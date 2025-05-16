Police officer killed in a Pattani roadside bomb inside which hurled his police vehicle off the highway

Police lieutenant killed and a sergeant major wounded after a roadside bomb blasted their patrol truck off a rural road in Pattani’s Kapho District. The explosion hurled the vehicle into a rice field and triggered a sweeping manhunt across the region.

Another police officer in the South has lost his life to an explosive device, as insurgent violence continues to spiral out of control. Police Lieutenant Phanakorn Intha was killed and a fellow officer was seriously wounded when their patrol vehicle was struck by a roadside bomb. The attack took place on Friday afternoon in the Kapho District of Pattani. The injured officer was rescued from the scene alive but later succumbed to his wounds in hospital.

A roadside bomb attack in Pattani’s Kapho District has killed a police lieutenant and seriously injured a sergeant major. The blast targeted a patrol vehicle from Kapho Police Station on a secondary road leading into Biting Village.

The explosion was powerful enough to hurl the pickup into a nearby rice field and destroy it completely.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:00 p.m. on May 16, 2025. Officials later confirmed the vehicle had been hit by a bomb planted in the middle of the road. It detonated as the police truck approached Village 5 in Talo Due Raman Subdistrict.

Two officers injured in roadside blast as explosive hurls vehicle into a rice field and destroys it entirely

Two officers were inside the vehicle. Both suffered serious injuries. They were identified as Police Lieutenant Phanakorn Intha, deputy inspector (investigation), and Police Sergeant Major Theunsak Rakwong, squad leader (investigation).

According to the initial report, Police Lieutenant Phanakorn was found unconscious at the scene. He had suffered critical injuries. Sgt. Maj. Theunsak was still conscious but complained of tight chest pain. His condition was described as serious but stable.

Both men were rushed to Kapho Hospital for emergency treatment. Doctors fought to save Lt. Phanakorn’s life. However, despite their efforts, he was later pronounced dead. His injuries from the blast were too severe.

As news of the explosion spread, multiple military and police units were mobilised. The 4403rd Infantry Regiment received the initial alert from the Tambon Protection Unit (TCT) of Talo Due Raman. The Santisuk 2 unit quickly ordered all forces in the region to be placed on high alert. Checkpoints were reinforced, and patrols were intensified across Kapho District.

Kapho placed on alert as blast kills officer and mobilises troops from Santisuk 2 and Infantry Regiment 4403

EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) teams were immediately dispatched to the scene. They began inspecting the blast site for secondary devices and collecting forensic evidence. According to sources, the bomb was likely planted in advance and detonated remotely. However, the exact method is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, the Pattani Task Force launched a full-scale manhunt. Security forces deployed within a 10-kilometre radius of the blast. They were instructed to search for suspects and monitor all exit routes from the area. Surveillance drones and canine units were reportedly brought in to assist.

By late afternoon, the remains of the destroyed pickup had been removed from the rice field. Investigators documented the damage, which they said indicated a high-powered explosive device. Local residents were questioned, although no witnesses have yet come forward.

This latest attack underlines the continuing threat faced by officers in Thailand’s southern border provinces. Insurgents often target police and military vehicles using hidden roadside bombs. Many of these attacks occur in remote areas where response times are slower.

The Kapho District, although generally quiet in recent months, has seen sporadic incidents of violence linked to separatist groups.

EOD units sweep bomb site as drones, dogs and soldiers hunt attackers in a 10km lockdown radius

The death of Lieutenant Phanakorn Intha has sent shockwaves through the local police community. He was known as a committed officer with years of experience. His sudden death is being mourned not only by colleagues but also by the people he served.

Meanwhile, Police Sergeant Major Theunsak remains under medical care. Though conscious, he continues to experience pain and shortness of breath. Doctors say he is out of immediate danger but will require further monitoring.

In response to the bombing, provincial authorities held an emergency meeting. Senior police and military officials discussed plans to reinforce patrol routes and introduce tighter security protocols. Villages across the subdistrict have been advised to report any suspicious activity immediately.

Although no group has claimed responsibility, investigators believe the attack was premeditated. The position of the bomb, the timing of the detonation and the route taken by the officers suggest careful planning.

As a result, residents in Talo Due Raman are on edge. Many expressed fear over future attacks. Others called for stronger protection and increased visibility of security forces.

Lieutenant’s death mourned as villagers demand protection and officials tighten local patrol routes

Despite the tragedy, officials have vowed to press forward. They insist that security operations will continue and that those behind the attack will be brought to justice. Authorities are urging the public to remain calm but vigilant.

Police Lieutenant Phanakorn’s death marks another grim chapter in the conflict that has gripped Thailand’s Deep South for nearly two decades. While peace talks continue in parallel, attacks like this remind many that the region remains volatile.

This bombing has renewed calls for greater support for frontline officers. Critics argue that more advanced protective gear, better intelligence, and armoured vehicles could help prevent future tragedies.

Meanwhile, the investigation continues. Forensic teams are examining bomb fragments recovered from the site. Security camera footage from surrounding areas is being reviewed. Additionally, informants are being contacted in an effort to trace movements linked to known militant networks.

Push for stronger frontline support grows as bombing exposes weakness in armour, intel and equipment

As of Friday evening, no arrests have been made. However, the security presence in Kapho District remains heavy. Military vehicles are stationed at key road junctions. Helicopters have conducted several flyovers. The area remains on high alert.

This was not an isolated incident, and officials fear there may be more attempts. However, they say measures are in place to stop further violence.

One officer is dead. Another is wounded. The southern insurgency led by the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) continues unabated. Certainly, the message from authorities is clear — they will not back down.

