry

In brief, doctors and nursing staff at the hospital claimed they were regularly insulted and demoralized by the Israeli patients.

In exasperation, they made a complaint to local officials at the district office. However, the response was muted. They were told not to rock the boat, as local officials were more concerned about potential negative publicity.

Nonetheless, the “Aggressive Doctor” page continued to update followers on the struggle to meet the demands of the group of patients. Recent reports told of doctors and nurses being verbally abused.

Additionally, equipment at the hospital was damaged by the Israeli expats in fits of anger. Meanwhile, the page revealed that the Israeli group had opened up a driving school, despite regular scrutiny by police and failure to produce a driving license.

Indeed, there are reports of the group being involved in road accidents in the area.

Frustrated doctors in Pai threaten to resign over Israeli behaviour, citing safety concerns and lack of action

In a social media post by local doctors, they threatened to resign due to the activity of the Israelis, in particular, in the area. However, they also referenced gangsterism and mafia activity in Pai. In addition, they criticized a lack of action from local officials and the Ministry of the Interior.

One doctor was particularly vehement.

“I have already sent a complaint to the district office, but the district office told me not to destroy tourism. Who else can I complain to? I am so tired of talking to Israeli patients. I feel that my life is not safe. If I meet them outside, I am afraid that they will attack me. In the end, I will have to resign,” he explained.

“The doctors here have sacrificed a lot. The road is very far and difficult to travel, but they are here, and there is no peace—only disturbance. Why can’t the government and the Ministry of Interior take care of this? If the doctors resign, what will happen to the common people without doctors? Or do the people in the district not care because when they are sick, they still have a way to escape?”

Thai police take action after CCTV confirms Israeli men’s disruptive behaviour in Pai district

In response, police decided to act. After obtaining CCTV evidence, the four men were summoned to Pai Police Station. In short, each was fined ฿3,000.

“I’m exhausted with these people. Pai is not worth living in,” explained a doctor before the police action. “I’m a doctor at a rural hospital in Pai District, a border province where many Israelis live.

Every day I go to check on them, I encounter the same problems over and over again,” he claimed. The claims by locals in Pai and the actions taken against the four Israeli men are bound to draw suspicion of anti-Semitism.

In particular since the war in Gaza has polarized world opinion. However, despite the Thai government’s efforts to free all but one of the Thai hostages by courting Iran and Arab states, there is considerable public support for Israel.

Thai-Israeli relations remain strong despite crackdown on Israeli nationals in Mae Hong Son

For example, the Israeli government later granted generous settlements to Thai families who lost loved ones in the October 7 invasion of Israel by Hamas.

Notably, 40 Thai workers lost their lives in that attack. Furthermore, 31 hostages were taken, with 28 now released, two confirmed dead, and one still unaccounted for.

At the same time, the World Jewish Congress has stated that there is almost no anti-Semitism in the kingdom. Indeed, Thailand is among the countries in the world most welcoming to Jewish people.

Following the October 7 attacks, many Jews living in Thailand returned to their home country. In short, they enrolled to fight in the Israeli Defense Forces.

Nevertheless, the blow later came for the four Israeli expats. At 5 PM on Thursday, Immigration Bureau Chief Police Lieutenant General Panumas Boonyalak confirmed that extraordinary action was being taken.

Thai immigration confirms Israeli men to be deported immediately following police investigation

The senior police officer revealed that the men were being deported from Thailand immediately. They were identified as Daniel Gagaev, Aviv Rom, Or Emanuel Ashton and Dan Nisko Niskovskich.

Police Lieutenant General Panumas revealed that all four men had admitted to the criminal charges presented to them. Specifically, they were charged with “jointly causing trouble to others by bullying, threatening, or causing embarrassment.”

The top commander said he had ordered decisive action against the men. Indeed, he has ordered broader crackdowns on misconduct by all foreigners in Thailand.

At length, Pai in Mae Hong Son has seen a dramatic increase in Western foreign tourist activities over the last five years. In particular, in relation to alternative full moon parties and to enjoy its scenic beauty.

Foreign misconduct in Thailand prompts nationwide crackdown as Israeli men face immediate deportation

In turn, this has led to a growing number of misadventures and indeed conflicts between Westerners and local people. The four men will be taken into custody, transported to Bangkok and later deported to Israel.

Following the news from Mae Hong Son, National Police Chief General Kittirat Phanphet ordered stricter enforcement of all laws linked with foreigners throughout Thailand.

In short, he stipulated that any foreigner causing trouble or mischief towards Thai people must find themselves expelled.

