A 31-year-old woman was killed in a horrific crash on Bangkok’s Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway early Sunday. The Chevrolet she drove collided with a truck, leaving her dead and her male passenger seriously injured as road workers completed maintenance.

A 31-year-old Thai woman driving a Chevrolet car died in a horrific car smash in the early hours of Sunday in Bangkok. The car crashed into a six-wheeled truck as road workers were wrapping up a work project. She suffered a crushed skull, among other injuries, while a male passenger was rescued with serious injuries.

A 31-year-old woman died instantly in the early hours of Sunday morning. The incident occurred on the Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway in the Khlong Toei area of Bangkok.

Later, police and emergency services responded to the incident. A briefing was subsequently given by Police Lieutenant Colonel Phakamas Kamonsaen, an Investigation Inspector at Expressway Police Station 1.

Additionally, volunteers from the Port Tek Foundation responded, while paramedics from Chulalongkorn Hospital formed the medical response unit.

Police arrive at scene of a deadly crash where a 31-year-old woman died from severe injuries after a car smash

Police were shocked by the scene. The 31-year-old woman driving the car had fractured her skull and suffered severe chest injuries.

Furthermore, one of her arms was badly broken and deformed. She was found lying in the car, with a male passenger severely injured next to her.

Rescue crews were already on-site trying to extract the woman’s body from the car and secure the male passenger by the time police arrived. Police Lieutenant Colonel Phakamas identified the woman as Ms. Chatsamon Nanamchiew. She was wearing a short-sleeved shirt and long pants.

The rescue team and medics removed the badly injured male passenger from the left front seat of the car, who was later admitted to Theptarin Hospital, a private hospital on Rama 4 Road.

Car involved in crash identified as grey Chevrolet with severe front-end damage after crashing into a truck

The vehicle involved was a grey Chevrolet model with license plate number 3 Kor 7757 Bangkok. The front of the car was severely damaged after crashing into a six-wheeler truck mounted with a concrete block.

Earlier that evening, around 10:00 p.m., road work had begun on the busy expressway, linked to previous structural issues following an earthquake.

This stretch of road was also the site of a devastating construction accident on March 15th, resulting in six fatalities.

Afterwards, the road was reopened to traffic in record time on March 19th. The front passenger compartment of the Chevrolet had collapsed, suggesting the car had crashed into the trailer at high speed.

Road workers report a car crash at high speed after finishing maintenance on the expressway at night

Workers accompanying the truck reported that, before the incident at 10:00 p.m., they had arrived to repair joints on the expressway surface. They parked the truck in the far-right lane, placed orange plastic cones, and activated traffic lights.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Phakamas stated that officers had taken statements from the road workers. They had set up the cones and flashing lights for safety during their repair work, which began at 10:00 p.m.

They completed their work by 12:30 a.m., removed the cones, and turned off the lights. Shortly thereafter, they heard a car approaching at high speed, followed by a loud bang. The car was found crashed beneath the trailer.

The workers quickly noted that the male passenger was alive, but the female driver was deceased. They immediately called emergency services and remained at the scene.

