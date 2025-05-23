Murderer arrested in Koh Samui. Found nearby at a local papaya salad shop. 36 year old nurse strangled

Koh Samui cops nab murder suspect working at papaya salad shop after 36-year-old nurse found strangled in her dorm. Victim’s car stolen, signs of sexual assault probed. Chilling crime shocks the island just days before a major food festival kicks off.

Koh Samui police have arrested the main suspect in the murder of a 36-year-old nurse. The body of Anchulee Wongmuang was found on Wednesday. She had been strangled. At the same time, her Bangkok-registered car had been taken from the dormitory complex where she lived. Police earlier indicated that the murder was linked to a sexual assault. The arrested suspect is 30-year-old Mr. Bank, or Suwat, an employee at a local papaya salad shop. He was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon. Ms. Anchulee was found in her underwear on Wednesday morning in her room.

Police on Koh Samui have arrested the suspect in a chilling murder that shocked the island this week. The victim, 36-year-old nurse Anchulee Wongmuang, was found strangled in her dormitory room on Wednesday morning. Her body was partially clothed and showed signs of a violent struggle.

The suspect, 30-year-old Suwat, known by his nickname “Bank,” was arrested on Thursday afternoon. He had been working at a local papaya salad shop and hiding in plain sight. Before that, Police had been hunting him for more than 24 hours. Significantly, his wife, a nurse assistant, lived in the next room to the victim.

Nurse was found half-clothed in her Koh Samui dorm room with signs of struggle and possible sexual assault

Anchulee worked at a private hospital on Koh Samui. She lived alone in a two-storey staff dormitory in Moo 1, Bo Phut Subdistrict. Her colleagues became alarmed when she failed to report for duty. One of them used a spare key to enter her room and made the grim discovery.

Her body was lying on the bed, wearing only black underwear. A green T-shirt covered her face. Her neck had been bound tightly with another shirt. She additionally had bruises and abrasions on the right side of her neck. Forensic officers also found head trauma and scattered belongings across the floor.

Moreover, police found an empty condom wrapper near the bed, raising concerns about a possible sexual assault. Signs of struggle were everywhere. Items had been knocked over, and drawers were left open. Investigators believe the victim fought back before she was killed.

Anchulee had returned to her room twice that night. Witnesses saw her arrive around midnight, then leave and come back again at 2 am. Shortly after that, a neighbour reported hearing a scream, then silence. That was likely the moment of the attack.

Police suspect the killer lured the victim by asking for a ride before launching a sudden and violent assault

Police believe Suwat asked Anchulee for a lift, claiming he wanted to visit his wife next door. But instead, he followed her into the room and launched a brutal attack. After the killing, he stole her grey Nissan sedan and fled the scene.

The stolen vehicle, registered in Bangkok, vanished for hours. However, police later found it abandoned in a Koh Samui shopping mall car park. This discovery helped narrow the suspect’s location.

Meanwhile, forensic investigators from Center 8 in Surat Thani combed through the scene. They collected hair, fibres, and fingerprints to strengthen their case. Surveillance footage and witness tips began pointing clearly to Suwat.

Friends of the victim described her as kind, quiet, and well-liked. “She had a fun side when she was with friends,” said Kittichai, a friend of 15 years. “But she was very private. She wouldn’t let a stranger into her room.”

Consequently, police focused on suspects close to the victim. Notably, they learned Suwat had not returned home and was avoiding contact. This raised immediate red flags.

Suspect was arrested while working at a salad shop after avoiding police and skipping contact with wife

By the afternoon of May 22, officers had tracked him down. He was arrested while working casually at the papaya salad shop. He did not resist.

Bo Phut police chief, Pol Col Denduang Thongsrisuk, confirmed Suwat was in custody. “We are interrogating him and collecting more evidence,” he said. “Everything so far points to him as the killer.”

At this time, the motive remains unclear. However, police believe personal conflict or jealousy may have triggered the attack. “There was no sign of forced entry,” one investigator said. “He was let in willingly.”

This murder has cast a dark cloud over Koh Samui. The island is undoubtedly one of Thailand’s top tourist destinations. Just this year, DestinAsian magazine ranked it the fourth-best island in the world.

The killing happened just days before a large food festival was set to begin. The event involves over 72 top restaurants and hotels, all aiming to boost local tourism. Although the festival will proceed, organisers said extra security will be deployed.

Community in shock as island prepares for food festival amid ongoing investigation into nurse’s murder

The local community has reacted with grief and outrage. Many took to social media to demand justice for Anchulee. Memorial messages flooded in, describing her dedication and warmth.

Previoulsy, she hailed from Bangkok’s Sai Mai district. Nonetheless, she and had worked on Samui for several years. Her job gave her little time for a social life. Friends said she focused on her patients and kept a small circle.

“She was always cheerful and helpful,” one hospital colleague said. “Her death is heartbreaking.”

Police are preparing to charge Suwat with multiple offences. These include premeditated murder, theft, and possibly rape. Furthermore, they will also ask the court to deny bail due to the severity of the crime.

Investigators for now continue to gather evidence. Forensics experts are analysing DNA from the scene. Detectives are also reviewing messages and call logs between the suspect and victim.

“This is a strong case,” a senior officer said. “We will ensure the court gets all the facts. Justice will be served.”

Suspect awaits charges as forensic evidence builds and police call for tighter dormitory security island-wide

Although the motive is still under review, the brutal nature of the crime leaves little doubt about intent. Suwat remains in custody at Bo Phut police station. A formal court appearance is expected within days.

Meanwhile, security protocols at staff dormitories island-wide are being reviewed. In addition, police are advising all hospital staff to stay alert and report suspicious behaviour.

This murder has certainly jolted the island community and rattled its peaceful image. However, the swift arrest may offer some comfort to those mourning Anchulee.

“She didn’t deserve this,” said Kittichai. “She was just doing her job and living her life. For sure, she must not be forgotten.”

As Koh Samui begins its food festival, the memory of this violent crime lingers. The community now waits for the police and courts to do their part — and deliver justice for Nurse Anchulee.

