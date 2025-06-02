56 year old American dies on his motorbike after suffering a heart attack on a notorious Phuket bend

A 56-year-old American died of a heart attack while riding his motorbike on a notorious Phuket bend. His 16-year-old niece, riding pillion, clung on as he warned her moments before the crash. She survived unhurt. Thai police have ruled it a natural death.

A 56-year-old American man with a chronic heart condition managed to warn his niece on Saturday night before suffering a fatal heart attack while riding his motorbike. His niece, 16-year-old Isabelle, was riding pillion when he told her he felt the heart attack coming on. She held on tightly as the bike lost control, and was fortunately spared injury in the crash. Her uncle, Mr. Larry, died at the scene. The incident occurred on a notorious curve in Phuket’s Kathu District. Local officials are now providing support to the young woman. Police have confirmed that the case is closed and ruled his death as resulting from natural causes.

A 56-year-old American tourist died after suffering a heart attack while riding a motorcycle in Patong on Saturday evening. The incident happened at around 7:00 PM on May 31 at the notorious ATV curve on 50 Years Road in Kathu District, Phuket Province.

The victim, identified only as Mr. Larry, had been returning from dinner with his niece when he suddenly collapsed. According to Patong Police, Mr. Larry was riding a red Honda Click with his 16-year-old niece, Miss Isabella, seated behind him. They had just left the busy nightlife area of Bangla Soi and were headed back to their hotel on 50 Pee Road.

While travelling along the winding ATV curve, Mr. Larry reportedly told his niece that he was feeling severe chest pain. Moments later, he lost control of the motorcycle, which veered off the road and crashed into roadside vegetation. His niece managed to escape injury and left the scene to seek help.

Emergency responders confirm a heart attack at the scene and noted no signs of foul play or suspicious acts

Emergency responders from Kusontham Foundation and officers from Patong Police Station arrived shortly after. They found the motorcycle lodged in brush and Mr. Larry’s body nearby. He showed no vital signs. A doctor from Vachira Phuket Hospital conducted an on-site examination and confirmed that the man had died from a heart attack.

However, a full autopsy will be conducted at the hospital to officially determine the exact cause of death. Police noted there were no signs of foul play. The victim’s family later confirmed that Mr. Larry had a known heart condition. They raised no doubts regarding the circumstances of his death.

Meanwhile, officials from Patong Police Station have already coordinated with the United States Embassy in Bangkok. This is standard procedure when an American citizen dies in Thailand. As per U.S. consular practice, the remains are preserved until the next of kin provide instructions for cremation or repatriation. Families typically choose cremation in Thailand or the return of ashes to the U.S. or another location.

Fatal crash highlights dangers for older riders on Phuket’s winding roads and history of U.S. deaths

Mr. Larry’s death adds to growing concerns about the vulnerability of older expats and tourists in Thailand. Although he was not involved in a high-speed crash, the accident underlines the risks of riding motorcycles on Phuket’s steep and winding roads—especially at dusk and in poor physical condition.

Although motorcycle rentals are common among tourists in Phuket, the roads can be treacherous. The ATV curve on 50 Years Road has seen numerous accidents due to its sharp angle and limited visibility. However, in this case, it was a medical emergency, not the road itself, that claimed Mr. Larry’s life.

According to a 2014–2015 survey of unexpected U.S. deaths in Thailand, 35 Americans died under similar unforeseen circumstances. Significantly, 12 of these deaths were caused by motorbike accidents. Another 10 were classified as suicides. However, experts suggest that the real number of U.S. deaths in the kingdom may be far higher.

Data from 2023 show that American deaths in Thailand may range between 225 and 750 annually. This broader estimate is based on national death records rather than consular reports alone. That figure also takes into account discrepancies between reported and unreported cases.

Seasonal residency complicates true death count as suicide rates may be higher among American men here

One reason for this uncertainty is the fluid and often seasonal nature of Thailand’s American expat and tourist population. While the U.S. Embassy puts the number of long-term American residents at around 30,000, some estimates suggest it may be as high as 100,000.

Moreover, calculations based on U.S. suicide data point to even larger figures. Using the 2014/2015 suicide count and the U.S. average suicide rate of 14 per 100,000, it would imply that 71,478 Americans lived in Thailand that year. That estimate would include retirees, business owners, digital nomads and long-stay tourists.

Importantly, the suicide rate among Americans in Thailand may also be higher than in the United States. This is partly due to the heavily male-skewed population and certain social factors within expat enclaves. On the other hand, many expats report a high quality of life and better affordability, especially those with stable incomes or retirement funds.

Still, health risks among older expatriates and travellers remain a concern. Heart attacks are one of the leading causes of sudden death abroad, particularly among men over 50. The dangers increase when combined with tropical heat, unfamiliar road conditions and physical exertion.

Niece was able to recount her uncle’s final warning as tourism officials prepare to review safety guidelines

Although Ms. Isabella was not harmed, officials are ensuring she receives proper support. Her testimony was vital in reconstructing the final moments before the crash. According to her account, her uncle remained conscious long enough to warn her that he was experiencing chest pain. That brief moment gave her time to hold on before the bike left the road.

Tourism officials expressed condolences to the family. In addition, they pledged to review safety guidelines for foreign tourists, especially those driving motorcycles. However, they acknowledged that medical emergencies such as this are difficult to predict or prevent.

Mr. Larry’s body is currently being held at Vachira Phuket Hospital. The American Embassy is awaiting further instruction from his family. Once the autopsy is completed, arrangements will be made for cremation or repatriation, depending on the wishes of the next of kin.

In the meantime, police have closed the case. They confirmed that the fatality resulted from a natural medical condition. No charges will be filed, and no further investigation is expected.

Tragic incident renews calls for caution as older travellers urged to know limits and monitor their health abroad

Nevertheless, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of health awareness while travelling. For older tourists and residents, regular checkups and awareness of physical limits can save lives. Moreover, Thai authorities continue to urge visitors to exercise caution when operating motorbikes, especially on steep or winding roads.

As Phuket enters its rainy season, road visibility and surface conditions worsen. Accidents—both mechanical and medical—are likely to increase. Local hospitals are also advising tourists to seek immediate care if they experience chest pain or other cardiac symptoms.

Mr. Larry’s death, though tragic, may prompt closer attention to the unseen health risks many visitors carry with them to Thailand’s shores. While the beaches may offer rest, and the nightlife thrills, the human body must still be respected—especially at 50 kilometres an hour.

